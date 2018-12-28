Wedgewood receives ‘best of’ award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wedgewood Church has been selected for the 2018 Best of Charlotte Award in the Places of Worship category by the Charlotte Award Program.

Each year, the Charlotte Award Program identifies companies that it believes has achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. “These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Charlotte area a great place to live, work and play,” the organization said.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2018 Charlotte Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Charlotte Award Program and data provided by third parties.

The Charlotte Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Charlotte area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. It was established to recognize the best of local businesses in the community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Their mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.

info: wedgewoodchurch.com.

