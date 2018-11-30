ASO dining fundraiser relaunched

CHARLESTON, S.C. — After a nearly ﬁve-year hiatus, Palmetto Community Care (PCC) is reviving its Dining With Friends fundraiser where hundreds of individuals around the greater Charleston community host dinner parties in their homes, churches or workplaces as part of a massive eﬀort to support the work of the AIDS service organization.

Anyone can sign up to host a party. Hosts organize a dinner party, a potluck at the oﬃce, a black-tie dinner party in their home or a backyard barbecue or oyster roast — anything goes. PCC will provide the party invitations, red ribbons, posters and party tips. Guests bring a contribution for PCC and enjoy a great dinner with friends.

“We know the community has missed Dining With Friends as we hear from so many past hosts and guests who have such fond memories of this wonderful event. We are so pleased to bring back one of Charleston’s favorite and most unique fundraising events and we are raising the bar once more on fundraising to support life saving programs and services here at Palmetto Community Care,” said Bradley Childs, executive director.

Hosts need not worry about asking their friends for money as the invitations provided will do all the work. Dinner planners simply ﬁll out their speciﬁc party information on the pre-printed invitation and send them along. Hosts also can choose electronic invites, electronic contribution forms and other online fundraising tools. Envelopes received are turned in after the event.

Party hosts and their guests are invited to a Grand Finale celebration on Jan. 19, 2019, 8 p.m., at Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St. Desserts and sweet treats from some of Charleston’s best restaurants will be available along with drinks and live music for dancing.

Sign up is due by Dec. 15 and is available online, as well as additional information. Hosts will receive their invitation and party information packet no later than Dec. 21.

“We are bringing Dining With Friends into the digital age with electronic invitations and fundraising tools to make participation seamless and easier than ever. But, we aren’t forgetting what always made this event so special for so many years. We are keeping options for printed invites and donor envelopes. We want everyone excited to check their mail for party invitations, whether that is via email or from the post oﬃce,” said Jason Kirk, director of development and marketing.

For information on sponsoring the Dining With Friends Grand Finale Party or volunteering, contact Jason Kirk at 843-747-2273, ext. 216 or jkirk@palmettocare.org.

info: palmettocommunitycare.org.

