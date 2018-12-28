Canadian twin performers pen memoir

BURBANK, Calif. — “High School,” a memoir by Warner Bros. Records and award-winning recording artists Tegan and Sara, will be published on Sept. 24, 2019 by MCD, a division of Farrar, Straus & Giroux, alongside Simon & Schuster Canada and Virago in the United Kingdom.

“High School” is an unique coming-of-age story of Sara and Tegan Quin, identical twins from Calgary Alberta, who grew up in the height of grunge and rave culture in the 1990s, well before they became the celebrated musicians and global LGBTQ icons known today. While grappling with their identity and sexuality, often alone, they also faced academic meltdown, their parents’ divorce and the looming pressure of what might come after high school. Written in alternating chapters from both Tegan’s point of view and Sara’s, the book is a raw account of the drugs, alcohol, love music and friendship they explored in their formative years. It is a story of first loves and first songs and captures the tangle of discordant and parallel memories of two sisters who grew up in distinct ways even as they lived just down the hall from one another.

- - - advertisement - - -

“How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan and Sara? We have spent twenty years answering those complicated questions with simple answers,” Tegan and Sara explain. “Writing ‘High School’ gives us the opportunity to tell the intricate stories that shaped our relationship as sisters, musicians, and queer girls.”

- - - advertisement - - -

“We are tremendously proud to be publishing this memoir by two Canadian icons. Like its writers, this book is authentic and outspoken. It shines new light on the high school experience and reveals how these two artists found their voices and a sense of belonging,” says Nita Pronovost, vice president and editorial director of Simon & Schuster Canada.

During the course of their 20-year career, Tegan and Sara have sold well over one million records and released eight studio albums. They have received three Juno Awards, a Grammy nomination, a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award and the 2018 New York Civil Liberties Union Award. They have performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, from Coachella to the Academy Awards. Outspoken advocates for equality, in 2016 Tegan and Sara created the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ girls and women. The sisters currently reside in Vancouver, British Columbia, and split their time between there and Los Angeles, California. Visit them at online or connect with them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @TeganandSara.

info: mcdbooks.com. teganandsara.com. teganandsarafoundation.org. wbr.com.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.