Take the All Stars 4 Trivia Queen Quiz

It’s that time. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4” is well underway. I decided to do another one of my Drag Queen Trivia Quizzes, just for you. Take out your pen and don’t cheat by going to the bottom this time. Start your engines and may the best “trivia Queen” win!

“Kutabetch” was what All Stars 4 contestant’s original drag name?

A. Latrice Royale

B. Monique Heart

C. Gia Gunn

D. Jasmine Masters

The South Florida Pride pageantry contest is owned by what All Stars 4 drag queen?

A. Latrice Royale

B. Trinity The Tuck

C. Gia Gunn

D. Naomi Smalls

What All Stars 4 competitor once told Buff Faye she looked like Delta Burke from the television show “Designing Women?”

A. Latrice Royale

B. Trinity The Tuck

C. Gia Gunn

D. Naomi Smalls

What two All Stars 4 queens competed on a previous All Stars contest?

A. Manila Luzon & Latrice Royale

B. Latrice Royale & Monique Heart

C. Monique Heart & Trinity The Tuck

D. Gia Gunn & Valentina

What two All Stars 4 contestants appeared on “America’s Next Top Model” as guest celebrities?

A. Latrice Royale & Naomi Smalls

B. Trinity The Tuck & Gia Gunn

C. Gia Gunn & Valentina

D. Manila Luzon & Valentina

What All Stars 4 contestant was recently married this past year?

A. Latrice Royale

B. Monique Heart

C. Valentina

D. Naomi Smalls

What All Stars 4 contestant appeared with Kimora Blac in the television show “Botched?”

A. Latrice Royale

B. Jasmine Masters

C. Gia Gunn

D. Trinity The Tuck

What All Stars 4 contestant had lunch with Eureka O’Hara and Buff Faye at Dish in the gayborhood while in Charlotte?

A. Latrice Royale

B. Gia Gunn

C. Trinity The Tuck

D. Naomi Smalls

What All Stars 4 contestant said she challenged RuPaul on air about her past comments on trans people (but the confrontation was edited out of show)?

A. Trinity The Tuck

B. Monique Heart

C. Gia Gunn

D. Money Xchange

Who did an interview with Cardi B for Cosmopolitan in 2018?

A. Latrice Royale

B. Monique Heart

C. Gia Gunn

D. Naomi Smalls

Answers:

1.b, 2.a, 3.b, 4.a, 5.d, 6.a, 7.d, 8.a, 9.c, 10.d

DRAG TIP: Go paint pottery the night before Cher’s in town! Just do it. (That’s how I met her last time.)

SHOUT OUTS: Join Buff Faye for the “Turn Back Time” drag brunch with Cher and all her favorite queens on Sunday, January 20 – buy tickets AllBuff.com! Part of proceeds help the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Buff Faye calls the Queen City home and enjoys helping others (plus she loves to raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite hot spots. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye.

