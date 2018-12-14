Arcus opens social justice grant apps

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Arcus Foundation published a Request for Concepts, the initial step in a streamlined process for organizations to apply for Arcus funding to support LGBTQ social justice work. Other calls will be announced periodically.

The Request for Concepts represents a shift from a rolling application process to an open call model, driven by grantee feedback and by the organization’s commitment to improving access to their funding — not only for current and past grantees, but also for groups that have had no previous connection with Arcus. The foundation believes that the process will provide “greater clarity and transparency about Arcus’ strategy and grant-making decisions and result in more focused, long-term funding and collaboration.”

- - - advertisement - - -

The process aims to identify a strategic mix of long-term grantees who can contribute to advancing Arcus’ shared goals and are willing to participate in informal and ongoing coordination with other grantees supported by Arcus.

- - - advertisement - - -

As Arcus extends its geographic reach, they will explore ways to support applicants whose primary language is not English. At this time, they will make Request for Concepts and applications available in both English and Spanish.

The deadline for responses to this open call is Jan. 22, 2019.

info: arcusfoundation.org. bit.ly/2UyRlWI.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.