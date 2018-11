Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus… whatever you celebrate, its that time to spread your “Holiday Cheer.” Yep, you can officially listen to Christmas music now. I wanted to share some of my all-time favorite holiday songs that are performed by drag queens this time of year. Put them on your playlist, or better yet, go out to a show with your friends and family.

1. “Santa Baby” — From the original version sung by Eartha Kitt to even pop divas like Madonna, many singers have sung this cheeky holiday classic about “trimming my Christmas tree” with extravagant gifts. This is the quintessential drag queen song to perform at Christmas in naughty fox tails and lingerie.

2. “All I Want for Christmas is You” — Nobody sings this song like Mariah Carey (well like she used to sing anyway). And, no matter what Christmas drag show you go to, I would bet money that somebody will perform this well-known ballad about welcoming your special someone home for the holiday — “make my wish come true.”

3. “Susy Snowflake” — Sung by Rosemary Clooney (George Clooney’s aunt), this song doesn’t really mention Christmas at all. Rather the song is a celebration of the winter season and was made famous with a stop-motion animation cartoon in the 1950s. I love seeing a queen perform this song — “If you want to take a sleigh ride — Whee! The ride’s on me!”

4. “Run, Run Rudolph” — I have to say it is one of my favorites — an upbeat song about the infamous Rudolph. I particularly love the Kelly Clarkson version from her “Wrapped in Red” album.

5. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” — Truly one of the best Christmas songs spreading the spirit of the season. I have heard so many drag queens perform this song and, of course, the Judy Garland version cannot be beat.

6. “This Christmas” — Aretha Franklin, Patti Labelle and Mary J. Blige are among the great female singers that have sung this Christmas standard. It is said to be “absolutely the premiere holiday song written by an African-American.”

7. “Winter Wonderland” — “Gone away is the bluebird, here to stay is a new bird…” Who doesn’t want to stroll and dance in a Winter Wonderland? This is actually one of my favorite songs to perform as sung by Ayeisha Woods.

8. “Sleigh Ride” — TLC

9. “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” — Guaranteed to make you think twice on how you treat people during the holiday — “he’s gonna find out who’s naughty or nice!” Don’t mess with Santa or when Mariah Carey belts this holiday tune.

10. “8 Days of Christmas” — “On the eighth day of Christmas my baby gave to me, a pair of Chloe shades and a diamond belly ring…” Yasssss, Destiny’s Child sings this holiday hit about not one day of Christmas, but eight days and a gift each day. Hmmmm… sounds like Hanukkah to me!

DRAG TIP: Don’t be afraid to perform a holiday song! You can go back to your Top 40 songs in January!

SHOUT OUTS: Bring the family and friends to the Thanks-Girrrrl Drag Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 18 at Dilworth Grill.

Buff Faye calls the Queen City her home and loves buying toys for kids (plus she loves to raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite bars and hotspots. And don’t forget her monthly Saturday night shows, Sunday drag brunch and regular Friday night party bus. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye

