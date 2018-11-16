Orgs name new board members

STATEWIDE — The Human Rights Campaign Charlotte (HRCC) and NC AIDS Action Network (NCAAN) have named new board members to their organizations.

Induction of HRCC’s 2019 board and directors and governors was held early this Fall.

Named to the board were: Jay Biles (a two-time gala co-chair and former governor) who is a human resources executive at Wells Fargo and Shelly Schoenfeld (a former board member, gala co-chair, among others) who is a credit review executive at Bank of America. Both have full resumes on the corporate side, as well as community service histories across a varied landscape.

Governors are: Christina Adeleke (a former gala volunteer and returning member to the board) who has previously worked for Equality North Carolina, RAIN, to name a few and is currently the communication and development coordinator with the NC AIDS Action Network/Lawyer; Joy Bowling (a former gala co-chair); Louis Kemp (a former gala corporate sponsors co-chair) who serves on Time Out Youth Center’s board; Dan Mauney (two-time gala co-chair, Federal Club chair, among others) and has been in the footwear industry for nearly 30 years; and Fidel Montoya, an entrepreneur and business development and sales executive.

Stepping down from the board is long-time HRCC board member Ann Hooper.

NCAAN appointed Ciara Zachary and Michael DeMarco to its board.

Zachary is a health program director at NC Child and was formerly a policy analyst on the Health Advocacy Project at the NC Justice Center. In addition to research and analysis, she worked with statewide partners and coalitions to protect and strengthen the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Through this work, she began working with NCAAN to fully implement the ACA by expanding Medicaid.

DeMarco is an executive prevention specialist with Gilead Sciences for North and South Carolina. He works directly with healthcare providers on a daily basis to expand knowledge, awareness and overall usage of HIV prevention in the Carolinas. In addition to working with clinicians, DeMarco is a part of Gilead’s extensive community effort to ensure area ASOs, CBOs and statewide decision makers understand the need and benefit of broad HIV prevention efforts and how those can be implemented.

“We are so thrilled to add Ciara and Michael to the NCAAN board of directors, said NCAAN board chair Mindie Loebach. “They both bring years of experience and expertise in non-profit and healthcare issues and have demonstrated passionate advocacy for the HIV and AIDS community in North Carolina. Our organization will be stronger because of their leadership.”

info: facebook.com/hrccharlotte. ncaan.org.

