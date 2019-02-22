NCAAN secures funding from AIDS United

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina AIDS Action Network has been awarded a grant for $70,000 from AIDS United through the Southern HIV Impact Fund. The grant will be used toward funding the organization’s programmatic work and to provide general operating support towards NCAAN’s advocacy efforts in 2019. The Southern HIV Impact Fund focuses on the needs of individuals and communities affected by HIV in three primary areas: prevention; care and support; and policy, advocacy and movement building.

“But by focusing on the systemic inequities that fuel HIV, as well as the stigma and barriers they create to accessing care in the South, we hope to turn the tide of the epidemic and ensure that the region can finally free itself from its troubling history of social, economic and health disparities, “ said Jesse Milan Jr., president and CEO of AIDS United.

“We’re honored to be supported by AIDS United in 2019,” said Lee Storrow, executive director of NC AIDS Action Network. “AIDS United has been a long time supporter and partner with NC AIDS Action Network, and their funding through the Southern HIV Impact Fund has the ability to transform the landscape of HIV services and policy in the southern United States.”

AIDS United’s mission is to end the HIV epidemic in the United States and seeks to fulfill its mission through strategic grantmaking, capacity building, policy/advocacy, technical assistance and formative research. The Southern HIV Impact Fund is brought in partnership with AIDS United and Funders Concerned About AIDS, with generous support from Gilead Sciences, the Ford Foundation, the Elton John Foundation, ViiV Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss Foundation and an anonymous donor.

