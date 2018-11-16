World AIDS Day 2018 Events

Back to Life, Positively 2018 Index…

Paying respects to those who have been lost to HIV/AIDS is one way to honor their memories. In the Carolinas, a number of agencies and organizations have arranged for this to be done in a number of ways, be it a vigil, luncheon, exhibition or others. See the list below for an event or a way to show homage for individuals whose flame burnt out too soon.

North Carolina

The AIDS Memorial Quilt

Loss, Life & Love

Nov. 26-Dec. 1

Asheville Masonic Temple

80 Broadway St., Asheville

10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Western North Carolina AIDS Project and the Asheville Masonic Temple present portions of the AIDS Memorial Quilt the week leading up to World AIDS Day. Free and open to the public.

wncap.org.

RAIN World Aids Day Luncheon

Nov. 29

Embassy Suites

401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Charlotte

Doors open 11:30 a.m.; luncheon 12-1 p.m.

RAIN hosts a luncheon and awards ceremony. For tickets and information, including details on hosting a table, contact Joyce Brooks at 704-973-9819.

carolinarain.org.

World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil

Nov. 30

Freedom Fountain Monument, Jacksonville

Corner of New Bridge St. and Johnson Blvd.

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of World AIDS Day by participating in the 4th Annual Candlelight Vigil. This event is hosted by the Jacksonville (NC) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

jaxncdst.org.

World AIDS Day Art Walk

Dec. 1

El Centro Hispano, Inc.

2000 Chapel Hill Rd., Suite 26A, Durham

12-5 p.m.

El Centro Hispano exhibits reactionary works of art as the community works together to end HIV/AIDS. Appetizers will be served and an open mic for the community to express their thoughts will be available.

elcentronc.org.

World AIDS Day 2018 Red Ribbon Bruch

Dec. 1

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church

2929 Princess Place Dr., Wilmington

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Red Ribbon Brunch, hosted by SEEDS of Healing, Inc., unites the community to include those affected by HIV, faith-based organizations, clinical services and social agencies with the shared concern and commitment to eliminate HIV. Attendees are asked to wear a red-bound or tied accessory such as a ribbon, tie,- scarf. Keynote address will be given by Dr. Cheryl Woods Giscombe. Commentaries from local leaders, live entertainment with music, spiritual expression by Ministry in Motion of New Beginnings Christian Church and a delicious brunch will be available. Attire is dressy casual.

seedsofhealinginc.org.

Live DJ Yoga to Benefit NC AIDS Action Network

Dec. 1

Franklin Street Yoga Center

431 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

4:15-5:30 p.m.

A special class is being held on World AIDS Day, and donations will be accepted for the North Carolina AIDS Action Network. DJ fifi hi-fi and Lori partner with a curated playlist and yoga sequence for participants.

franklinstyoga.com.

World AIDS Day Reception

Dec. 4

House of Mercy

100 McAuley Cir., Belmont

5:30-6:30 p.m.

World AIDS Day celebration at the House of Mercy with appetizers and a tour of the residence. Mingle with residents, staff and board and view the new House of Mercy video.

thehouseofmercy.org.

AIDS Leadership Foothill Area Alliance

Winter Gala

Dec. 9

Café Rule

242 11th Ave. NE, Hickory

6-10 p.m.

This 21th annual formal event with funds raised to benefit ALFA, a United Way agency serving nine counties in the Appalachian mountains and rural northwestern North Carolina. Details are pending. Tickets are available online at flipcause.com.

alfainfo.org.

South Carolina

World AIDS Day Healing and Remembrance Service

Nov. 28

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church

502 S. Daniel Morgan Ave., Spartanburg

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Hosted by Piedmont Care, the World AIDS Day service will use words and music to focus on healing and remembering. Join the community as it remembers those lost to HIV/AIDS, prays for those living with HIV/AIDS and supports all the caregivers. Reception to follow. All are welcome.

piedmontcare.org.

“RED” — Play in Commemoration of World AIDS Day

Nov. 29

P. Reynolds Jazz

1212 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

7:30 p.m.

A presentation of “RED” will be held to commemorate World AIDS Day and is hosted by Letitia Bromell. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. Seating is limited. Additional shows on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

buytickets.at/preynoldsrestaurant/205640.

Coffee Talk for World AIDS Day

Nov. 30

Downtown Deli & Donuts

147 E. Main St., Suite D, Spartanburg

7:30-9 a.m.

Join Piedmont Care for coffee and conversation in support of World AIDS Day. Wear a red ribbon or pick one up. Show support of HIV/AIDS care and prevention programs, those living with HIV/AIDS, in remembrance of those lost to the epidemic, and in support of those working in the field.

piedmontcare.org.

Care Innovations Rock The Ribbon World AIDS Day Celebration

Nov. 30

CareSouth Carolina

1268 S. 4th St., Hartsville

12-2 p.m.

Care Innovations World AIDS Day celebration, Rock The Ribbon, includes free health screenings, free refreshments, giveaways, vendors and balloon release.

caresouth-carolina.com.

World AIDS Day Reception, Art Show & Sale

Dec. 1

Indigo Flow and Art Studio

1272 Pendleton St., Greenville

4-7 p.m.

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine as artists showcase original art inspired by HIV/AIDS presented by AID Upstate, Avita Pharmacy and Bon Secours. Proceeds from all art sales benefit AID Upstate. Admission is free. Contributions accepted.

aidupstate.org.

World AIDS Day at Winthrop

Dec. 3

Dina’s Place, Winthrop University

2020 Alumni Dr., 269 DiGiorgio Center, Rock Hill

7 p.m.

Join Affinity Health Center in observance of World AIDS Day. Trey Greene of Transcend Charlotte will moderate a panel discussion on HIV and the transgender community. Two special guests will honor the day with song and spoken word performances. Free admission. Cultural credit given for Winthrop students.

affinityhealthcenter.org.

[Ed. Note: qnotes has prepared this comprehensive list of World AIDS Day events for our readers. To that extent, organizations and agencies observances may have been omitted. If readers will email editor@goqnotes.com with other listings (must have full name, address, phone number and website), qnotes will be happy to add them to the compilation. List accuracy and integrity are vital. Please report any errors or changes that need to be made.]

