HRC index scores municipalities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Human Rights Campaign has released it 2018 Municipal Equality Index and the Carolinas has been included.

The nationwide evaluation of municipal law honed in on 10 cities in North Carolina (Carrboro, Cary, Chapel Hill, Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington and Winston-Salem) and eight cities in South Carolina (Charleston, Clemson, Columbia, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, North Charleston and Rock Hill) were scored in five areas. Those are non-discrimination laws, municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and relationship with the LGBTQ community. Cities are rated on a scale of 0-100, with 100 standard points and 22 bonus points as part of the process. Bonus points are awarded for items which apply to some but not all cities. Scores do not include quality of life consideration. Cities are sent compiled scorecards for review and feedback prior to publication.

Scores are (standard score/bonus points/final score): North Carolina — Carrboro, 58/12/70; Cary, 0/0/0; Chapel Hill, 56/16/72); Charlotte, 57/7/64; Durham, 60/7/67; Fayetteville, 17/0/17; Greensboro, 64/15/79; Raleigh, 45/7/52; Wilmington, 15/0/15; and Winston-Salem, 45/7/52; South Carolina — Charleston, 70/2/72; Clemson, 0/0/0; Columbia, 71/0/71; Greenville, 20/0/20; Mount Pleasant, 12/0/12; Myrtle Beach, 21/0/21; North Charleston, 31/2/33; and Rock Hill, 17/0/17.

Nationally, 78 municipalities earned perfect scores, USA Today reported, but none were from the Carolinas.

Full scorecards are available online.

info: hrc.org/mei. bit.ly/2OZAux9.

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.