QNotes Top 5 Valentine’s Day Gifts

As an added bonus to qnotes larger gift guide, we’ve curated some items specifically designed for the LGBTQ community. Check out these options for some gift ideas for your sweetie!

Double-Headed Sweaters

Get cozy with your significant other in these cuddle-inspired tops offered on Zuiliy. Four designs: Be Mine, I’m Yours, Double Trouble, Love is Love and Heart Breaker. One size fits all. Unisex.

$39.99

zuli.ly/2HZ6Dlj.

Perfect Pink Barefoot Beverages

Gay ally Barefoot has pulled together an array of perfectly pink options. The Barefoot Brut Rose sparkles on your palette pairing with everything from fresh fruit to takeout, while the Pink Moscato is perfect for the sweet seeker offering all the flavors of traditional Moscato with layers of red fruit, and the Barefoot Rosé Spritzer is great for on the go! Try these cocktails on Valentine’s Day along with some yummy chocolates and a bouquet of fresh flowers to charm your sweetie!

- - - advertisement - - -

Pucker Up

INGREDIENTS

4 ounces Barefoot Pink Moscato

1-1/2 ounces Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

1/2 ounce Cranberry Juice

1/4 ounce Lime Juice

1/4 ounce Simple Syrup

Lime Wedge Garnish

DIRECTIONS

Combine all liquids in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Pretty in Pink Moscato Sparkler

INGREDIENTS

3 ounces Barefoot Pink Moscato Bubbly

1/2 ounce Watermelon Schnapps

1 ounce Grapefruit Juice

DIRECTIONS

Combine juice and schnapps in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to blend and chill. Strain into flute and top with Bubbly.

Prices Vary

barefootwine.com.

Two-Spirit Blanket

Two Spirit Artist Ryan Young (Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa) and Eighth Generation team up to bring their line of high-end wool blankets to the marketplace. This two-spirit blanket design is based on a painting that calls out to a traditional Ojibwe story about crows:

- - - advertisement - - -

The story goes that the crow was once very colorful and had a beautiful singing voice, but during a forest fire, it spent so much time trying to help the other animals that its colorful feathers became blackened with soot and its beautiful singing voice turned hoarse from the smoke.

2-sided design made from 100 percent New Zealand wool and edge-banded in microsuede, covers a queen size bed. Dry clean only. Five percent of all blanket sales support the Inspired Natives Grant for emerging arts entrepreneurs.

$208

eighthgeneration.com.

Yellow Characters Gay Couple Portrait

Cartoon characters, hand-drawn from photos in this one-of-a-kind gift idea. The artist will then fashion them into a Valentine’s greeting card according to the gift giver’s request. Digital files will be sent for output. Ready to ship in 3-5 business days.

$49

etsy.me/2DjW1YR.

Crayon Linked Heart Art

Surprise your Valentine with this linked heart encaustic, custom-created Crayola Crayon on canvas panel. Size is 14″ w x 11″ h and is made to order. Ready to ship in 3-5 business days.

$35

etsy.me/2TIBft2.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.