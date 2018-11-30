It’s happy holiday gift-giving time

The holiday season is closing in and gifts are being bought, wrapped and stowed away for the festive days. However, finding an unusual gift for that special someone can be a challenge.

But don’t fret! qnotes has its Top 10+ Holiday Gift List ideas to spark one’s thinking. Check them out here and spread the cheer!

Hammered Metal and Walnut Pitcher

$160

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

This unique pitcher is perfect for entertaining. It has sophisticated lines and a textured surface that can serve to camouflage fingerprints. Pair it with other items offered by the gay iconic designers including a bar service tray ($54), tray ($220), cocktail shaker ($35), dish trio ($110), ice bucket ($175) and double-walled champagne bucket ($150) to complement a modern setting.

mgbwhome.com.

Linen Plain Toe Shoe

$80

Parallel Shoes

This crisp linen offering comes from a California-based company that has created a gender-neutral line of footwear for those who are transitioning or are gender-fluid. The shoes are handcrafted with 100 percent vegan materials, including leather and cork soles and are created in smaller sizes for hard-to-fit feet (men’s, 3.5-7.5, and women’s, 5-9). Adding to this unique gift is the knowledge that for every pair sold, a dollar goes to directly support LGBTQ youth programs in the Los Angeles area.

parallelshoes.com.

‘Family’ Diaper Bag

$395-$450

E.C. Knox

Gay men always want to be stylish when they head out for work, play or whatever strikes their fancy. And, actor Gavin Lodge and his partner were annoyed that the only available diaper bags were either quilted and pink (geared toward mothers) or schlumpy (geared toward dads seemingly “forced” to carry their own bag). So, Lodge created a company offering a line of goods tailored for men who were proud of their new roles as fathers who wanted to maintain their stylish appearance. Four bag styles offered are: Ellison, Beach Babe, Frenchie and Colton Weekender. They feature a removable, washable, liquid-resistant liner, zip-out changing flap with removable changing pad and a host of other amenities. It also includes a padded computer sleeve and a plethora of other parental must-haves and easily converts into a backpack.

ecknox.com.

Astrologically Speaking

Varying Prices, Manufacturers

Are you into astrology? If so, there may be options for buying gifts based upon someone’s sign according to Refinery29. Examples are: Aries — Ambercrombie & Fitch faux fur clutch, $25.60, abercrombie.com; Taurus — S’well blue granite traveler, $25.99, macys.com; Gemini — iPhone camera lens 2-in-1, $13.99, amazon.com; Cancer — Aled Light 5.9” 3D printed moon light, $21.99, amazon.com; Leo — Sunski Olemas tortoise and slate print sunglasses, $58, store.sunski.com; Virgo — >ful Crate by Fluidstance with four glass bottles, coasters, matching carafe and wire basket, $89, fluidstance.com; Libra — Blush mirage rainbow barware set, $39, helloblush.com/mirage-rainbow-barware-set; Scorpio — Lula’s Garden succulent jewel garden, $35, lulasgarden.com; Sagittarius — Shit That I Knit gunnie beanie, assorted colors, $125, shitthatiknit.com; Capricorn — Patagonia women’s better sweater fleece gloves, assorted colors, $49, patagonia.com; Aquarius — Storm King Art Center sculpture/speaker zwitscher box with birdsong effects, assorted colors, $40, shop.stormking.org; Pisces —AromaTree beech ultrasonic diffuser, $110.95, bit.ly/2BuXyLV.

Gluten-Free Zuzu Luxe Holiday Coastal Cosmetic Gift Set

$74.50

Gabriel Cosmetics

This unique offering is for those whose bodies can’t handle gluten products by gay cosmetics company owner Gabriel De Santino. The set includes, lipstick, blush and eye shadow palettes.

gabrielcosmeticsinc.com.

Longaberger Hershey’s Kisses Basket & Lid

$89.95

Replacements Ltd.

Don’t you just love kisses? Then this basket shaped like a chocolate kiss, along with handle that mimics the paper tab coming out of that delectable favorite will certainly satisfy your “sweetheart.”

replacements.com.

Bear Beard/Mustache Kit

$19.99

Grow A Beard

Hey, bear! Want to keep that beard and mustache well groomed while on the go? Then this unique multi-kit is just right for you. It comes equipped with an organic bamboo and boar bristle beard brush, dual-action mustache and beard comb, stainless steel scissors, beard shaping template, plus conditioning beard oil and jojoba shaping wax.

amzn.to/2OVocRH.

Caffeine Pick-Me-Up

$49.90

Wacoco

On the go and no place to buy Joe? Then check out this Minipresso GR portable espresso maker and become your own barista! It’s sure to put pep in your step. And, it’s lightweight, compact and sturdy — easy to carry along on a trip in a backpack or carry-on bag or to the office in a briefcase.

wacaco.com.

Scratch-Off Travel Map

$46

Landmass Goods

Chart your travels across the globe with this scratch off world map. The tracker makes a super family gift as everyone participates in circumventing the world on adventures little and large. Gold foil is easily removed and the 210 flags of the world help to expand one’s love of and knowledge of geography.

landmassgoods.com.

Üllo Wine Purifier

$79.99

Üllo LLC

Recapture and restore the natural taste of wine with this purification technology system. The Selective Sulfite Capture™ utilized in this unique gadget combines with an adjustable, patented on/off wine aerator. The kit includes a purifier, travel bag, silicone display base to capture stray drops and four single bottle filters. Use the purifier with other options available by Üllo such as three styles of decanters (ranging in price from $119.99 to $129.99).

ullowine.com.

