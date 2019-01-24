PFLAG National names Bond new ED

WASHINGTON, D.C. — PFLAG National announced that effective Feb. 1 Brian Bond will join the organization as its new executive director.

Board President Kathy Godwin said, “I am thrilled to welcome Brian to the helm of PFLAG National. He has a proven record of success unifying people across communities, building strong alliances and partnerships, and working in challenging environments and moments to effect change. His personal story—as a young gay man raised in rural America — will resonate with so many people, including our supporters and members. I know Brian is the leader PFLAG needs to continue our work, and greatly expand our reach.”

Bond, a Missouri native with a degree in Public Administration from Missouri State University, is a former Obama Administration official and LGBTQ advocate with a background in constituency outreach and coalition bridge-building. He most recently served as the coalitions director for the Climate Action Campaign in Washington D.C., working to protect clean air and promote action to limit climate change. Prior to that, he was the deputy CEO for the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pa.

During the Obama Administration, Bond served as deputy director for the White House Office of Public Engagement and primary liaison for the LGBTQ community. After the re-election of Obama in 2012, he moved to the Environmental Protection Agency to work on the administration’s climate initiatives as associate administrator for Public Engagement and Environmental Education. Prior to these roles, he served as the executive director of the Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund and is credited with expanding the success of the organization and support for LGBTQ candidates during his six-year tenure.

“I know what it is to be the scared kid growing up in a rural community feeling different and alone, struggling with accepting who I was and living in fear because I knew I was different,” said Bond. “As the executive director of PFLAG National — arm in arm with the hundreds of thousands of exceptional people who are the backbone of PFLAG — it is my goal to intensify all our efforts serving our diverse families and communities.

“For communities of color, we can make this stronger through continued cultural inclusion work and expanded outreach, listening, and tools. We can build on PFLAG’s long and noteworthy trans-inclusive history to expand our programs for transgender and gender-expansive youth and their families. There is no question we also will find the best way forward for faith-based and more conservative families torn between loving their kids and loving their faith. PFLAG is uniquely positioned to do this work, with over 400 chapters in communities across the country, and over 45 years on the front lines of this movement. I am truly honored to take up this work with the dedicated leaders and volunteers of PFLAG, and the PFLAG National staff.”

info: pflag.org.

Posted by Lainey Millen