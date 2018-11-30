Chamber announces certification awardees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —The Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce has announced that eight local businesses have been awarded LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) certification through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative.

Awardees are: CLT Geek Inc., Higher Ground Consulting Group LLC, Miles Enterprise Solutions, Styles by Joshua, Susan Brittain Consulting, Your Custom Catering & Events, Praelisus and Uroboros Mediations, LLC.

Business owners shared their aspirations now that they have been certified. Nate Turner, Your Custom Catering & Events, noted that he expects “to see at least a 40 percent increase in corporate business” and Susan Brittain, Susan Brittain Consulting, said she “is excited to be a part of the NGLCC network.”

Others also remarked on their certification, including Ciara Lilly, Higher Ground Consulting Group, LLC president and chair of the LGBTBE Certification and Supplier Diversity Committee for the Charlotte chamber. “This certification gives LGBT business owners, like myself, access to procurement opportunities with Fortune-ranked corporations and government agencies eager to include more LGBT businesses in their supply chains. Equipped with the right strategy and the support of the Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce, I anticipate new doors of opportunity opening for our certified LGBTBEs.”

“As a diverse group of over 1,060 certified LGBTBEs, we are stronger together” said Daniel Pentecost, CLT Geek, Inc. founding director. “I expect to establish additional vendor and contractor relationships with fellow LGBTBEs to allow us to serve our clients more efficiently and increase our capacity to provide exceptional concierge style support.”

The local chamber offers this certification at no cost to all its business members. Additionally, it mentors interested local businesses through the certification process and provides certified business with local support and resources for finding, engaging and winning more business.

More than 20 additional LGBTQ-owned businesses in Charlotte are working on gaining their certifications. The chamber is working to assist with certifying these, bringing the number to almost 30 by spring of 2019.

info: clgbtcc.org.

