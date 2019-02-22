Four useful resources to assist with aging in place

Retrofitting a bathroom with rails, raised toilets and showering options can enable seniors to age in place at their homes. (Photo Credit: ake1150 via Adobe Stock)

As a diversity and career development consultant with an active blog, I often receive information from readers in the community to assist one or more diverse constituencies.

One such set of resources I obtained was one provided by publichealthlibrary.org. These four useful resources assist seniors who may be starting to experience physical challenges to remain in their homes longer. (The publichealthlibrary.org is “a project by some premedical students who love the opportunity to geek out with medicine and technology while serving the community.”)

Aging in place is a dream for many seniors. Of course, the older we get, the more likely we are to be living with some form of a physical disability, meaning our homes will likely need some changes in order to allow us to remain there for as long as possible.

But don’t worry: publichealthlibrary.org has compiled a great list of helpful resources with links that will help you understand how to assess your needs as a disabled senior, and create a financial plan and make modifications accordingly.

Guide to Room-by-Room Repairs for Easy Accessibility for Disabled Loved Ones

This handy guide will help you make an accessibility plan for your bathrooms, kitchen and yard — three of the most treacherous places for individuals with disabilities.

bit.ly/2ACBv5F.

11 Low-Cost Aging in Place Modifications You Can Do Yourself

Fortunately, not every safety upgrade requires an arm and a leg, and many can be done DIY!

bit.ly/2S5ABUA.

Senior’s Guide to Paying for At-Home

Long-Term Care: How Your Home Can be a Great Asset

Your home can actually be a great tool for paying for any needed accessibility modifications — without having to sell it! This guide offers seniors ideas for funding options their home can provide to pay for both minor and major updates.

bit.ly/2tpvZ1F.

How to Make & Pay for Home Modifications to Enable Aging in Place

In addition to your actual home, there are more options than you might be aware of to fund safety upgrades. This guide offers lots of helpful tips and links to other resources for helping you fund your home modifications.

bit.ly/2IiqMTP.

This list only scratches the surface of this topic, of course. If you have questions on how to make your home a safe space for your “golden years,” please feel free to further explore publichealthlibrary.org.

