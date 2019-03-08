Breaking the Addiction

The harmful effects of smoking are well known. But knowing the risks of smoking and the benefits of stopping doesn’t make it any easier to quit.

Quitting smoking is a serious commitment that requires devotion and support from friends and family. The process must be centered around your lifestyle and daily routines to ensure the addiction is kicked for good.

Don’t be ashamed to acknowledge the difficulty of this task or ask for help. Before you begin the journey to stop smoking, educate yourself on what to expect and strategies for getting through challenges. Here are a few tips to help you get started:

Smoking is an addiction. Don’t underestimate the power of cigarettes. Each stick is a highly efficient nicotine-delivery mechanism. Smoking alters the structure and function of your brain so it constantly craves the alertness and calm produced by nicotine.

Your addiction takes many forms. Cigarettes generate two types of addiction, physical and psychological. Your body is physically dependent on nicotine, but smoking has also become a comforting habit. Cigarettes are associated with specific people, places, activities, even emotions. Physical cravings are magnified by these mental urges.

Address your psychological dependence. The brain has already linked certain routines with smoking. You must realize these daily triggers and change your response. Instead of reaching for a cigarette on a morning break, take a nice walk around the building. Replace after-meal cigarettes with a glass of water or favorite dessert.

Smoking cigarettes damages your body, but it is reversible. Before giving in to a craving, remember that your heart and lungs are already healthier.

Smoking Cessation Resources

Making the decision to quit smoking is difficult and the challenges in maintaining one’s choice to not smoke can be made a bit easier with the help of these handy support organizations and helplines. This is just a sampling of options available.

American Cancer Society

800-227-2345

bit.ly/2kcjq6D.

cancer.org.

American Heart Association

800-242-8721

bit.ly/2NYADfh.

heart.org.

American Lung Association

800-586-4892

bit.ly/2Rt5J4R.

lung.org.

800-QUIT-NOW

800-784-8669

SmokeFree

smokefree.gov.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

bit.ly/2btnLfT.

