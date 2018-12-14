News Briefs 12.14.18

HRC Carolina gala date announced

The Human Rights Campaign Charlotte has announced that the 24th Annual North Carolina Gala & Silent Auction, “This is Me!,” will be held on Feb. 23, 2019 at the Le Méridien Hotel in Charlotte, N.C. Tickets are on sale now online.

info: hrccarolina.org.

Org makes holiday brighter

ReachOUT NC has chosen to adopt “the whole big family” of Haven House for the holidays and will provide holiday cheer to its residents with homemade tree ornaments and gifts. Volunteers will meet on Dec. 15 to craft the tree decorations and wrap presents supplied by contributors via a wish list. More information is provided online on this service opportunity. Check the website for others coming up in the new year.

info: reachoutnc.org.

PFLAG to hold holiday party

PFLAG Greensboro will hold its annual covered dish holiday party on Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m., at College Park Baptist Church at the corner of Aycock St. and Walker Ave. The organization will provide the protein and beverages. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish and serving utensil to share.

info: pflaggreensboro.org.

Lesbian couple provides NYC tree

Shirley Figueroa and Lissette Gutierrez, a same-sex married Latinx couple, donated a 72-foot Norway Spruce from their home in Walkill, N.Y. to be used as the centerpiece at Rockefeller Center.

info: bit.ly/2E6ploA.

Book to honor Stonewall era

W.W. Norton & Company will release its upcoming book, “Love and Resistance: Out of the Closet into the Stonewall Era,” on March 5, 2019 as part of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. The launch date will coincide with an exhibition of Kay Lahusen and Diana Davies’ photography at the New York Public Library. The work is edited by Jason Baumann and celebrates each photographers’ work and perspectives.

info: wwnorton.com.

Adult prom date slated

A Queer Prom … for Grown-Ups will be held on Feb. 9, 2019 at Arcana Bar and Lounge for adult allies of iNSIDEoUT’s LGBTQ youth. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their “queerest finest” and join the organization for a night of dancing, supporting queer youth, crowning the very first iNSIDEoUT180 Gender Ambiguous Monarch, and bidding on a selection of silent auction items. Adult volunteers are being sought to assist with the planning and execution of the event.

info: insideout180.org.

Murphy ready to kick ‘em out

NewNowNext reported that television producer Ryan Murphy is taking on the anti-LGBTQ political front and has created a multi-million-dollar initiative to elect pro-LGBTQ politicians into office.

info: logo.to/2QqnscG.

West Coast hosts writers retreat

Lambda Literary will host its 2019 Writers Retreat for Emerging LGBTQ Voices from Aug. 4-11, 2019 on the campus if Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, Calif. Applications are now open and available online until Feb. 1, 2019. The retreat offers participants with the opportunity to be mentored by industry professionals to advance in their craft and careers. Instructors are Tim Murphy (fiction), Benjamin Alire Sáenz (young adult fiction), Danez Smith (poetry), Mfoniso Udofia (playwriting and Linda Villarosa (non-fiction).

info: lambdaliterary.org.

PFLAG fundraiser brings on BBQ

The PFLAG Hendersonville chapter will hold its BBQ dinner fundraiser on Jan. 7, 2019, 6 p.m., at Triskelion Brewery, 340 7th Ave. E. Enjoy barbeque (there is also a vegetarian option) and non-alcoholic beverages, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. The public is invited. Tickets are $25/adult and $15/student and are available by calling 301-481-5375 or via email at pflaghendersonville@gmail.com.

info: pflag.org/chapter/pflag-flat-rockhendersonville.

Avon joins UN initiative

Avon Products, Inc. announced support for the United Nations Standards of Conduct for Business to tackle discrimination against LGBTI individuals. In doing so it continues Avon’s longstanding commitment to social progress and freedom of expression. The standards are: respect for human rights at all times; elimination of discrimination in the workplace; providing support in the workplace; prevention of other human rights violations in the marketplace; and acting in the public sphere.

info: avoncompany.com.

Dragun hits back at Victoria’s Secret

Transgender YouTube star Nikita Dragun has released a video that has gone viral that asks “How’s this for fantasy, Victoria Secret?” and counters Victoria’s Secret’s Chief Marketing Officer Ed Rezek’s statement he made in an interview in Vogue. He said that transgender and plus-size women do not exemplify the “fantasy” that the brand is trying to sell. Dragun’s video was decked out in lingerie and angel wings and was targeted at four million Victoria’s Secret social media followers.

info: instagram.com/p/BrBKxqKF2kK.

Most affordable gay-friendly schools published

A report published by Student Loan Hero identified the most affordable LGBTQ-inclusive college campuses in the U.S.

info: studentloanhero.com. bit.ly/2UnyxcU.

Imani embraces holiday season

Imani Metropolitan Community Church will hold its last shut-in for the year on Dec. 14 beginning at 10 p.m. and will continue until the following morning. The time is set aside for prayer and fellowship. The church will also gather for its annual Watch Night Service on Dec. 31, 10 p.m., at the church located in the Imani MCC Ministry Center, 3602 C-View St., in Durham, N.C.

info: imanimcc.org.

Fund to fight injustice

The girlfriend of Kaj Baker, a student at the University of Texas at Austin has established a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to go toward finding new housing for Baker who was banned from having any guests in her dorm room because residents were uncomfortable with her sexual orientation. Baker, who recorded the proceedings, was pulled into a meeting with dorm staff who admitted that the ban was based on no rule broken in the dorm contract, simply residents’ complaints and homophobia. Funds may also be used to obtain legal services. Baker has now secured the support of GLAAD.

info: gofundme.com/k45wnc-for-kaj-baker-love-wins.

Institute establishes ambassadorships

The Black AIDS Institute, with support from Gilead Sciences, has launched an ambassador program for black women to build “engagement and movement” around HIV and sexual health for black women. The program will create a cohort of 20 black cisgender and transgender women, who are living with HIV and HIV-negative, who will receive training about HIV and sexual health. It will include a five-day training in February. Applications are due by Jan. 15, 2019. More detailed information and online application are available at goo.gl/forms/rF4GB0LemrttPJ5q1.

info: blackaids.org.

Trevor to receive sales proceeds

Family-owned apparel line Faherty is donating 10 percent of holiday season sales from the brand’s new women’s “Rainbow” capsule collection during the holiday sales to The Trevor Project. Items available in the offering are a sweater poncho, pom beanie and scarf. Faherty President Kerry Faherty said, “We … know the holidays can bring up feelings of sadness and loneliness for many. We reached out to The Trevor Project to set up a partnership and donate a portion of our Rainbow Collection sales to the organization. We’re deeply inspired by and grateful for the organization’s incredible efforts in the LGBTQ community and we’re honored to support them during the holidays.”

info: fahertybrand.com.

New prez, CEO named by BAI

The Black AIDS Institute has named Raniyah Copeland as its next president and chief executive officer. Copeland will assume the role on Jan. 1, 2019. Copeland began working at the institute in April of 2008 as the training and capacity building coordinator and currently serves as the director of programs. The announcement was made during the organization’s Heroes In The Struggle gala held in early December.

info: blackaids.org.

App shares open-mindedness

A new app, RADR, has been launched and allows its users to share their open-minded travel discoveries, favorite global hot spots and underground tips with their friends.

info: radr.app.

Canadians support survivors

The Honorable Maryam Monsef, minister of status of women, announced more than $50 million in funding for nearly 60 projects to support survivors of gender-based violence and their families in communities across Canada.

info: swc-cfc.gc.ca.

Family week registration open

The Family Equality Council and COLAGE has announced that registration is now open for its Family Week to be held in Provincetown, Mass. Early bird rates are available through Jan. 31, 2019. More information on each event are available online.

info: ptownfamilyweek.com.

Fellowship raises funds

A special appeal was extended by the Universal Fellowship of Metropolitan Community Church in November and as of Dec. 7, the subtotal so far raised has reached $68,000 toward a goal of $150,000. Funds will be used to offset operating expenses, restore its coffers and replenish its long-term investment fund at Morgan Stanley.

info: mccchurch.net.

HIV conference alternative slated

An alliance of key population-led networks, networks of people living with HIV, treatment activists and supporters has formed to organize an international community-led conference entitled “HIV2020: Community Reclaiming the Global Response.” The event is scheduled to take place in Mexico City, July 6-8 of 2020, and will run concurrently with the 2020 International AIDS Conference which is happening in the U.S.

info: hiv2020.org.

Columnist challenges N.C. democracy

Politico writer Andrew Reynolds shared in a blog post that in 2016 he felt that North Carolina could no longer be classified as a democracy. The Raleigh News & Observer column he penned went global and viral. He was scorned by some and even received death threats. He continues to hold on to the idea that the state, through the GOP and gerrymandering, as well as the recent voter fraud reports.

info: politi.co/2Gg9zJM.

