News Briefs for 01.11.19

Elders programs announced

The Charlotte LGBT Elders group has announced that it will hold three regular program/social events on Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25, 7-9 p.m., at Time Out Youth Center, 3800 Monroe Rd. Also the steering committee is working on initiatives that include application for 501(c)3 status, securing a fiscal sponsor, partnering with other aging and LGBTQ organizations around programs and activities, setting up website and regular communications, etc., as well as focusing on the establishment of a SAGE chapter. For more information, email charlottelgbtelders@gmail.com.

info: facebook.com/charlottelgbtelders.

Philanthropic awardees announced

Funders for LGBTQ Issues announced the 2019 OUT for Impact Award and The Reed Erickson Award for Trailblazing Leadership which will be presented in March at the organization’s annual Funding Forward conference in Arizona. Recipients are: The Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice and Arcus Foundation Evaluation & Strategy Senior Advisor Cindy Rizzo.

info: lgbtfunders.org.

HRCNC noms requested

The Human Rights Campaign North Carolina has opened up nominations for its Person of the Year and Organization of the Year to be awarded at the organization’s dinner on Feb. 23 in Charlotte, N.C. Nomination forms are available online at hrccarolina.org/awards. The due date was extended to Jan. 15 from Dec. 28. Also, the organization has announced that fellowship applications are available for those who need financial assistance in attending the dinner. Email fellowships@hrccarolina.org to learn more. Due date is Jan. 18. Fellowships are being granted on an on-going basis until capping its allotment.

info: hrccarolina.org.

Pride hosts Laundry Day

Charlotte Pride will host its Laundry Day Sunday on Jan. 13, 3-6 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1900 The Plaza. The event provides a way to air out the “dirty” laundry as a catalyst for women’s voices, as well as a call to gather, listen and be heard while fostering love and understanding that resists hate and prejudice.

info: bit.ly/2sdqOBC.

NCAAN searches for health access coordinator

The North Carolina AIDS Action Network is looking for a new member to join its team. The health access coordinator has primary responsibility for leading the organization’s efforts to educate policymakers and the public about the benefits to closing the coverage gap and expanding Medicaid. This position is a consulting opportunity, with the contract running from February–August 2019. To apply, submit a cover letter, resume, and references to Jobs@NCAAN.org. Details on the position are available online.

info: bit.ly/2C5QDrK.

Youth org magazine submissions sought

iNSIDEoUT 180 is searching for youth contributors to its Backwords annual magazine. Items accepted are photos, lyrics, poetry, drawings, paintings, etc. Idea starters include LGBTQ experience, Gay-Straight Alliance highlights, ally experience and more. Deadline is Feb. 24. Submit to tinyurl.com/backwordssubmission. Additionally, those who wish to submit artwork for ads in the magazine, the due date is Jan. 31. Sponsorships are also being sought. More information is available at insideout180.org/sponsors.

info: insideout180.org/backwords.

Women’s march upcoming

The Charlotte Women’s March will be held on Jan. 26, 11 a.m., at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th St. Organizers have been raising $10,000 to be used for a better sound system and stage, as well as to meet requirements from the City of Charlotte’s Parks Department. Visit paypal.me/womenunitedmarch to make a contribution. The event is co-sponsored by The National Coalition of 100 Black Women-Queen City Metropolitan Chapter and Charlotte Women’s March. Across the state on Jan. 20, the Women’s march on Asheville will take place at 11 a.m., beginning at the Vance monument.

info: charlottewomensmarch.org. womensmarchavl.com.

- - - advertisement - - -

Family Week reg open

Registration is now open for Family Week 2019 to be held in Provincetown, Mass. from July 27-Aug. 3. It is hosted by the Family Equality Council and COLAGE and is an annual gathering of LGBTQ parents and children. Early bird rates are available through Jan. 31. Full details are available online.

info: ptownfamilyweek.com/register.

Youth fundraiser tickets available

OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley in Hickory, N.C. is holding its 9th Annual Signature Event on March 9 at Cafe Rule, 242 11th Ave. NE. Attendees will enjoy dinner, beverages and fellowship while celebrating 2018 accomplishments. Tickets (at $100) and sponsorships (ranging from $500-$5,000, form online) are now available for this fundraising event.

info: outrightyouthcv.org.

Bingo dates announced

The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center has announced that its Green Queen Bingo dates have been slated. The event will be held on Jan. 11, April 26, Sept. 13 and Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at The Terrace, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Bingo benefits the foundation and Greensboro Pride. Tickets are available online for its 2019 season.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org. greensboropride.org. bit.ly/2Fe5weM.

Trans health conference seeks supporters, exhibitors

The Southern Trans Health and Wellness Conference, “Breaking Bonds, Building Bridges: Creating Trans Health Equity,” will be held from March 7-9 at the M.C. Benton Jr. Convention Center, 301 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem, N.C. Organizers are currently seeking those who wish to be financial supporters of the event or want to exhibit. Deadline is Feb. 1. Support levels range from $1,000-$7,500 and exhibition space can be secured for $200 per day/standard or $50 per day/junior. Three nationally renowned transgender health experts will serve as conference keynote speakers. Participation is open to healthcare providers, as well as transgender and non-binary individuals, families and allies. The conference provides information about the best practices for transgender healthcare and wellness. For more information, email Ellen Kesler, ekesler@wakehealth.edu.

info: northwestahec.org/55399.

Safety scores reported

TripIt has announced that it has released its new LGBTQ Neighborhood Safety Scores and International Travel Tools for locations across the globe. LGBTQ travelers are able to access information on a variety of topics including the including likelihood of harm or discrimination against LGBTQ individuals or groups and level of caution required at locations. Scores range from 1 to 100 representing low to high risk areas.

info: tripit.com.

Men’s feminist tips available

Genderbuzz has released its five ways that men can be more feminist in the workplace. They include: Basing workplace promotion and opportunity on merit, not gender; listening to women’s opinions with respect; calling out sexism and gender bias in other men; ensuring working parents of all genders are given flexible working arrangements; and not punishing a woman, either consciously or unconsciously, when she exhibits powerful characteristics typically associated with being a “man.”

info: genderbuzz.com.

Gala, party date announced

The 2019 Guilford Green Foundation Gala & Green Party will be held on March 23 at the Starmount Forest Country Club, 6087, 1 Sam Snead Dr., the organization announced. This year’s event is a formal sit-down dinner, followed by the Green Party hosted by Jessica Mashburn and Evan Olson. Special guest speaker for the Gala will be Sarah McBride, transgender national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign and the author of “Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality.” More information will be made available as plans are finalized.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Op-ed challenges APA

In an opinion piece written by Roy Richard Grinker in The New York Times in early December, he directs a question to the American Psychiatric Association’s on when it would eliminate the gender dysphoria category from its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. He states that it would be an “important step in advancing transgender rights and reducing stigma and prejudice that people experience when, because of nothing they or anyone else did wrong, they cannot abide the sex they were assigned at birth.”

info: nyti.ms/2RBEcu1.

LGBTQ police change NYPD forever

The New York Post reported that a small group of police officers have changed the force’s attitudes over the years. The first person who came out was Sgt. Charles Cochrane Jr., who at 38 in 1981, told the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association’s First Vice President J. Pat Burns that he was “proud of being a New York City policeman,” following that statement with, “And I am equally proud of being gay.” This historical moment marked the beginning of officers banding together to create a change in attitudes toward those who were from the LGBTQ community among its ranks. Cochrane’s declaration broke down barriers for the NYPD. The department had never had an openly gay police officer since it was founded in 1845.

info: nyp.st/2A6VGrD.

Study shows that gay acquaintances can change attitudes

NBC News reported that a study, “Gay Acquaintanceship and Attitudes Toward Homosexuality: A Conservative Test,” revealed that knowing just one gay acquaintance “can change hearts and minds” on LGBTQ rights.

info: nbcnews.to/2QDrCOM.

NCSU’s health services goes trans-inclusive

North Carolina State University’s Student Health Services has been pushing toward expanding its services to be more transgender community inclusive, The Technician reported.

info: bit.ly/2FcFhG6.

- - - advertisement - - -

HIV conference reg open

Registration is now open for the 2019 National HIV Prevention Conference from March 18–21 in Atlanta, Ga. The theme for the conference is “Getting to No New HIV Infections,” which will highlight “dynamic approaches to HIV prevention, detection and management, and the critical roles that different communities have in achieving this vision.”

info: cdc.gov/nhpc.

LGBTQ centers on campus address current issues

The Institute for Public Relations published an article that shared results from a study that interviewed LGBTQ center directors at 11 major public universities across the U.S. The findings from in-depth interviews showed: The identity of today’s students is much more complex; the key for university LGBTQ centers’ work to be effective is finding the appropriate balance between visibility and privacy; and in the data-driven context, effectively counting and measuring have important benefits. The study was entitled “Identity, Visibility & Measurement: How University LGBTQ Centers Engage and Advocate for Today’s LGBTQ Student.” It was written by Dean E. Mundy, an assistant professor of public relations at the University of Oregon.

info: bit.ly/2FcOm1E.

Institute explores southern discrimination

The LGBTQ Institute’s Southern Survey, created with Georgia State University, explored the experiences of LGBT Southerners, covering a multitude of topics, The Georgia Voice reported. Those surveyed came from 14 different southern states. The institute gathered 6,502 participants with participation from 146 non-profits, community, state and regional organizations.

info: bit.ly/2Qs1i5h.

GuySpy fights discriminatory comment from Grindr prez

As the LGBTQ community continues to voice outrage and disbelief following the “marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman” comment from Scott Chen, Grindr’s president, gay dating app GuySpy, owned by Pink Triangle Press, launched a campaign in December to bring about community awareness and show that GuySpy is the better choice when it comes to downloading a gay dating app. GuySpy made the decision to promote the message “Support Those That Support You” on billboards in New York City, N.Y. and around the corner from Grindr’s head office in Los Angeles, Calif.

info: guyspy.com.

Counseling innovation may decrease HIV risk

A mobile app created by Rutgers University researcher Corina Lelutiu-Weinberger, could be used to improve the lives of LGBTQ people who lack access to HIV prevention and education, the school reported. Lelutiu-Weinberger, a School of Nursing professor, introduced the first mobile program aimed at improving the sexual, behavioral and mental health of gay and bisexual men in Romania — a country where HIV is on the rise among this group.

info: rutgers.edu.

Commission adopts civil rights position

By majority vote, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights adopted several key civil rights positions. It urges the 116th Congress to prioritize civil rights oversight and legislation because of the pressing need to restore national commitment to civil rights principles; warns against attempts to end citizenship for native born children of non-citizens, and opposes the latest in a pattern of statements and policy proposals expressing hostility and animus toward immigrants or their nations of origin; urges the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services not to narrowly define gender to a biological condition at birth, as it would have serious negative impacts on the health, welfare and civil rights of members of the transgender community; and submitted formal comment urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to reconsider their Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding inadmissibility to the U.S. on public charge grounds. The proposed rule communicates government animus against multiple marginalized communities such as people with limited English proficiency, LGBTQ individuals, and those with disabilities.

info: usccr.gov.

Social media site claims ranking

MeWe has asserted that it is now the leading social network challenging the social media status quo. In December it was ranked multiple days as the #1 Trending Social App in the Google Play Store. MeWe said it was adding 30,000 new members daily, and its 300 percent annual growth is “completely organic” and the company is running no advertisements. MeWe’s rapid growth, the company said, is due to multiple factors: backlash against Facebook’s broad censorship, privacy infractions and LGBTQ violations; discontent at Twitter for censorship of conservatives; the announced closure of Google+; and recent policy changes at Tumblr. MeWe has been awarded Start-Up of the Year Finalist for Innovative World Technology at SXSW, and honored as one of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies In America by Entrepreneur Magazine. MeWe was recently listed the #1 Facebook Alternative on Zero Hedge.

info: mewe.com.

Service org projects options available

ReachOUT NC has announced its first “pay it forward” service projects for 2019. Volunteers are needed for the following: The Green Chair Project, Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., to help ready furniture and home furnishing for those transitioning from homelessness to sustainable living; and Note in the Pocket, March 23, 11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m., to sort clothing for needy children and their families.

info: reachoutnc.org.

Directory listings sign-up nears

HealthHIV is collecting directory listings and updates from ASOs/CBOs from across the U.S. for their online ASO/CBO National Directory for 2019. The compilation assists ASOs and CBOs that provide HIV, HCV, and LGBTQ health services in identifying aligned organizations, initiating partnerships, finding relevant resources and streamlining service delivery. Deadline for sign up is Jan. 18.

info: tinyurl.com/ASODirectory2019.

Lesbian is first queen for Rose Parade

An 18-year-old Jewish lesbian was selected as the New Year’s Day Tournament of Roses Parade queen. Louise Deser Siskel, a high school senior, said she became the first Jewish Rose queen in the parade’s 101-year history, Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported. Not only that, she is also the first lesbian to wear the crown. Her declarations were made in an article in the Pasadena Star News.

info: bit.ly/2FfmhX2.

Madonna makes surprise Stonewall appearance

On New Year’s Eve, pop star Madonna surprised patrons of New York’s Stonewall Inn when she appeared there to help kick off the new year, one that marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, The Advocate reported. Madonna has signed on as a Stonewall ambassador.

info: bit.ly/2s36FOp.

Museum residents selected for 2019

Elsewhere Museum in Greensboro, N.C., has announced that 32 individuals have been awarded with 2019 residencies. Of the 32, four identify as members of the LGBTQ community. Those individuals are: Marie Alacron (they/them), Diana Laurel Caramat (she/they), Kale Roberts (all/fluctuating pronouns) and Coe Lapossy (they/them).

info: goelsewhere.org.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.