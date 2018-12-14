Buff Faye’s 2nd Annual Favorite Things

I know you were waiting for it. It’s my second annual Buff Faye’s Favorite Things, just in time for your Holiday shopping. Finding that special gift for your lover, or maybe even a special drag queen, is seldom easy. So how do you stand out with that perfect original gift?! Well, it took me countless hours to choose this year’s list. Plus I decided to shop local in the Queen City and to give you some of my favorite unique retailers too. Get ready to stuff your stockings and shop!

BRO Bear Beard Balm

$18.00

etsy.me/2zLuTBa.

Definitely a must-have for any bearded queen who wants to keep it moist, Bro Bear Beard Balm is a great product to tame that furry beast. Handmade locally in Charlotte, this gay-owned beard product line is a reasonably priced gift for that special man. This beard balm pack includes Awakening, Evolution and Polar Bar scents. Ingredients include shea butter, castor oil, beeswax and essential oils.

Edible Body Play Paints

$13.95

In store: White Rabbit

920 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC

facebook.com/whiterabbitstore.

For that girl or guy who loves to eat and play around naturally, these Edible Body Play Paints are perfect. You can “feed two birds with one scone,” shall we say. Pick up this playset and many other holiday apparel gifts by shopping at your local White Rabbit store.

Vortex Laser Gloves

$161.98

bit.ly/2QMKVVb.

Everybody has to have a gimmick on stage. These gloves will be memorable, lighting up and spinning. A real delight to whoever is the lucky performer to get them. I love my pair!

Bead Diva Studio

Prices range from $18-$125 per item

etsy.me/2QmAZ5h.

Full of unique selections, the Bead Diva Studio is a must-click. Handcrafted in Charlotte, every piece is truly one of a kind and it won’t break your bank. The site has many pop culture charms matched with exquisite, beautifully handmade jewelry. I recently got a Swarovski stoned blinking eyeball on a ring. Seriously — amazeballs!

Velour: The Drag Magazine

(Collector’s Edition)

$60

bit.ly/2zMCFL8.

Finally! The perfect coffee table book to spark creativity and conversation. Designed by the drag phenomenon Sasha Velour in her signature style, the 300 page book features illustrations, collages, fashion editorials, poems, interviews and essays by over 75 queer artists and drag performers from around the world. This book is a fabulous queer gift that celebrates drag kings and queer, trans, AFAB, and non-binary drag artists from all backgrounds.

Candyman Unicorn Lace Undies

$23.90

bit.ly/2zOOJvk.

Live the fantasy. Decorated with a huge horn on front and with details of rainbow lace on the back, these undies leave nothing to the imagination. I bet he doesn’t have a pair of these. Plus, this gift practically guarantees a happy ending.

CLTCH

Prices range depending on items

In store: CLTCH

1512 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC

facebook.com/cltch.

“Collectible objects of desire” is what they say. … and I would have to wholeheartedly agree. This eccentric shop has truly outrageous designer hats, jewelry, socks, clutches and more. It’s everything you could hope for and have come to expect in the Plaza Midwood gayborhood. It’s a treat to shop there and I can’t leave without buying something.

Perfectly Nailed

$21.11 and up

etsy.me/2Ut0BLU.

Nailed it! Every lady needs the most beautiful nails to impress. Perfectly Nailed sells custom nail sets ready to be pressed on and gorgeous. Whether you want a lacquered coffin nail or something drenchend with jewels, you can find the perfect set to gift wrap here.

Magnolia Emporium

Prices vary depending on items

magnoliaemporium.com.

The Magnolia Emporium is an oasis of luxury for men’s and women’s accessories, home decor, pet toy gifts, fine art, gourmet delights and much more. Nestled in the growing Gold District in Southend Charlotte, this store is a rare find full of beautiful portraits and home furnishings for even the most difficult person on your shopping list.

Disney Princess Designer Collection Box

by ColourPop

$120

bit.ly/2L3EFD1.

OMG! This is my absolute favorite for this holiday season! Pretty please, Santa, bring this one to me. It’s every little girl’s or boy’s ultimate Disney gift — forget the dolls! This collection box by ColourPop includes ‘’It’s a Princess Thing’’ Eyeshadow Palette, ‘’Kiss the Girl’’ Lux Lipstick Bundle, ‘’Fairytale Moment’’ Super Shock Shadow Foursome and Cinderella ‘’Bibbidi, Bobbidi, and Boo’’ lip glosses.

DRAG TIP: Remember to support your local LGBTQ-friendly community businesses whenever possible, unless they are scrooges — then shop elsewhere.

SHOUTOUTS: Come out to Buff Faye’s VERY MARY Drag Brunch on Sunday, Dec. 16 at noon at Dilworth Grille. Tix online at AllBuff.com.

Buff Faye calls the Queen City home and loves to deck the halls with boughs of holly (plus she loves to raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite bars and hot spots. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye

