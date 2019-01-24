News Briefs for 01.25.19

CMPD offers citizens’ academy program

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has announced that it will be conducting its citizens’ academy from March 5-April 9 at the Police and Fire Training Academy at 1770 Shopton Rd. on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-9:30 p.m., plus one session on a Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. with one of their Special Operations Units. Participants who live and work in the local community will be able to learn more about the department and their services to the community. Citizens can learn firsthand about police operations through a series of lectures, simulated activities, practical sessions and tours. Topics include: History of CMPD, Police Officer Recruitment & Selection, and Police Officer Recruit & In-service Training; Internal Affairs and Crime Prevention; Traffic Enforcement and Body Worn Camera; Criminal Investigations and Gang Unit; Police Records, Crime Reporting, Property Control; Community Policing – Philosophy and Use of Crime Analysis; and Community Engagement (CMPD YouTube Channel). Elective activities choices are a Community Meeting and/or a Patrol Ride-Along. Graduation will be held on May 7. Email Officer Shaun Ward for information and application process at sward1@cmpd.org or call 704-432-1636.

info: cmpd.org.

Author, correspondent dies

Gay North Carolina native, journalist and author Perry Deane Young died on Jan. 1 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Young found fame as an United Press International Vietnam War correspondent, arriving on the day that the 1968 Tet Offensive began. His works were made into films and theatre productions, including the 1977 gay-themed best-seller “The David Kopay Story.” He also served as a mentor to other writers, photographers and artists in the Triangle. A celebration of life will take place in late March at the Dead Mule. Memorials can be made in his name to the Compass Center for Women and Families, P.O. Box 1057, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.

info: bit.ly/2FO4Ywi.

Men’s chorus sings for Hornets

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte made history when it became the first gay chorus to sing for a professional sports team in North Carolina, WCNC reported. They kicked off the Hornets’ game in early January and performed at halftime. It was the sport organization’s first-ever Pride night, celebrating equality, inclusion, diversity and authenticity. Chorus director John Quillin said that “visibility on the gay community is really coming along” and that “things are really different” and this could not be done 20 years ago.

info: bit.ly/2FCB3Ih.

Youth group begins

The North Star LGBTQ Community Center will launch a youth support group in February. It will be facilitated by a licensed counselor through a partnership with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Email info@northstarlgbtcc.com to learn more.

info: northstarlgbtcc.com.

Carolinian named center director

Preston Keith, former assistant director of multicultural students programs at the University of North Carolina at Asheville and the GLBT Center at North Carolina State University, has been named as the University of Cincinnati’s new director of its LGBTQ Center. He assumes duties on Feb. 4.

info: bit.ly/2T6DSEw.

Pride org calendar full

Salisbury Pride has packed its calendar this winter with a number of community events to help support the organization. On Feb. 13 the Hearts & Heels Drag Show & Dinner will be held at Sweet Meadow Café, 105 E. Fisher St. featuring Jamie Monroe, Cierra Nichole, Taylor Knight Addams St. James, plus Maxine & Mitzi Massengil. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., and showtime is at 8 p.m. Call the restaurant for reservations at 704-637-8715. A $10 contribution can be made at the door for the show. Then on Feb. 21-23 and Feb. 28-March 2, Salisbury Pride is sponsoring “The Cake” at Lee Street Theatre, 329 N. Lee St. The comedy shares the story of Della who makes cakes. But when the girl she helped raise comes back home to North Carolina to get married, and the fiancé is actually a fiancée, Della’s life gets turned upside down. She can’t really make a cake for such a wedding, can she? For the first time in her life, Della has to think for herself.” Tickets are available online at leestreet.org.

info: salisburypride.com.

Leg crossing stigma

Gay writer Brian Keith Jackson, a former native of Louisiana, wrote a piece in The New York Times recently that discussed whether or not leg crossing make him less of a man.

info: nyti.ms/2Mj7RGP.

SAGE Valentine’s dance slated

SAGE Raleigh will hold their Valentine’s Day dance on Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m., at St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church, 622 Maywood Ave., in Raleigh, N.C. Enjoy food, dancing and fellowship. The event is open to singles, couples and groups. All are welcome. DJ Joseph will spin. A suggested contribution of $10 is appreciated and can be paid at the door. RSVP to bit.ly/2CBjdl1.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Deputies fired in Wake County

Fomer Master Deputies Gray Speight and Steven Williamson, two former deputies in the Wake County, N.C. sheriff’s department, told WRAL that they were fired for reporting that Lt. Teddy Patrick, their supervisor, made homophobic remarks in 2017 during sensitivity training sessions. This came on the heels of Patrick’s outing a fellow deputy and “signaled to members of the squad who were engaged in ‘sensitivity training’ sessions that he didn’t like gay people,” the station added. Patrick also said he would refuse to enter a man’s house if he were to be wearing a dress. Patrick has previously been demoted by former sheriff Donnie Harrison, but was promoted to captain by the current sheriff, Gerald Baker. Baker also promoted other gay employees during the department’s transition. That also included the individual who was outed in the incident previously described. Now LGBTQ groups, including the LGBT Center of Raleigh and Equality North Carolina, are concerned about the kind of signals being sent if the situation were to bear the truth.

info: bit.ly/2Rvk2Gl.

Church provides solace

Safe Harbor Family Church in Clinton, Miss., has served to help author Glenn Garner as a place to find his faith he shared with Out.

info: bit.ly/2T6bORy.

College rankings published

College Consensus has published their ranking of the 25 LGBTQ Friendly Colleges for 2019. Elon University came in at second.

info: collegeconsensus.com.

Volunteer State students seek inclusivity

The Johnson City Press reported that there is a strong need for LGBTQ inclusion in Tennessee public schools. Even though some systems have Gay-Straight Alliances, a lion’s share of them do not. Many feel unsafe in their environments, and are subjected to bullying, discriminatory remarks and more.

info: bit.ly/2sE671S.

Drag diner tickets on sale

Buff Faye’s Be My Valentine Drag Diner will be held on Feb. 14, 7 p.m., at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, 911 E. Morehead St. Performing are Angela Lopez and Kristin Collins, plus a surprise guest. DJ Magick Mike will provide entertainment. Tickets are $25 which include the drag show and special buffet and are on sale online at bit.ly/2U7Ysod. Attendees can enjoy drinks and cash bar separately. A portion of proceeds goes to support local charities. Additionally, spring drag brunch dates have been set for Feb. 10 (Be My Lover), Feb. 24 (Under the Sea), March 10 (Mean Girls – wear pink), March 24 (Hello Dolly (Parton)), April 7 (Pop Diva) and April 23 (Diznee Princess). Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2Mkz0ch to learn more.

info: allbuff.com.

Pride world conference reg open

The 2019 InterPride AGM & World Conference will be held in Athens, Greece from Oct. 17-20 and early registration is open until Jan. 31 for those members who wish to attend.

info: athensprideinterpride.com.

Gym supports LGBTQ patrons

Flambeaux CrossFit in Metairie, La. provides a comfortable and accepting environment for its LGBTQ members. It was started by transgender owner Dillon King and his wife. The gym operates with no gender categories where community members are welcome and is a place where the focus is on the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

info: bit.ly/2FFBFgf.

Fund changes grant rules

The Charlotte Lesbian & Gay Fund has recently changed its grant-making rules for those who wish to apply. It states: “Operations grants now have a requirement that applicants attest that at least 75 percent of services are provided and at least 75 percent of the orgs budget is utilized in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.” The fund also announced that its application cycle is open with deadline for completed submissions due on Feb. 8 at noon for basic operating grants and Feb. 15 for Programs, Projects, and Events grants (eligible for up to $7,500).

info: fftc.org/collective_giving.

Org fundraisers upcoming

We Are Family will be the recipient of funds raised at two events during the next few weeks. On Jan. 27, 12 p.m., join host Carmella Monet Monroe for The Divas of Drag Brunch at Royal American, 970 Morrison Dr., in Charleston, S.C. A special menu is being used for this event which has no cover and a lineup of performers including Avaria, Diamond Giovanni, James Cass, Kymmya Starr, Leslie Lain, Mercy Madison, Melody Lucas, Misty Daze, Rama Dawn and Suede. Music will be provided by DJ PiO from Tel Aviv, Israel. Then join Cator & Paul for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres to celebrate We Are Family on Feb. 15, 6 p.m., at 118 Spring St.

info: waf.org.

Lone Star State makes history

The Texas Legislature now has an LGBTQ caucus which was started by five women.

info: bit.ly/2M27yjz.

Record set in Kentucky

A record 19 Kentucky House members introduced Statewide Fairness House Bill 164, which would update state civil rights laws to ban LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations, the Fairness Campaign announced.

info: fairness.org.

Kansas community lacks protections

Approximately 72,600 LGBT adults in Kansas are vulnerable to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to a new report by the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

info: williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu.

GLSEN releases school climate report

The benchmark GLSEN National School Climate Survey has been released which tells readers what it is like for LGBTQ middle and high school students. The result shows that schools are not safe places. “Across the country, most LGBTQ students experience bias-based harassment and regularly hear homophobic and transphobic remarks from both fellow students. Further, many LGBTQ students still do not have access to important school resources — such as an LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum — and are not protected by supportive and inclusive school policies,” GLSEN shared.

info: glsen.org/statesnapshot.

Trans writer uses crowdfunding for surgery

Comic book writer Lilah Sturges is using GoFundMe to help raise funds for facial feminization surgery, breast augmentation and facial hair removal. Sturges specializes in creating representation for queer and transgender youth.

info: bit.ly/2MmQvZw.

Gay authors challenge marriage

Gay authors and married couple David and Constantino Khalaf have set out to challenge the traditional understanding of Christian marriage in their book “Modern Kinship: A Queer Guide to Christian Marriage.” They seek to reaffirm some aspects of marriage and challenge others.

info: wjkbooks.com.

Stroupe apps deadline announced

PFLAG Greensboro has announced that its Carter Stroupe Memorial Scholarship applications are now open. Those who seek to apply must complete and sign the application, gotten schools to send in a transcript, provide two letters of reference (other than family) and complete and sign a release form (or have a parent or guardian sign in the case of those under 18).

info: bit.ly/2U26w9V.

Art center a first

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus have purchased a new home and it will also serve as a first-of-its-kind hub for queer art, the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts.

info: bit.ly/2HnUvKD.

Commissioner given positive props

Equality Florida praised the historic announcement from Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Protection Nikki Fried that personnel policies in her agency have been updated to include nondiscrimination protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

info: equalityflorida.org.

Blog supports LGBTQ finance options

OverdraftApps.com has released findings from a comprehensive study, “Overdrafting in the United States,” on American LGBTQ personal finance. Among discoveries that LGBTQ responses revealed were that LGBTQ individuals were 50 percent more likely to overdraft between three and nine times in the past year compared to the general population and that a fourth of LGBTQ respondents earn less than $25,000 annually.

info: bit.ly/2sAOHmN. bit.ly/2CDDAOi.

Zine seeks sponsors

Durham, N.C.’s LGBTQ youth organization iNSIDEoUT is seeking support from local businesses and organizations for their upcoming Adult Queer Prom event. Sponsorships range from $50-$1,500 and include various perks depending upon the sponsorship level. Also supporters will be listed in this year’s issue of Backwords, the group’s magazine. It showcases poetry, prose and visual art by LGBTQ youth and allies from across the Triangle, and is created entirely by youth. Print copies of Backwords are distributed each Spring to North Carolina schools, libraries, coffee shops and other places. The magazine is archived at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Libraries and the Durham Public Library. It is now in its 12th year. Artwork for Backwords is due Jan. 31. Email Amy Glaser at insideoutamy@gmail.com for more extensive information, including ad dimensions and giving level perks. Contributions made after that date are also appreciated.

info: insideout180.org/sponsors.

Org slates events

In related news, iNSIDEoUT is hosting it’s Fabufest from Feb. 23-24, 9 a.m.-8 a.m. in Hillsborough, N.C. The event is an overnight retreat for youth from different schools and walks of life to gather to learn about queer justice, then find and create their own voice together. Those who wish to help lead iNSIDEoUT or who lead Gay-Straight Alliances are invited to join the group on Friday evening for the Fabufest GSA Networking Pre-Party. Location information will be released upon registration. Email insideoutamy@gmail.com or boardinsideout@gmail.com to learn more. Adults can get in on the iNSIDEoUT action and enjoy the first-ever Queer Prom for Grown-Ups fundraiser on Feb. 9 at Arcana Bar and Lounge, 331 W. Main St., in Durham, N.C. Contributions will be accepted at the event and a raffle for prizes will be given away throughout the evening, as well as a silent auction. Nominations for Gender Ambiguous Monarch Crown are being accepted and will be awarded at the event. Information is available online

info: insideout180.org.

Youth org leader to take leave

Amy Glaser, co-founder and executive director of iNSIDEoUT will be vacating her post at the end of May. The organization is in the process of forming a steering committee to help decide their next steps. They are seeking input from queer youth, adult allies and the non-profit community on what they would like to see iNSIDEoUT do and how it will be organized going forward. The committee would meet several times over the next five months with the exact time and locations to be determined. People of color and the organization’s alumni are encouraged to join. Email Glaser at insideoutamy@gmail.com to join in. The organization is also seeking input and recommendations for its new executive director, board members and volunteers.

info: insideout180.org.

Bill introduced presidential clarification bill

U.S. Representative Mark Pocan introduced the 21st Century President Act, which would change outdated legal definitions in the U.S. code to clarify that presidents do not have to be men and their spouses do not have to be wives. “In 2016, one of the two major party candidates for president was a woman with a husband and in 2020, for the first time in history, we may have more presidential candidates who are women than men, as well as a potential LGBTQ candidate who is married,” said Pocan. “The U.S. Code should not assume that presidents will be men or that they will only marry women, especially when describing which people will or will not be protected by federal law. While this language may have been accepted when the original law was enacted, it does not reflect the America of today and I look forward to ensuring that federal law recognizes this reality.”

info: house.gov.

News site shuttered

After a 17-month run, Grindr has shut down its LGBTQ INTO news site.

info: nbcnews.to/2T7lBXQ.

Museum names new ED

Elsewhere in Greensboro, N.C. has announced the appointment of Travis Laughlin as interim executive director. Laughlin comes to Elsewhere from the Joan Mitchell Foundation in New York City where he served in director level positions since 2008, and most recently as senior program director. In his new role at Elsewhere, Laughlin will support daily operations and provide leadership for Elsewhere’s board of directors and staff as they work to advance programming and strategic planning and operational growth.

into: goelsewhere.org.

GGF lays out 2019 plans

The Guilford Green Foundation has set out their plans for 2019 which include a mentorship and youth leadership program at the LGBTQ Center, an ongoing film series featuring documentaries and the return of the Women’s Party. The organization is also seeking sponsors and silent auction items for its Gala & Green Party that is being held on March 23 at the Starmount Forest Country Club.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Empire State bans conversion therapy

New York’s legislature made history on Jan. 15 by voting to become the 20th state to protect all LGBTQ individuals from discrimination with the passage of the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act and the 15th to ban conversion therapy that harms LGBTQ youth.

info: equalityfederation.org.

Polis makes history

In early November, Jared Polis became the first openly gay elected governor in American history and was sworn in earlier in January with his partner at his side. Polis, who is Jewish, beat his opponent Walker Stapleton, a Republican.

info: nyti.ms/2DpqjdX.

Foundation to host grant workshops

The African American Community Foundation will hold a complimentary Grant Writing Basics workshop on Feb. 6 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 3400 Beatties Ford Rd. New grant writers or those who wish to enhance their current skills are encouraged to attend. Additionally, organizations that plan to apply for a grant from the foundation must attend the workshop. Topics will include grant terminology, writing tips, grant funding sources, types of grants and types of proposals. Registration is mandatory and is available at fftc.org/events/AACFworkshop. Space is limited, and attendees should review the grant application in advance by visiting fftcgrants.communityforce.com. Applications are available online at fftc.org/grants and will be accepted from Jan. 28-March 1.

info: fftc.org.

Network to air roast

Revry will air “The Drag Roast of Heklina” on Feb. 1 featuring roasters including Alaska Thunderfuck, Jackie Beat, Jinkx Monsoon, Bob the Drag Queen, Sister Roma, Julie Brown and Peaches Christ. The panel of drag superstars and comedians will grill drag legend Heklina.

info: revry.tv.

Company to offer tech support

Cloverhound CEO Chad Stachowicz announced “IQ for the QC,” an effort to provide donated tech support to Charlotte-area non-profits. “With this program, Cloverhound will donate roughly $25,000 of in-kind professional services and IT support to non-profits in the Charlotte area over the course of 2019,” said Stachowicz. “Our company and others in Charlotte can do more and need to do more to solve Charlotte’s tough problems. Cloverhound is taking the first step and I hope other businesses with the bandwidth and capabilities to help Charlotte will follow our lead.” Details and applications are available online for non-profits that are interested in making application.

info: cloverhound.com.

Shelter sued over trans issue

An Anchorage, Alaska homeless shelter has been sued by the Evangelical Alliance Defending Freedom over the right to deny assistance to transgender individuals who are seeking support. The federal court lawsuit seeks to overturn the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance that prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ people, LGBTQ Nation reported.

info: bit.ly/2He38Y9.

DeSantis issues discriminatory executive order

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that excludes LGBTQ protections. Now Equality Florida seeks to have a sit-down with DeSantis to discuss his decision.

info: equalityflorida.org.

