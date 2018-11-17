MCC Charlotte Pastor Todd Goewey dead at 63

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congregants at Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) of Charlotte and members of the city’s LGBTQ community were saddened to learn the church’s recently appointed Pastor Todd Ira Goewey died Wednesday, Nov. 14, following a brief illness and heart attack.

Goewey joined the church as pastor less than a year ago, beginning in March of 2018.

Bill Badgett, a church member and former board member told qnotes that the church was in shock over the unexpected turn of events. He spoke fondly of Goewey and his efforts during his time in Charlotte.

“He tried to instill services that followed the liturgical season with music and thought provoking videos,” said Badgett. “He was an excellent preacher and good speaker who was very well received by the church.”

Badgett also praised Goewey for his efforts to bring the 75-member congregation together through multiple social activities outside of the church. “He was a very social man. He would put together movie nights and dinners usually once or twice a month.”

Goewey had previously served as a board member and a pastor at MCC of Pittsburgh from April of 2011 to September of 2017 before coming to Charlotte. Prior to his arrival in Pittsburgh, Pa., Goewey had worked with Tampa, Fla.’s MCC of Tampa, dating back to the 1990s where he first began as a church member. He later became a minister at the nearby LGBTQ welcoming Tampa Potter House.

As recently as October 19, Goewey authored an op-ed on the mid-term elections for qnotes.

“I was living in Florida during the famous ‘hanging chad’ incident,” he wrote in the piece titled “Regardless of the Results, Never Give Up.”

“I felt that my vote had been stolen from me. I was angry, but instead of giving up and fostering an attitude of ‘it doesn’t matter anyway,’ I continued to be active and involved. In fact, I think I may have become even more involved.

“My point is that you can’t just give up… I believe that things will always get better, and along the way we will have setbacks, but a personal faith can help keep us engaged and moving forward.”

While Goewey is no longer here, his words linger, and continue to carry meaning for his congregation, the city’s LGBTQ community and all those who knew him.

A memorial service will be held for Pastor Goewey on Dec. 2, 11 a.m. at MCC Charlotte, 7121 Orr Rd. For more details call 704-563-5810.

In his absence, the church currently plans to host guest speakers for the next two months.

