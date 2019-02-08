Show the love for your someone special with these affordable gifts that go straight for the feels.

Neon Love Sign

Flexible LED tubing that mimics the real glow of neon turns your romantic passion into illuminated wall art with Amped & Co’s white “love sign” mounted on clear acrylic backing for easy hanging. “Love” in purple and a red heart also are available.

$60, ampedandco.com.

Vibrating Couple Bracelets

Sensory technology in Bond Touch’s vibrating bracelets allow couples to ping each other — no matter the distance — to calm anxiety, create a sense of intimacy, and strengthen relationships. A quick tap on the bracelet relays to your partner that they’re on your mind, plus you can create custom codes like three taps for “I Love You.”

$98/pair, bond-touch.com.

‘This Date in Music’ Book

Your favorite music lover will appreciate author Mike Walter’s “On This Date in Music” book, which features stories of significant events in audio history for each day of the year — from Edison patenting the phonograph to Pharrell Williams’ 10-week “Happy” run in 2014. Bar trivia is in your future.

$30, amazon.com.

Starry Sky Map

Did the stars align the night you two met? They did, and you can take away a memento of that specific time and place with an exact depiction of how the cosmos looked overhead. My Sky Moment provides a personalized print of your celestial encounter that blends astronomy and art with a dash of sentiment.

$50, myskymoment.com.

Same-Sex Cake Toppers

While finding a bakery to supply your Valentine’s wedding cake could be tricky in some parts of this country, head Down Under for exquisitely designed same-sex cake toppers. Australia’s Marri Tree Lane offers both sexes singly in light, medium and dark skin tones to accurately represent the betrothed.

$20, marritreelane.com.au.

Beekman 1802 Sweet Treats

Indulge in straight-from-the-farm sweets from the Fabulous Beekman Boys with their Chewy Gooey Caramels, salty goat milk fudge cookies or the Snuggle Bundle, which includes a pair of Beekman 1802 enamelware mugs and your choice of Heirloom Pantry Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa or double chocolate hot cocoa — which calls for a stay-in-bed snow day.

$15-$30, shop.beekman1802.com.

Love-Themed Beaded Pins

Handmade beaded pins from celeb-worn Jewels for Hope — in a Pride heart or bouquet of flowers — keeps Valentine’s gift giving sweet and simple. Upon checkout, select one of several charitable organizations that a portion of proceeds will benefit, including the Born This Way Foundation.

$35-$55, etsy.com/shop/jewelsforhope.

Fog of Love Game

Settlers of Catan meets RomCom in Fog of Love, a two-player strategy game where players role-play as couples to experience all the milestones, hurdles, compromises and celebrations of a typical relationship to end up happily ever after or in heartache — because ya win some, ya lose some.

$50, walmart.com.

Customized Skin Care

Artificial intelligence uses your partner’s skin type, age, living environment, stress and other factors to design a personalized Y’OUR Skin Care regimen that includes a cleanser, day cream, night cream and serum for a smoother, more kissable complexion.

$180, y-ourskin.com.

Léon and George Plants

Keep a symbol of your love fresh and vibrant with help from Léon & George, purveyors of stunning, responsibly sourced statement-piece houseplants styled by interior design pros. Choose from 13 varieties of flora, including peperomia, silver evergreen and bird’s nest fern, that each arrive with a wood-crafted dock. For every plant purchased, a donation is made to plant trees for humanity.

$79-$109, leonandgeorge.com.

Travel-Tracking Maps

Travel the country (or the world if you’re ambitious) while tracking your progress on push-pin maps from GeoJango. Framed versions as wall art provide a special way to look back on a lifetime of adventure. Sports maps also are available to chronicle tours of MLB, NHL, NFL and NBA stadiums.

$99, geojango.com.

‘What I Love About You’ book

If whispering sweet nothings isn’t your forte, pick up a copy of the fill-in-the-blank book “What I Love About You,” which prompts you to complete evocative checklists, deliver compliments, and otherwise tap into your sensitive side for a gift that your partner will cherish forever.

$9, amazon.com.

Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBT lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets across the world. He spends his time writing from the beach with his dog Jaxon. Connect with Mikey on Instagram @mikeyrox.

