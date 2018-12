It’s the season to be jolly, merry and gay. It’s also an important time of the year to support LGBTQ organizations who support the community in any way possible so that they can continue to offer the community vital services, solace and more.

Many have shared their wish lists with qnotes as noted below.

ALFA

Hickory, N.C.

Individuals or families to serve as sponsors for the adopt a child program. Children who have been affected by HIV will be able to receive holiday gifts from a caring and supportive sponsor. Contact Natasha Bunton, case manager supervisor via email at alfacms@alfainfo.org or call 828-322-1447 extension 226.

alfainfo.org.

Campus Pride

Charlotte, N.C.

For Camp Pride:

Jumbo markers

Pipe cleaners

Gift bags

Craft paper

Button supplies

Silent auction items for fundraising

General:

Phone chargers for training and

outreach

Airline miles for training and outreach

Office paper

Pizza gift cards for service volunteers

campuspride.org.

Carolinas CARE Partnership

Charlotte, N.C.

Office:

Lobby charging station

Toaster oven

8-10 conference room chairs

Art therapy project supplies

1 – 24 x 36 canvas

50 – 6 x 6 canvases

Assorted acrylic paint and brushes

Any such art project supplies

Volunteers:

Front desk volunteers

5K Run planning team members

Programs Committee members

Marketing Committee members

Fundraising Committee members

Clients:

Toiletries/hygiene supplies

New household supplies (trash cans, shower curtains, bathmats, towels, etc.)

Cleaning supplies

Snacks and water for support/educational sessions

carolinascare.org.

CommonWoman Chorus

Durham, N.C.

Funds for a new membership management tool (circa $900/year)

Funds to rent storage space to store music library (circa $,1500/year)

commonwomanchorus.net.

Equality North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C.

Gift cards from various local restaurants and businesses to give to volunteers or include in silent auctions

equalitync.org.

Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C.

New singers (need not be gay or cis-gender men, just sing tenor, baritone or bass and support the chorus mission of helping create a society that values and respects its LGBTQ members)

High-speed, high-capacity laser printer (black & white)

Graphic design services

Small filing cabinet

Volunteers to help with rehearsals and production

gmccharlotte.org.

Grand Strand Pride & Coastal Business Guild

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

More businesses to join the Coastal Business Guild showing they are Open to All.

Pride center

grandstrandpride.com.

Guilford Green Foundation LGBTQ Center

Greensboro, N.C.

Toaster oven

Apple TV

Letter folding machine

Subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud

Vacuum

Books for queer library (Amazon Wishlist: goo.gl/geQCXW)

Donations in any amount to support programs and activities that unite, support and elevate the LGBTQ community

guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

House of Mercy

Belmont, N.C.

Donated meals

Ayrsley Grand Cinema movie tickets (Charlotte)

Gift Cards (Walmart, Cook Out, Golden Corral, Pizza Hut, Tony’s Ice Cream, KFC, local restaurants)

Beverages (bottled juice, soda, Kool Aid, Crystal Light, Gatorade, tea bags)

Canned goods (all types including canned fruit cups)

Pantry staples

Individually wrapped snacks

Paper products (paper towels, Kleenex, toilet tissue)

Kitchen items (XL garbage bags, Brillo pads, gallon-size freezer bags, zip-lock bags)

Cleaning products (liquid laundry and dish detergent, Clorox, Lysol, Mr. Clean)

Toiletries (denture cleanser and adhesive, Dove soap (bar or liquid), Dove body wash, deodorant, shampoo (regular and dandruff), hair conditioner, triple blade razors, Vaseline, Chapstick, flushable wipes, hand sanitizer)

Bedding and personal care items (see bit.ly/2EibL1j for items and detail)

thehouseofmercy.org.

iNSIDEoUT & Upsidedown

Raleigh, N.C.

Speaker system for big indoor parties like Queer Prom

Laptops/tablets, with working wireless capabilities

House for homeless queer teens

Scanner for scanning art for zine

insideout180.org.

LGBT Center of Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C.

Unlimited coffee

Snacks for volunteers and community

Refrigerator with an ice maker

Stove with an oven

Dishwasher

lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

NC AIDS Action Network

Raleigh, N.C.

Wish for the General Assembly to close the coverage gap and expand Medicaid. Expanding Medicaid would provide health insurance for thousands of low income people living with HIV, and increase the availability of PrEP (the HIV prevention medication) for those who need it.

ncaan.org.

North Star LGBTQ Community Center

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Printer paper

Ink for our printer (Brother MFC-J895DW)

Markers (Crayola, example)

Paper products (toilet paper, paper

towels, napkins, paper plates, cups, etc.)

Bluetooth speaker

New computer for center use

Children’s, teen/youth, adult library books (Amazon Wishlist: a.co/gHgiOnX)

northstarlgbtcc.com.

RAIN

Charlotte, N.C.

General:

Two privacy screens/room dividers to be used for non-traditional testing (highest priority/example: amzn.to/2LallnP)

Coffee service (Keurig cups, creamers, sugar packets, and disposable coffee cups (12 oz.))

Disposable cups for water/soda (a minimum of 16 oz.)

Manila folders

Pendaflex classification folders with two dividers (light green) (example: bit.ly/2zMA4ka)

Excel tutoring for staff (or a small class)

Noise-reducing devices

Two room flags (example: bit.ly/2SynewL)

BJ’s, Costco or Sam’s Club membership for agency use

Gatorade

Water

Sodas

Snacks

Bus Passes (CATS One Ride)

Oodles of Noodles or Cup of Noodles soup

Kleenex

Lysol wipes

Plug-in scented oils (device and extra refills)

Clients:

Gatorade

Water

Sodas

Snacks

Bus Passes (CATS One Ride)

Oodles of Noodles or Cup of Noodles soup

Gift cards for Walmart and/or grocery stores in denominations of $15, $20, $25, $40, $60

Small toiletry items (not necessarily hotel size) including deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, lotion, hair grease, laundry detergent, toilet paper

Clothes bags or backpacks

carolinarain.org.

Time Out Youth Center

Charlotte, N.C.

(This is only a partial list. For more detail, visit the organization’s website.)

Underwear (all types, adult sizes, all genders)

T-shirts (adult sizes, all genders)

A-Shirts/Tank Tops (adult sizes, all genders)

Makeup (especially darker foundation for people of color)

Hair care products (especially those for African-Americans)

Body wash

Deodorant

Lotion

Umbrellas

Ponchos

Wallets

Hats/Gloves/Scarfs

Snacks

Frozen microwaveable meals

Family dinner providers (for 30-60 nightly)

Laundry pods

Bleach pods or crystals

Dryer sheets

Fiction and non-fiction literature

Video games

Prizes and giveaways

Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo gift cards

Operational Support (wish list online)

Group Room (wish list online)

Art supplies (wish list online)

TracFones (see website for details and link for purchase)

CATS bus passes

Uber/Lyft gift cards

Contributions

Volunteers

Housing (see website for ideas)

timeoutyouth.org.

Youth Outloud

Columbia, S.C.

All-In-One Karaoke System & Party Machine

Pick Your Poison card game

GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (PC/Mac/Linux steam code)

“Fat Ladies in Spaaaaace: A Body-Positive Coloring Book”

“Unicorns Are Jerks: A Coloring Book Exposing the Cold, Hard, Sparkly Truth”

“Why Cat Why: a coloring book explaining cats”

Crayola Ultimate Crayon Collection (152 pieces)

ArtNaturals Aromatherapy Essential Oil and Diffuser Gift Set

Hot Chili Pepper Takis Fuego Chips (1 oz.) (46 ct.)

Lay’s Classic Potato Chips (1 oz.) (40 ct.)

Nabisco Mini Snack variety pack (40 ct.)

Frito-Lay Classic Mix Chips and Snacks variety pack (50 ct.)

harriethancockcenter.org.

If your organization has specific needs, be they physical items or contributions, or volunteers, be sure to notify qnotes at editor@goqnotes.com so we can get the word out to our readers and the community. Your generosity is so appreciated and a welcome relief, especially at the holiday season.

