Mercy debuts video series

BELMONT, N.C. — The House of Mercy is gearing up for a busy holiday season that will include the debut of its new video series. The videos highlight the lives of past and present residents, and brings to life the healing and comfort that happens at the home. “Miracles do happen here. This is sacred ground,” said Director of Nursing Shirley Stowe in an excerpt from the video.

“In the early days at House of Mercy, this was truly a hospice program, a place where people were made comfortable and treated well until their deaths” said President Emily Sharpe. “Now many residents of House of Mercy are nursed back to health and go on with their lives. This ‘Lazarus effect’ in House of Mercy residents isn’t possible without the loving assistance of our nursing staff and the home where residents can live without worry about their basic needs being met.”

Mel Tomlinson, renowned ballet performer, came back to the House of Mercy for filming of the video. Tomlinson was a patient in the 1990s who had a miraculous recovery. The video shows him teaching students at the Belmont Ballet Studio.

The debut of the video will take place during an event celebrating World AIDS Day at the House of Mercy, 104 McAuley Cir., on Dec. 4 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. The event is for all supporters and friends of the House of Mercy to show support and solidarity to people affected by HIV and AIDS, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness. The evening includes food, beverages and entertainment.

For those interested in supporting House of Mercy, but unable to attend the event, can make contributions through the organization’s website. It includes wish list and volunteer opportunities.

info: thehouseofmercy.org. sharecharlotte.org/nonprofit/house-mercy.

