Book tackles diversity

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Everyone’s family structure is different and literature that supports and champions family structure diversity is highlighted in Mera Malik’s “Om, The Enchanted, Big World, Little Om, Volume I.”

“Big World, Little Om” is a multi-faceted project with a single goal: to celebrate family diversity. Using books and animated shows to teach children about diversity, understanding, and compassion, this series highlights the reality of family diversity. It reveals that one does not need to fight or argue over differences, or even try to change them; rather, individuals can accept what makes each one special in order to live more free, cooperative lives.

Children are flooded with false images of masculinity and femininity everyday, and the market is severely lacking in messages of cooperation and compassion. Youth may be taught to live in the illusion that money is power, brute strength always wins, and the most manipulative woman is also the most attractive — all qualities that create harm.

Malik said that the series addresses the need for cooperation, stating that children are hungry to learn ways to communicate, to work together and to make the changes that will, literally, save humanity from itself.

“We’re going to expose children to those character qualities through this project and saturate the market with these values. By creating that continuity of messaging, we can help the next generations to feel less confused, more grounded, and more capable of clear, honest, and helpful communication.”

The characters will experience real-world situations, such as having two mothers or fathers, gender identity questions, parental separation, and more.

“I was in a same sex relationship for nine beautiful years,” said Malik. “Our relationship ended not for any lack of love, but because she could no longer handle the discrimination she faced in her community or the disapproval of her family. Our child lost one of his moms and no doubt was confused by the whole situation. All he knew was the two of us and the love that was our family. I don’t want that to happen to any other family or child.”

The book is now available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

info: bigworldlittleom.com.

