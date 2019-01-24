Condom Couture Fashion Show Celebrates Five Years and Says Goodbye

Condom Couture remains one of Charlotte, N.C.’s most daring fashion shows, and organizers wouldn’t have it any other way.

The fifth annual fashion show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at The Fillmore located at 820 Hamilton St. More than 20 local designers will use thousands of condoms to create fashionable, wearable art, promote safe sex and raise funds to sustain the expanding work of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic (PPSAT) in Charlotte.

The PPSAT Charlotte health center serves thousands of women, men and teens annually, offering a range of services from basic gynecological and breast exams to family planning and testing/treatment for sexually transmitted infections. Education and awareness is key and PPSAT is helping to change the dialogue about sex, sexually transmitted infections and HIV across the Charlotte area.

Five years ago, a diverse group of creative talent came together to create an innovative party to support PPSAT and to engage a younger group of supporters and raise awareness about safe sex, said event committee chair Lesa Kastanas. The time has now come for the group to move on to other projects, however. But their love and support for PPSAT remains strong, Kastanas added.

“Our final theme is Carnivale, so expect every aspect — from the entertainment to the décor and designs — to reflect the extravagance and abundance of the season,” she says.

Last year, more than 800 people attended the show at The Fillmore, raising more than $100,000 for PPSAT. This year, the event is expected to sell out.

“The designers represent a range of artistic backgrounds from industry professionals, to cosplayers to visual artists and crafters,” Kastanas says. Their designs will be auctioned off after the show with all proceeds benefiting PPSAT.

The designers for this year’s show at The Fillmore include Ladies of Lineage owner Jodene Pooler, women’s wear designer Nicci Wiggins, cosplayer Amberle Linnea and mother/daughter artist team Bree and Robin Stallings, among others.

Blayr Nias, creator and The Almost Famous Comedy Show at The Comedy Zone Charlotte, will host this year’s event. Jess George will lead a live auction of the designer pieces following the runway show.

The NC Brazilian Arts Project will perform live and DJ Andy Kastanas will hype the crowd before and after the show.

General admission tickets start at $30; VIP seats start at $175. For tickets and more information, visit condomcoutureclt.com.

