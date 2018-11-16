News Briefs 11.16.18

Judge makes history

John Arrowood was elected on Nov. 6 to serve on the bench for the N.C. Appeals Court and became the first openly gay individual in North Carolina and the South to be elected to a statewide office, The Associated Press reported. The Democrat is from Charlotte, N.C. and was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to fill a vacancy.

info: apnews.com.

Stroupe apps to open

PFLAG Greensboro has announced that its Carter Stroupe Memorial Scholarship application season will open on Dec. 1. Complete requirements and information will be available online. Deadline for application is March 15, 2019.

info: greensboro.org.

Family groups launched

The Family Equality Council has announced that it has launched a national network of LGBTQ family groups. The network aims to empower, educate and support groups and community leaders by connecting members, offering them a platform to share challenges and successes, providing training and technical assistance, creating access to free resources, offering mentorship and providing mini-grants. Currently there are nearly 40 groups established across 22 states. Membership is free with no requirements or commitments. Members will have access to lunch and learns, quarterly meetings, downloadable resources, networking opportunities, group listing in the network directory and more. A downloadable toolkit is available to help jumpstart the group with ideas and tips. Carolinas groups that have formed are: Safe Environment for the Acceptance of Rainbow Children (S.E.A.R.C.H.) at the LGBT Center of Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C.; Parents Night OUT at the Harriet Hancock LGBT Center, Columbia, S.C.; and support from the Journal of Reproductive Justice, Greenville, S.C. Applications are available online.

info: familyequality.org. lgbtcenterofraleigh.com. harriethancockcenter.org.

Point app season opens

The Point Foundation has opened up its scholarship application season for LGBTQ students enrolling in undergraduate or graduate programs for the 2019-2020 academic year. Point provides its scholarship recipients with mentoring and leadership development training, as well as financial support. LGBTQ students face distinct financial disadvantages and marginalization because of their gender identity or sexual orientation when seeking financial assistance for higher education. To receive a Point Foundation Scholarship, candidates must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership skills, community involvement and financial need. Attention is given to applicants who have experienced marginalization and/or are working to improve the lives of marginalized groups, particularly the LGBTQ community. Deadline to apply is Jan. 28, 2019.

info: pointfoundation.org/apply.

Womyn’s concert hits High Country

Barb Ester, Beth York and percussionist Phyllis Free will perform at a Heron House concert on Nov. 24, 7 p.m. Non-refundable seat reservations are $15-$20 and can be procured through PayPal via lgarrettxx@gmail.com. Once payment is received, a confirmation will be sent, along with details and directions.

info: heronhouseasheville.com.

- - - advertisement - - -

Scots mandate inclusion

The Scottish Government has issued a mandate that all public schools are to offer LGBTQ-inclusive curriculums that share equality and history milestones by 2021.

info: nbcnews.to/2Pm0JOr.

‘Drag Race’ all-star names released

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” All Stars has announced the names of its contestants for the season which premieres on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. They are Farrah Moan (Season Nine), Gia Gunn (Season Six), Jasmine Masters (Season Seven), Latrice Royale (Season Four and “All Stars” One), Manila Luzon (Season Three and “All Stars” One), Monét X Change (Season Ten), Monique Heart (Season Ten), Naomi Smalls (Season Eight), ,Trinity Taylor (Season Nine) and Valentina (Season Nine).

info: vh1.com/shows/rupauls-drag-race-all-stars.

Candidate loses race

North Carolina’s Gays for Trump candidate Peter Boykin failed in his bid to be elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives on Nov. 6, the Washington Blade reported. In an email to supporters he said, “While this battle may be over I plan to continue to push my agenda and continue to run. While my next election is not for another two years, I will continue to push my activism.”

info: bit.ly/2FguVpJ.

Org rings bell

Out Leadership rang the Nasdaq stock market opening bell on Nov. 2. Out Leadership founder and principal Todd Sears was joined by members of Out Leadership’s senior leadership team, representatives from Out Leadership’s member companies include members of its Leadership Committees and other supporters. A live webcast of the honorary opening bell ceremony, courtesy of Nasdaq, is available online.

info: outleadership.com.

Course To cover inequalities

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer a course on LGBTQ health inequalities for the Spring 2019 semester. Entitled “Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) health: a population perspective” (HBEH 705/HPM 707/MHCH 707), the three-credit seminar style course is being offered in the School of Public Health, which aims to introduce students to the health outcomes faced by LGBTQ populations, and the determinants of those outcomes, though the lens of research, policy and practice.

info: unc.edu.

Campus trainings slated

Campus Pride has announced that it will offer its Stop the Hate and Safe Space Train the Trainer opportunities in Charlotte, N.C. during coming months. Stop the Hate will be held on Dec. 10, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Dec. 11, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Safe Space will take place on Jan. 10, 2019, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Jan. 11, 2019, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Registration is available online and seating is limited.

info: campuspride.org.

NCAAN names advocate awardee

Carolyn McAllaster has been selected as the recipient of the NC AIDS Action Network’s Advocate of the Year award for providing dedicated service to advance HIV treatment in her local community and across the state.

info: ncaan.org.

- - - advertisement - - -

Gentlemen raise funds

The Gentlemen’s Foundation of Atlanta, Ga. raised $19,226 at its 7th Annual Gentlemen’s Ball. Monies raised help fund scholarships. It also awarded $14,500 in scholarships.

info: thegentlemensfoundation.org.

Fund granting apps available

The Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund (CLGF) announced its 2019 grant cycle opening. The organization awards grants to organizations serving the LGBTQ community in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area through three grant programs: Basic Operating, Programs, Projects and Events, and Grassroots Lane. Grant applications and application guides for Basic Operating and Programs, Projects and Events Grants will be available online beginning Dec. 1, 2018 for the application guides, and Jan. 1, 2019 for the grant applications. Grassroots Lane grant applications are accepted throughout the year. Deadline for submissions is 12 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2019 for Basic and Feb. 15, 2019 for PP&E Grants. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Applicant presentations will be held in April.

info: fftc.org/collective_giving.

Orgs defend rights

On Nov. 2 rights groups Rainbow Railroad and All Out joined an international chorus of human rights defenders to demand an immediate investigation into the allegations of disappearances, unlawful arrests, torture and killings of LGBTQI people in Chechnya. Rainbow Railroad launched its #60in60 Campaign on Nov. 1 to save 60 lives in the final 60 days of 2018. To date, Rainbow Railroad has assisted more than 600 people escape to safe countries.

info: rainbowrailroad.com. allout.org.

‘Voice’ contestant dies

Beverly McClellan, a lesbian contestant on Season 1 of “The Voice,” has died of cancer at the age of 49. She was diagnosed with endometrial cancer that spread to her bladder, colon and intestines. A GoFundMe fundraising page was established to help offset her medical bills. McClellan performed at a Human Rights Campaign Carolina gala in Charlotte, N.C. in 2012 and was featured in qnotes.

info: yhoo.it/2qIF84a.

Athletic curriculum launched

Athlete Ally announced the launch of Champions of Inclusion, the first free, comprehensive online curriculum for coaches on LGBTQ respect and inclusion within athletics.

info: learn.athleteally.org.

Ice cream pros resist

Ben & Jerry’s launched Pecan Resist, a campaign to “lick injustice and champion those fighting to create a more just and equitable nation for us all.” To “lift up” those who are leading the resistance to the current administration’s regressive agenda, Ben & Jerry’s introduced the limited batch ice cream flavor celebrating the activists who are continuing to resist oppression, harmful environmental practices and injustice.

info: benjerry.com/pecanresist.

Companies speak out for trans protections

Responding to a rising tide of legislative and administrative attempts to further marginalize transgender, gender non-conforming and intersex people — including a recent report by The New York Times on administrative efforts to erase transgender non-discrimination protections through reinterpretation of existing law — 56 major companies issued a business statement in support of transgender equality. Among them were Carolina-based companies Bank of America and Replacements, Ltd. The full statement can be read online. The Department of Health and Human Services and the Trump administration has proposed a substantial change in the definition of gender, limiting gender to sex assigned at birth.

info: outleadership.com.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.