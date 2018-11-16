Chamber nets national grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) recently shared in a press release that the Raleigh Business and Professional Network (RBPN) was honored with a grant in the amount of $1,000 in recognition of local excellence during the chamber’s national conference.

The grant is funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and administered by NGLCC. It is targeted toward programs that foster the development, growth, and sustainability of certified LGBT Businesses Enterprises.

“Earlier this year, we rebranded the RBPN as Raleigh’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce. As we continue to grow from a networking group of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and allied professionals into a functioning chamber, we are thrilled to receive this grant which will enable us to offer a special event early next year,” said RBPN President Deb Hyson.

Applications were judged based upon overall chamber strength, growth in members and community presence, engagement with NGLCC and the LGBT Supplier Diversity Initiative, the strength of the program, and outlined goals and metrics.

“NGLCC local affiliate chambers are the backbone of the LGBT business equality movement,” said Chance Mitchell, NGLCC Co-Founder and CEO. “The chambers that we recognized at Conference go above and beyond to guide and develop their local LGBT business communities.”

info: raleighlgbtchamber.org. nlgbtcc.org.

