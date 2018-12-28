News Briefs 12.28.18

Pride goes for hoops

Charlotte Pride will have its first-ever Charlotte Hornets Pride Night on Jan. 2, 7 p.m., when the home team takes on the Dallas Mavericks at the Spectrum Arena in Uptown Charlotte, 333 E. Trade St. Attendees are asked to wear their rainbow gear. A portion of ticket sale proceeds will benefit the organization’s scholarship program. Tickets range from $36.47 to $65.43 and are available online at groupmatics.events/event/hornetspride.

info: charlottepride.org.

Church holds watch night

Imani Metropolitan Community Church will hold its annual watch night service on Dec. 31, 10 p.m., at its ministry center located at 3602 C-View St., in Durham, N.C. Ring in the new year with fellow worshipers. The service is open to all.

info: imanimcc.org.

Protection bill pre-filed in S.C.

South Carolina Rep. Todd Rutherford pre-filed the Uniform Antidiscrimination Act (H-3239), South Carolina Equality reported. The bill will protect LGBTQ South Carolinians from discrimination in the workplace, housing and public accommodations. Jeff Ayers, executive director of the organization, said, “I want to thank Rep. Rutherford for his leadership and for taking a stand for all LGBTQ citizens living in our state.” The full bill can be read online.

info: scequality.org.

GayVN awards slated

Actor, comedian and writer Alec Mapa, along with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” drag contestant Shangela will host the 2019 GayVN Awards Show on Jan. 21 in Las Vegas, Nev.

info: gayvnawards.com.

Kasich orders discrimination ban

Ohio’s Republican Gov. John Kasich issued an executive order on Dec. 19 banning discrimination against LGBTQ employees, Equality Federation reported.

info: equalityfederation.org.

City to improve image

The Associate Press reported that Charlotte, N.C. will spend $3 to improve its image after the repeal of HB2. The city’s visitors bureau spokesperson said that the money would be used for a ““comprehensive place branding strategy” to promote Charlotte in regional markets and improve the city’s image after House Bill 2 and the unrest that followed the fatal 2016 police shooting of a black man, Keith Lamont Scott. While all of this is a positive approach, the state is still on a travel ban from six states, even though there was a compromise measure replacement to HB2 with HB142.

info: wsoc.tv. charlotteobserver.com. apnews.com.

- - - advertisement - - -

Seniors announce meeting schedule

Charlotte LGBT Elders has announced that it will hold regular program and social events at Time Out Youth Center, 3800 Monroe Rd., in East Charlotte during the first three months of 2019. Dates and times are Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25, all from 7-9 p.m. Details on the January program will be announced in early January. “As the Steering Committee delve into the work — apply for 501(c)3 status, secure a fiscal sponsor, partner with other aging and LGBT organizations around programs and activities, set up website and regular communications, etc. — we’re keeping in mind that we want to work towards becoming a national SAGE Chapter. While that may take 2-3 years, there’s a lot we can do now to be a resource for LGBT elders in our community,” steering committee representatives Cindy Hostetler, Vickki Hunley and Dan Kirsch.

info: facebook.com/charlottelgbtelders.

HRC awards noms open

The Human Rights Campaign North Carolina has issued a call for nominations for two awards that will be presented at their annual dinner to be held on Feb. 23. It is seeking nominations for Person of the Year and Organization of the Year. Extended details and form are available online. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 7, 2019. Theme for the 2019 event is “This Is Me.” The event includes a reception, silent auction, dinner and awards at Le Meridien Charlotte, 555 S. McDowell St. Tickets are on sale online. The organization is also asking for community involvement by way of gala sponsorships (sponsor@hrccarolina.org), table captains (tablecaptains@hrccarolina.org), silent auction donations (silentauction@hrccarolina.org) and program book ad purchases (ad@hrccarolina.org).

info: hrccarolina.org.

Trans inmate name change a go

Bree Anna Leonard, a transgender inmate who has been incarcerated in Virginia for over 15 years, was granted permission to have her name legally changed. The decision was sent down by the Virginia Supreme Court. For more information on this developing story, visit qnotes’ online coverage.

info: goqnotes.com.

Org seeks contributions

We Are Family in Charleston, S.C. is seeking survival supplies for youth experiencing homelessness. Needed are knit blankets, scarves, hats and gloves to help keep displaced youth warm during the winter. Email infor@waf.org for drop-off locations. The organization also needs help in securing meal donations for their support groups by reaching out to restaurants or making a meal. Additionally, We Are Family is requesting financial contributions to help sustain its work. Visit the We Are Family website to become a donor. In other news, the organization has signed a lease on space at 1801 Reynolds Ave., Unit B, and will be moving there in early 2019.

info: waf.org.

Canada to fund LGBTQ and HIV assistance

Minister of Health Hon. Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced an investment to support community-based initiatives to prevent infections among gay, bisexual, transgender, Two-Spirit and queer men in Canada. Through the HIV and Hepatitis C Community Action Fund, the Government of Canada is providing $7.1 million over five years to the Advance Community Alliance — a pan-Canadian community alliance for GBT2Q men’s health — to implement innovative approaches to improve access to STBBI prevention, testing and treatment for this population. The interventions will include new models for testing, along with interventions to increase access to services and to promote new effective HIV prevention options.

info: canada.ca.

ELLE does drag documentary

“Beat,” an online documentary on drag queens’ impact on the beauty industry, has been released by ELLE magazine. It features drag queen stars such as Alyssa Edwards, Vivacious, Sasha Velour and Linda Simpson, and industry insiders such as Frederic Aspiras and Nicola Formichetti, among others. ELLE also delves into the history of drag queen beauty and culture as a whole.

info: elle.com. bit.ly/2AcHBJm.

Floridian legislator fights conversion therapy

Florida State Sen. José Javier Rodríguez introduced Senate Bill 84 (SB 84) to protect LGBTQ youth from receiving conversion therap. With SB 84, Florida became the first state to introduce legislation to end conversion therapy in the 2019 legislative session, The Trevor Project shared.

info: thetrevorproject.org.

Bloomie’s nets LGBTQ jeweler

Love and Pride, the jeweler inspired by and in support of the LGBTQ community, announced its launch on Bloomingdales online store. Originally launched in 2005, Love and Pride is a jewelry brand that ties luxury style with an ethos of unity, love and respect. Founder Udi Behr designs accessories on the retailer’s website include rings crafted in 14k white, yellow and rose gold, many of which are complete with diamond insignias.

info: bloomingdales.com. loveandpride.com.

Fashion show finale upcoming

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic will hold its final Condom Couture Fashion Show on Feb. 9, 2019 at The Fillmore Charlotte. The organization is now accepting sponsorships in advance of the event.

info: ppsat.org.

- - - advertisement - - -

Film screenings set

OUT at the Movies kicks off 2019 with a screening of the short, “Michael Joseph Jason John,” and the feature, “Stranger by the Lake,” on Jan. 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts ACE Theatre Complex, 1533 S. Main St. Actor, director and producer, Scott Hinson, from “Michael Joseph Jason John” will be at the screening for a Q&A session and downtown reception. Hinson is an alumnus of the university’s School of Drama.Tickets are $9/advance and $10/at the door.

info: outatthemovieswinston.org.

Fab Five publish book

“Queer Eye” Fab Five stars Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Tan France, along with award-winning journalist Monica Corcoran Hare, have penned “Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life. It is based on the Netflix Emmy Award-winning series. The coffee table book is chocked full of photos, tips and more.

info: penguinrandomhouse.com.

GLAD announces new leadership

GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) has announced the newest slate of leaders for the organization’s board of directors. At its December meeting, GLAD’s board elected Joyce Kauffman, attorney and former board vice president, to serve as the organization’s next bresident. Kauffman, who has been a member of the GLAD board since 2012, will be joined by Darian Butcher as vice president, Marlene Seltzer as treasurer, and Darla Pires DeGrace as clerk. Outgoing President Richard Yurko will continue as a board member for another one-year term.

info: glad.org.

NCAAN presents annual award

The North Carolina AIDS Action Network presented the Cabarrus Health Alliance with the Local Health Department of the Year Award at their annual HIV advocacy conference last month. The award recognizes local health departments who have demonstrated exemplary work and service, have enriched the lives of people living with HIV in their community and worked to prevent new HIV transmissions. “The Cabarrus Health Alliance was one of the first health departments in the state to prescribe PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) to patients in their health department”, said Lee Storrow, executive director of NC AIDS Action Network. “PrEP … is a critical tool to ending the epidemic in our state. Not only has the Cabarrus Health Alliance worked to distribute PrEP within their county, they’ve shared information with health departments across the state about how to set up a model program. We were thrilled to recognize their leadership!”

info: ncaan.org.

Youth self-care guide available

The Trevor Project has announced that its “Holiday Self-Care Tips for LGBTQ Youth” is available for queer young individuals who may experience “overwhelming family rejection and loneliness” during the holiday season. It was written by Joie A. DeRitis, LMSW, senior trainer for Trevor, and includes tips such as creating a self-care plan in advance, caring for one’s self during the day of the holiday and post-holiday self-care. The tips can also apply to non-holiday times as well.

info: thetrevorproject.org. bit.ly/2Cv55Lg.

Safe space training around corner

Campus Pride will hold its Safe Space Train the Trainer session in Charlotte, N.C. at Ally Financial Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Ally Financial Main Office, 440 S. Church St., on Jan. 10, 2019 from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Jan. 11, 2019 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Registration is $395 and is available online.

info: campuspride.org.

Prison ordered to provide surgery

The U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho issued a preliminary injunction in Edmo v. Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC), ordering the IDOC to provide Adree Edmo, a Native American transgender woman, with medically necessary gender confirmation surgery. IDOC and its for-profit medical provider, Corizon Health, have denied Edmo surgery for more than four years despite her clear and urgent need for it. Corizon has faced allegations in other states for providing medical care so shoddy that it amounts to “cruel and unusual punishment,” in violation of the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment, the National Center for Lesbian Rights said.

info: nclrights.org.

Org adds board members

OutServe-SLDN has announced the addition of six new members to its board of directors — Lars Anderson, Air Force veteran; Nathaniel Boehme, actively-serving Airman and the first state-legislature confirmed LGBTQ coordinator for a state VA facility in the country; Danyell Brenner, actively-serving Sailor; John Harry, Air Force veteran; Hanna Tripp, transgender Air Force veteran; and Todd Weiler, Army veteran and the former assistant secretary of defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. The board also voted in a new slate of officers, who will officially take their positions in the new year. Wes Reynolds, M.D., an Air Force veteran, and Josh Fontanez, an actively-serving soldier, will serve as the board’s co-chairs. Monique Clarke, an actively-serving Marine, and Jeff Mueller, an actively-serving Airman, will serve as secretary and treasurer respectively.

info: outserve.org.

Trans hits Universe contest

Angela Ponce of Spain became the first transgender woman to compete in the Miss Universe pageant which was held in Bangkok, Thailand in mid-December.

info: cnn.com.

Billboard supports gay community

GayRVA reported that a billboard was installed in New York City’s Time Square that has alternating messages was designed as a pro-LGBTQ message. The messages say “No Gays Allowed,” “No Bisexuals Allowed,” “No Lesbians Allowed” and “No Trans Allowed” which on first glance seems to fall in line with the anti-LGBTQ agenda of Alliance Defending Freedom, a hate group Donald Trump favors. However, if viewers look further, it says “Stop Alliance Defending Freedom, Learn more at NoGays.org.” It was paid for my Citizens for Transparency.

info: gayrva.com.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.