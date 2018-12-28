Voter ID law condemned

RALEIGH, N.C. — Equality North Carolina has condemned the North Carolina legislature on passage of SB824 which is a new voter identification law that will restrict the ability of vulnerable North Carolinians to cast their votes on Election Day. The law comes on the heels of voters passing a constitutional amendment in the Midterm elections that requires identification when North Carolinians go to the ballot box. It will require individuals to show one of seven forms of identification in order to vote, the organization shared.

The North Carolina Republican-controlled legislature overturned Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state’s voter ID bill on Dec. 19, writing the legislation into law. Voters will now be required to show photo identification at the polls during the state’s next election.

The organization stated, “Voter ID is a voter suppression tactic that targets individuals who already face systematic barriers to obtaining valid photo identification. This includes transgender people, people of color, immigrants and individuals of lower income status, among other marginalized groups.”

“Voter ID is nothing short of an attempt to restrict and regulate whose voice is heard at the ballot box,” said Executive Director Kendra Johnson. “This legislation disproportionately affects people of color, transgender individuals, low-income people and all marginalized Americans. It is shameful that the North Carolina legislature continues to disproportionately target those who already face numerous other barriers to having their voices heard.” Equality NC Policy Director Ames Simmons added, “Transgender North Carolinians face multiple barriers to obtaining accurate photo ID. We remain committed to removing those barriers and ensuring that trans people in our state have the information they will need to vote.”

info: equalitync.org.

