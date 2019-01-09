Eric Trump says Ellen DeGeneres is a player in the ‘Deep State’ government

Ellen DeGeneres to Eric Trump: “I am honored that you think that I’m powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy, [but] I am not part of the 'deep state.'” (Photo Credit: DeGeneres, celebrityabc via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0 attribution)

It’s no surprise a man named Trump is fumbling around the internet tossing out baseless accusations. We’ve been inundated by them since 2015 when then candidate Donald Trump announced his plans to run for president and pick cyber fights with practically anyone who dared to disagree with him.

This time, however, it’s Donald Trump’s son Eric, 35, who fouling up Twitter with more fresh falsehoods.

According to a recent foray on to his Twitter account, Eric Trump seemed put off by the social media outlet’s suggestion that he should follow such successful progressives as former President Barack Obama, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and TV show host DeGeneres, which brought him to the unusual conclusion that DeGeneres must be part of a “deep state” conspiracy.

Eric Trump tweeted the claim by posting a screenshot of Twitter’s algorithm suggestions of other users he should consider following. “Shocking,” he wrote. “Here are the @Twitter ‘suggestions’ of who I should follow. #DeepState.”

For the less politically paranoid or gullible reader, #deepstate refers to what has become known as the “deep state conspiracy theory.” It is often touted by the far right as a shadow network that lurks within the government bureaucracy with the goal of undermining the Trump administration.

The Fox Channel has even intimated that Obama is operating a secondary government from his Washington, D.C., home and that Clinton is the “shadow president,” of the United States.

DeGeneres responded to Eric’s tweet on her television program the following day:

“I am honored that you think that I’m powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy,” she said to the TV viewing audience . “I am sorry to disappoint you, but I am not part of the deep state.”

After DeGeneres professed she was surprised to see her name trending in politics, she continued with a handful of comedic jabs aimed at Eric and the tweet.

“First of all, which one is Eric?” She asked the audience.”Did he kill the elephant or the cheetah? Which one? I don’t know, and what is the deep state? Is it near Dollywood? ’Cause I’m in if it is.”

DeGeneres continued, saying that she couldn’t work responsibilities with the deep state into her busy schedule. “I’ve got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays. On Wednesday Beyoncé and I host an Illuminati brunch. And then Portia and I on the weekends are desperately trying to have a baby, so I can’t. I don’t have time.”

DeGeneres’s conclusion as to why Twitter suggested that Eric follow her was much less sinister.

“It could be a conspiracy or it could be because your sister Ivanka follows me on Twitter, and your sister Tiffany follows me on Twitter, and maybe you should follow me. I mean, because I post a lot of [funny] videos. We might not agree on politics, but I think we can both agree that this is cute.”

Posted by David Aaron Moore David Aaron Moore is a former editor of QNotes, serving in the role from 2003 to 2007. He is currently a contributing writer for QNotes. Moore is a native of North Carolina and the author of "Charlotte: Murder, Mystery and Mayhem" from History Press. Moore has worked for several mainstream and LGBTQ publications as editor, staff writer, contributor and freelancer.