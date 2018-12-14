Chamber names gala awardees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce has announced this it will honor business leaders and professionals from the area at its “Shimmer, shine…success!” annual meeting and awards gala on Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m., at the Westin Hotel, 601 S. College St.

Special guest for the evening will be Kendra Johnson, executive director of Equality North Carolina, and Moira Quinn, chief operations officer of Center City Partners. Jesse Milicevic will serve as emcee for the evening.

Attendees will be able to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, dancing and music and entertainment by All The Right Grooves.

During a short business meeting, the following awardees will be recognized for their achievements and contributions to the community: Corporate Partner of the Year, Wells Fargo; LGBTQ Business of the Year, Paul Kelly, owner, Praesulis, LLC; Emerging Entrepreneur, Ciara Lilly, owner, Higher Ground Consulting; Ally Professional of the Year, Jen Carbuto, art director, Intrigue Graphics; Non-Profit of the Year, Charlotte Business Resources; LGBTQ Professional of the Year, Matt Stone, owner, Matt Stone Real Estate Team; Advocate of the Year, Rubie Britt-Height, director of communications, Mint Museum; Donaldson J. King Impact Award, Allyson Siegel, president, Tru-Pak; and Teresa L. Davis Legacy Award, Dianna Ward, owner, Charlotte NC Tours, executive director, Charlotte B-Cycle.

In addition to showcasing the awardees, the chamber’s board of directors will also announce its newly elected 2019-2020 members. The organizational strategy for the upcoming year will also be shared.

Tickets are $60/members and $85/non-members and are available online at eventbright.com/shimmer-shinesuccess-tickets-52896568059.

info: clgbtcc.org.

