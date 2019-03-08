Films released, shows premiere

Breaking Glass nets film rights, releases

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to the LGBTQ psychological thriller “Devil’s Path. The plot line revolves around the early 1990s, when two strangers meet in a wilderness park where gay men cruise for sex. Breaking Glass has also announced the North American release of the LGBTQ comedy-drama “Pinsky” which follows a young Jewish Russian-American woman as she navigates life, love, her overbearing conservative grandmother and standup comedy. Additionally, the company has acquired rights to the LGBTQ romantic drama, “Honeyglue” which is now available on DVD and VOD. The film tells the story of Morgan, who has learned that she only has three months to live, thus turning her life upside down.

info: bgpics.com.

‘Now Apocalypse’ premieres on Starz

The coming-of-age comedy series “Now Apocalypse” will premiere on Starz on March 10 at 9 p.m. It stars Avan Jogia (“Tut,” “Twisted”) as Ulysses, who is struggling to figure out his life in the “surreal and bewildering” city of Los Angeles, Kelli Berglund (“Lab Rats,” “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors”) as Carly, Beau Mirchoff (“Awkward,” “The Fosters”) as Ford, and Roxane Mesquida (Kaboom, “Gossip Girl”) as Severine, all of whom are on quests pursuing love, sex and fame. The series is created and executive-produced by veteran indie filmmaker Gregg Araki (“Kaboom,” “Mysterious Skin”). Steven Soderbergh (“Logan Lucky,” “The Laundromat”) and Gregory Jacobs (“The Laundromat,” “Magic Mike XXL”) also serve as executive producers.

info: starz.com.

- - - advertisement - - -

Film provides directorial debut

Tristan Scott-Behrends has made his directorial debut with the short film “Only Trumpets” in 2018 and the film has now made its way to its online premiere on Paper Magazine. The storyline follows Tristan (Xavier Jimenez March) who looks for fulfillment through dating apps and casual sexual encounters. An unexpected glance across the bar leads to an evening of connection and passion with an “angelic equal” played by rising star musician and artist Daniel Crook.

info: bit.ly/2C3PpOl.

‘Stage’ series premieres

The queer, stand-up comedy “OUT on Stage: The Series” debuted earlier this year and includes an eclectic lineup of LGBTQ stand-up comedians. It features Jonathan Rowell, Brendan Scannell, Casey Ley, Julian Michael, Irene Tu, Jared Goldstein, Raneir Pollard, Kyle Shire, Jordan Pease, Chris Bryant, Eric Hahn, Daniel Webb, Joe Dosch, Gloria Bigelow, Anthony Desamito, Janine Brito, A.B. Cassidy and Zach Noe Towers. It is hosted by Zach Noe Towers and streams on Dekkoo.

info: dekkoo.com/browse.

- - - advertisement - - -

Moore offers film for donation

Filmmaker Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” has been released on a limited-edition DVD and is available for a contribution to MoveOn and its fight for progressive change. Monies raised will go toward MoveOn’s fight against the Trump administration and agenda and will help them hire organizers, flood the streets with protesters, and pay for ads to help end the Trump presidency.

info: bit.ly/2UoQKGw.

History documentary released

Queer Bio has announced the upcoming release of “Being Different: 101 Global LGBTQ Individuals Who Changed The World,” a documentary showcasing significant people’s contributions and create a forum for these LGBTQ individuals to be celebrated. The project is currently seeking contributors toward the effort.

info: beingdifferentdoc.com.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.