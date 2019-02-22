News Briefs for 02.22.19

Gay NBA exec makes Carolina appearance

Golden State Warriors President Rick Welts, despite his reservations about attending the All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, N.C. due to the state’s anti-LGBTQ legislation, did do so after he had a conversation with Gov. Roy Cooper, local officials and the Charlotte Hornets executives, USA Today reported. The event was held in mid-February.

Raleigh center ED steps down

James Miller, who has helmed the LGBT Center of Raleigh for the last eight years, has made the decision to resign from his position to allow the organization to have fresh leadership, he said in an email to supporters. His tenure began with a $100,000 budget which has grown to nearly $600,000 now sporting 29 programs and services. He will continue to be involved with the community in the future. A job positing for his replacement can be found online at bit.ly/2SbqzkJ.

HRC North Carolina Gala awardees named

The Human Rights Campaign North Carolina has announced the recipients of this year’s community service awards. Receiving the Pioneer Award is Rev. Debra Hopkins and the Legacy Award goes to Tom Warshauer. They will receive their honors at the upcoming Gala on Feb. 23 in Charlotte, N.C., and be entertained by special guests Wilson Phillips.

Film inspires TV series

The award-winning short film “Trophy Boy” is being developed into a TV series by Dynamic Television. The storyline follows “an insufferable gay Instagram ‘influencer,’ after being dumped by his sugar daddy.”

ENC turning 40

Equality North Carolina is celebrating four decades of advocacy and the fight for rights. In honor of this milestone, the organization is calling on creatives to design a 40th anniversary T-shirt. The winner will receive two free tickets to the 2019 Gala on Sept. 14. Entries should be done in a single color in vector art. Ideas are due by April 12 and should be sent to tshirt@equalitync.org.

GLAAD nominees announced

GLAAD has released the names of those who are being considered for their 30th annual media awards which will be held in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 28 and May 4 in New York, N.Y. There are 151 nominees in 27 categories who represent “fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues,” The Associate Press reported. This year, GLAAD has added the video game category, but removed “Bohemian Rhapsody” due to information reported in an article in The Atlantic which alleged predatory behavior by director Bryan Singer.

HIV Speaks hits Raleigh streets

The NC AIDS Action Network has announced that HIV Speaks on Jones Street will be held on March 12 in Raleigh, N.C. Presented by the Crape Myrtle Festival, this day of HIV/AIDS advocacy is used to educate state legislators about policies that improve lives affected by HIV/AIDS. Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by training at the North Carolina History Museum. Then advocates will visit House and Senate representatives until the General Assembly goes into session. Then join together at 5 p.m. for an Advocacy After Hours at The District, 317 W. Morgan St. #117. Participation in the advocacy initiative is free, but a contribution of $10-$25 is welcome to help defray costs. Both breakfast and lunch are provided. A block of rooms at a rate of $111 per night is available through the downtown Holiday Inn Express, 320 Hillsborough St. Book by Feb. 28 online at bit.ly/2V7rlRT to secure the NC AIDS Action Network block guaranteed rate.

Custody battle key figure dies

Sharon Mattes (nee Bottoms), 48, died on Jan. 21 in Richlands, N.C. A central figure in a same-sex parental custody case in Virginia in the 1990s, she lost her battle for custody of her son to her mother who insisted that having the child raised by two lesbians would harm him both mentally and physically, The New York Times reported.

Theology series continues

The Freedom Center for Social Justice will continue its Liberating Theologies Spring Speaker Series on May 25, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Charlotte Museum of History. Confirmed speakers at this time are Marsha Foster Boyd, Ph.D. and Keri L. Day. More information will be made available at a later date when the program has been finalized.

Bollywood goes gay

BBC News reported that “How I Felt When I Saw That Girl” has been released in India and is one of the first major LGBTQ films for the country’s industry.

Carolina author releases novel

North Carolina native Michael Williams has released his new novel, “A Fall in Autumn,” a queer science fiction detective novel with a gay protagonist. Williams was born in Asheville, N.C. and currently lives in Durham, N.C.

Catholic group disbands

After serving LGBTQ Catholics for over 22 years, the Diocesan Ministry for Gay & Lesbian Catholics’ board of directors made the decision to discontinue the organization, saying that it has met its objectives of providing a welcoming place for those it has served. In today’s world, younger LGBTQ community members feel included in their parishes, said the organization’s David Ferguson in a note. The organization hosted masses, retreats and other events over the years as a way of reaching out to the underserved. It was supported by a long line of clergy, among them Msgr. Richard Allen, Fr. Gene McCreesh, Sister Judy Monahan, Fr. Morris Boyd, Fr. Conrad Hoover, Msgr. Mo West, Fr. Frank Cancro, Fr. David Brzoska and others. It was championed in its infancy by Bishop William Curlin who sought to minister to the spiritual needs of the LGBTQ community.

Time to bowl and test

The Triangle Empowerment Center and Marcus Mizrahi are hosting an LGBTQ Bowling Night, live drag show and house music event on March 18, 8:30 p.m., at Buffalo Lanes, 5900 Oak Forest Dr. Doors open at 8 p.m. for HIV testing and those who participate in this option or are taking PrEP can get free bowling and shoes for the evening. All others will be assessed $8. Enjoy free food, beverages, door prizes and cash prizes for Top Team and MVP. The event is sponsored by Tri-PrEP, the center and the Duke Center for AIDS Research.

Transilient seeks film funds

Transilient is kicking off their filming in Appalachia in April for their short series on mental health, as well as making a full-length documentary about the organization are are seeking contributions to help reach the projects’ goals. They will continue filming this summer during their skills-sharing tour that is taking place in Alaska in August, with a target of completing filming in September. Visit bit.ly/2BHfwL3 to donate.

Zamora scholarship apps open

The Pedro Zamora Young Leaders Scholarship applications will open on March 1 and are open to current high school seniors, as well as college freshman, sophomores and juniors who demonstrate an active commitment to fighting HIV/AIDS and taking on roles of public service and leadership. It is administered through the National AIDS Memorial with support from Wells Fargo and Gilead Sciences, as well as others.

Campus Pride shows love

During February, Campus Pride is raising money on its Wall of Love to help support the work of the organization. Participants can contribute $10 per heart and write a short message as a way to supporting LGBTQ youth and letting them know that they are worthy of dignity, love and respect.

ReachOUT NC makes change

The board of ReachOUT NC has announced that it has joined forces with the national Gay for Good service organization and will now be known as ReachOUT NC, Gay For Good Raleigh-Durham chapter. The North Carolina organization becomes the 15th to join forces and the first in the South.

Music honors Black History Month

QL Radio is honoring Black History Month with music from the African-American LGBTQ community during February starting at 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Police seek ‘Doodler’

An aged sketch of the San Francisco, Calif. serial killer dubbed the “Doodler” has been released by the city’s police and a reward of $100,000 details leading to his capture has been announced. The 40-year-old cold case focuses on the stabbing deaths of five men from early 1974 to late 1975.

N.J. schools to teach LGBTQ history

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation that mandates that all middle and high schools in the state will be required to teach its pupils about LGBTQ historical contributions beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year.

Gale unlocks collections

In collaboration with The British Library, The Kinsey Institute and New York Academy of Medicine, Gale has released the third installment of its “Archives of Sexuality & Gender” series. “Archives of Sexuality & Gender, Part III: Sex and Sexuality, Sixteenth to Twentieth Centuries,” expands the study of gender and sexuality, with nearly one million pages of content traditionally available only through restricted access in reading rooms. This never-before-digitized collection contains more than 5,000 monographs that offer historical perspectives on sex, sexuality and gender, providing context to the resources covered in Parts I and II. Now researchers can explore different aspects of sex and sexuality with online access, as well as examine how social attitudes and mores have changed over time, all in one archive.

Two queens crowned

In an unexpected twist, RuPaul crowned two winners in the finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” for the first-ever winning tie. Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck earned the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” $100,000 cash each and coveted spots in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Newsom makes historical appointment

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of J.P. Petrucione as director of digital media in the Office of the Governor, making Petrucione the highest ranking openly transgender appointee in state history.

SONG seeks staffers

Southerners on New Ground has issued a call for applicants for positions at its organization. They are: Communications Fellow, Operations Support and Facilities Support. Email hiring@southernersonnewground.org for more information and deadlines.

Review publishes Stonewall collection

In honor of completing its 25th year in publication, The Gay & Lesbian Review’s editor has published a book entitled “n Search of Stonewall: The Riots at 50, The Gay & Lesbian Review at 25, Best Essays, 1994-2018,” a collection of articles about the LGBTQ movement’s founding event.

Musician raising album funds

Gay singer and songwriter Rolfe Neigenfind has launched a fundraising effort on GoFundMe to collect monies for his new music.

University starts trans-inclusive program

GayRVA has reported that the University of Richmond began offering transgender-inclusive healthcare coverage under the university’s medical plan. According to the human resources page of the university’s website, this includes gender-affirming surgery and related services.

Trans org releases policy agenda

The first policy agenda by and for transgender, gender non-conforming, and intersex people of color was released by the TransLatin Coalition.

Study targets black, gay men taking PrEP

Black men who engage in sex with men have a one in two chance of getting HIV in their lifetime, according to the National Institutes of Health. However, as recently published in the Journal of AIDS, black men who have sex with men on PrEP had a higher incidence of HIV than those not on PrEP, due to poor adherence to the drug. The study suggests that PrEP alone is not enough to stop the spread of HIV. The study “does not, however, challenge the efficacy of PrEP itself but rather the uptake of the surrounding preventative package including behavioral risk reduction support, STI treatment, and medication adherence counseling.”

Duke calls for Inclusivity

Duke University joined 92 other United Methodist affiliated colleges and universities to sign a statement urging the denomination to fully include LGBTQ+ Christians, The Chronicle reported.

