Take the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 11 Trivia Queen Quiz

You knew it was coming. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 11 is here. I decided to do another one of my Drag Queen Trivia Quizzes about the drag queens on Season 11, just for you. Take out your pen and don’t cheat by going to the bottom this time. Start your engines, and may the best “trivia Queen” win!

What drag queen was on Season 10 and got to come back for a second chance on Season 11?

A. Silky Ganache

B. Vanessa Mateo

C. Yvie Oddly

D. Soju

E. Eureka O’Hara

What Season 11 drag queen won the title of National Entertainer of the Year?

A. Latrice Royale

B. Brooke Lynn Hytes

C. Honey Davenport

D. Nina West

E. Mercedes Iman Diamond

Who was a former Miss Continental and is the first contestant from Canada?

A. Brooke Lynn Hytes

B. Honey Davenport

C. Scarlet Envy

D. Shuga Cain

E. Silky Ganache

Who had the drag name Lasagna Frozeen prior to changing to her current Season 11 name?

A. Shuga Cain

B. Silky Ganache

C. Vanessa Mateo

D. Yvie Oddly

E. Soju

What Season 11 drag race queen is thought to be one of the most controversial in the history of the show due to her comedy number about 9/11?

A. Kahanna Montrese

B. Mercedes Iman Diamond

C. A’Keria C. Davenport

D. Ariel Versace

E. Nina West

Who is known for her YouTube show, but lacks any experience as a traditional drag queen stage performer?

A. Shuga Cain

B. Silky Ganache

C. Vanessa Mateo

D. Yvie Oddly

E. Soju

Who said “Move over ladies; this race just took an odd turn” when they entered the workroom for the first time?

A. Nina West

B. Plastique Tiara

C. Yvie Oddly

D. Soju

E. Jasmine Masters

With parts in Off-Broadway plays, an electro band, and supposedly 18 pageant crowns under her belt, who is this drag queen from Season 11?

A. Brooke Lynn Hytes

B. Honey Davenport

C. Kahanna Montrese

D. Mercedes Iman Diamond

E. Ariel Versace

What Season 11 contestant is from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam as their hometown?

A. Ariel Versace

B. Nina West

C. Plastique Tiara

D. Ra’Jah O’Hara

E. Honey Davenport

Whose drag mother is Sha’Nyia Ellis Narcisse?

A. Brooke Lynn Hytes

B. Honey Davenport

C. Ra’Jah O’Hara

D. Scarlet Envy

E. Shuga Cain

Answers:

1.b, 2.d, 3.a, 4.b, 5.d, 6.e, 7.c, 8.b, 9.c, 10.c

DRAG TIP: You can use hairspray to dab glitter on your eyelid. Glam that lid up!

Buff Faye calls the Queen City home and enjoys sucking popsicles (plus she loves to raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite hotspots. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye.

