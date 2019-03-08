News Briefs for 03.08.19

Service honors DePasquale’s memory

A memorial service for community member Ed DePasquale will be held on March 10, 1 p.m., at Metropolitan Community Church of Charlotte, 7121 Orr Rd. Rev. Catherine Houchins will lead the service. Refreshments will be served after the service. DePasquale died on Feb. 2 after a lengthy illness. For more information about his life, visit goqnotes.com/44434.

info: mymcccharlotte.org.

Initiative seeks steering committee members

The NC AIDS Action Network (NCAAN) and The Communicable Disease Branch (CDB) have issued an invitation to the community to serve on a diverse statewide steering committee comprising representatives from the communities most impacted by the HIV epidemic across the state. “The CDB and NCAAN strongly feel that strategies developed and deployed to end HIV must include broad participation of PLWH [people living with HIV], those vulnerable to HIV and other STDs, as well as committed providers and community members,” they shared. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/statevoices. Deadline is March 18.

info: ncaan.org.

Kennedy reintroduces non-discrimination legislation

Rep. Joe Kennedy III and Rep. Bobby Scott, along with Sen. Kamala D. Harris, have reintroduced legislation, the Do No Harm Act, that would prevent the use of “religious liberty as a reason for discrimination on the basis of race, gender identity, or sexual orientation,” Gay City News reported. Kennedy is the chair of the Congressional Trans Equality Task Force. The Do No Harm Act is supported by a broad coalition of LGBTQ, civil rights, women’s rights, and faith groups.

info: bit.ly/2NCYBxS. harris.senate.gov.

Lingerie brand nets success

Carmen Liu Lingerie held a fashion show recently that featured transgender garments worn by transgender models. “The purpose of the collection is to help transgender women feel genuinely feminine and sexy and help cisgender people to ‘get it’ — ‘it’ being that transgender people are equal to everyone else and should be treated as such,” the brand shared. During the event protesters sang transphobic songs, wore offensive clothing and waved anti-transgender derogatory posters. Despite the protest, the event was considered a success.

info: gicollection.co.uk.

Youth home to open

Atlanta, Ga.’s Rainbow House Coalition opened its doors this month for homeless, at-risk LGBTQ youth.

info: bit.ly/2HcBdGn.

MCC to host tea

Imani Metropolitan Community Church, 3602 C-View St., Durham, N.C., will host its Kentucky Derby Rainbow Tea on March 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Included during the event will be an auction and raffle. Monies raised will go to support the ministries of the church.

info: imanimcc.org.

SBA seeks leaders program participants

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) North Carolina District Office is seeking 16-20 Charlotte-area business owners to apply for the city’s next SBA Emerging Leaders class. This federal training initiative is designed to give business owners a three-year, tailored strategic growth plan to help bring their business to the next level. While the executive-level course is free for businesses accepted into the program, executives must commit to approximately 100 hours of classroom and out-of-classroom work. The first class meets in April and will meet twice a month through October. Registration is available online.

info: sba.gov/emergingleaders.

Moderator noms named

Metropolitan Community Churches has announced that its Governing Board nominating committee has placed three candidates up for consideration for the denomination’s new moderator. They are: Elizabeth Bisordi, Vice-Moderator, Board of Directors, Suncoast MCC, Venice, Fla.; Rev. Elder Cecilia Eggleston, Radstock, Somerset, England; and Rev. Elder Tony Freeman, Interim Senior Pastor, MCC of the Palm Beaches, Fla. A Meet the Candidates webinar will be held during three dates in April.

info: mccchurch.org.

Trans org seeks team member

Transilient is searching for a social media savvy transgender or non-binary individual to fill a position on the organization’s team. For more information and/or to send a resume, email morethantrans@wearetransilient.com.

info: wearetransilient.com.

Initiative changes name

The True Colors Fund has changed its name to True Colors United. Founded in 2008 by Cyndi Lauper, it has been an innovator in the LGBTQ youth homelessness space, paving the way for others to learn from youth experiencing homelessness and turn the findings into solutions that work towards preventing and ending the issue. With the new name, they are expanding their work to include all disproportionately affected youth, not just those who identify as LGBTQ in the U.S., Europe and Canada.

info: truecolorsunited.org.

SAGE presents ‘mortal’ film

SAGE Raleigh will sponsor and host a workshop on March 17, 2 p.m., presented by Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Cir., at which a screening of the documentary film “Being Mortal” will be shown. Join in a national dialogue that asks the question, “Have you and your family had the tough conversations and planned ahead?” Attendance is free, but a contribution of $5 will be appreciated. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP is available online.

info: bit.ly/2NIo1KE.

Youth org hosts songwriting workshop

iNSIDEoUT will welcome Broadway artist James Lecesne, whose short film “Trevor” won an Academy Award and inspired Lecesne to found The Trevor Project, and singer songwriter Ryan Amador. The two will use video conferencing to bring their The Future Perfect, a day-long workshop on songwriting and storytelling for LGBTQ youth, on April 6, 1-6 p.m., at Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 E. Trinity Ave., in Durham, N.C. To attend, email insideoutamy@gmail.com.

info: insideout180.org. jameslecesne.com/the-future-perfect-project.

Fellowship starts virtual book club

Q Christian Fellowship started their Q Book Club, an online facilitated event, where participants can join in the discussion about selected pieces of literature. The first book up is “Southernmost” from Silas House. Sessions will take place at 9 p.m. via Zoom on March 13, 20 and 27. Weekly invitations will be available on Facebook. Email office@qchristian.org to learn more.

info: facebook.com/qchristianorg.

A first for Trans Studies

“Introduction to Transgender Studies,” written by Ardel Haefele-Thomas and published in February by academic LGBTQ book publisher Harrington Park Press, is the first-ever introductory textbook intended for transgender/transgender studies at the undergraduate level.

info: harringtonparkpress.com/intro-to-trans-studies.

Gay dads focus of study

A new study, conducted by Éric Feugé from the Université du Québec à Montréal, has found that gay fathers are more engaged in parenting than their heterosexual counterparts.

info: bit.ly/2EGUe1K.

Inclusivity key to new partnership

Wavemaker US has announced its partnership with Out in Tech, a non-profit LGBTQ community organization that creates opportunities for LGBTQ leaders to advance their careers and visibility within the STEM sector. Wavemaker and Out in Tech will collaborate to create a career advancement agenda, focused on learning and engagement, that will give more LGBTQ talent the resources and support to consider roles within media and technology. The partnership will include shadow days, events and leadership programming that will expose their 20,000 plus community members to the varied jobs within a media agency.

info: wavemakerglobal.com.

Queer history conference slated

The GLBT Historical Society is co-hosting the Committee on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender History’s first stand-alone conference, Queer History Conference 2019 in San Francisco, Calif. Founded in 1979, the committee is an affiliate of the American Historical Association that promotes the study of the LGBTQ past by facilitating communication among scholars in a variety of disciplines.

info: glbthistory.org.

Walmart gets AFA backlash for gay video

Walmart recently released a video, “Love Is In the Aisle: A dating show at Walmart,” featuring two gay men who fall in love for each other during a blind date at the store and the American Family Association (AFA) has sounded back against it. Queerty reported that Tim Wildman, president of the AFA, sent out an immediate alert to its members to encourage them to complain to Walmart’s offices over the “offensive” and “pro-homosexual” video.

info: bit.ly/2TgB77F.

Squirt launches censorship campaign

Squirt.org has launched its #CensorshipSucks campaign to allow individuals to have their voice heard, the organization shared. They said, “we don’t rely on app stores to connect with our members, so we’ve been fortunate to dodge that particular bullet. However, we’re acutely aware that censorship of adult and sex-positive content is only increasing. We can’t be complacent. The rising tide of censorship and online regulation could soon put us all out of business, making it no longer feasible for us to provide the types of services and content that our members value — services and content that also play an important role in our community. So, we want to take a stand. We want to send a message. We can’t stay silent in the face of increasing censorship.”

info: squirt.org.

Inmate seeks reassignment

Kanautica Zayre-Brown, a prisioner at the all-male Harnett Correctional Institution, is asking for reassignment to a women’s unit. Zayre-Brown is transgender and is post-operative. She is fearful and has been assaulted since her incarceration. Now, the ACLU of North Carolina has taken up the cause and has asked the state to transfer Zayre-Brown to a women’s prison and have threatened a lawsuit if her safety and “systematic humiliation” are not addressed, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. “The Department of Public Safety has a constitutional obligation to protect people in their custody from harm. The current situation is not only illegal but it is untenable for Ms. Zayre-Brown as she is experiencing escalating distress regarding her safety as a woman in an all-male prison,” said Sneha Shah, Staff Attorney with the ACLU of North Carolina. “We are demanding that DPS correct this injustice, protect Ms. Zayre-Brown, and move her to a women’s facility immediately without subjecting her to further isolation or retaliation of any kind.”

info: bit.ly/2Srimt7. bit.ly/2UmHa7d. acluofnc.org.

STEM conference registration open

The fifth biennial cross-generational summit of the National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals will be held March 16-17 at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, Calif. It provides an educational and supportive environment for career development and enrichment for LGBTQ students, academics and career professionals in STEM fields. Registration is still open for LGBTQ STEM students, faculty, staff, industry professionals and supporters.

info: noglstp.org.

SONG cohort apps available

Southerners on New Ground are currently accepting applications for its The Lorde’s Werk: Black Leadership Development Cohort. Deadline is April 8. Thirty-five individuals will be selected to participate from across the region. Notification will take place on April 26. Questions about the application process should be directed to Nicole at nicole@southernersonnewground.org.

info: southernersonnewground.org.

Trevor releases video

The Trevor Project has created a video featuring Jeana Turner and Laura Kirkpatrick from “America’s Next Top Model,” as well as Jordan Kimball from “The Bachelorette”/“Bachelor in Paradise” and “Dancing With the Stars.” The celebrities shared emotional and uplifting messages in support of mental wellness and LGBTQ youth in crisis.

info: bit.ly/2BZf9vi.

Colorado says no to conversion therapy

On Feb. 19, the Colorado State House of Representatives voted in favor of HB1129 to protect LGBTQ youth from the practice of conversion therapy. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet. If passed, Colorado would become the 16th state to prohibit conversion therapy on minors, following New York earlier this year.

info: thetrevorproject.org.

Utah introduces anti-conversion therapy legislation

In similar news, state Sen. Daniel McCay and Rep. Craig Hall, both Republicans, introduced Utah’s first-ever bill to protect LGBTQ youth from conversion therapy. With the “Prohibition of the Practice of Conversion Therapy Upon Minors” Act, Utah becomes the 37th state to introduce such legislation.

info: thetrevorproject.org.

Lawmaker thwarted in budget proviso

On Feb. 18, S.C. Republican Rep. Garry Smith attempted to sneak a proviso into the state budget that would prohibit public libraries hosting LGBTQ events like the Drag Queen Story Hour which was held recently in Greenville, S.C. The proposed language stated that all state-funded libraries must ensure outside groups that use library facilities comply with the same legislation that regulates public school curriculums. If libraries do not comply, they would have to return their state funding. SC Equality was instrumental in working with Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, vice chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and Rep. Todd Rutherford, House minority leader and committee member, in getting the measure nixed by a vote of 17-5 which included Republican support.

info: scequality.org.

Book tackles gender transition

“She’s My Dad: A Father’s Transition and a Son’s Redemption” has been released and tells the story of an Evangelical pastor who transitioned from being a man to a woman and how his family dealt with the situation.

info: wjkbooks.com.

FCSJ hosts speaker series

The Freedom Center for Social Justice is hosting their second annual Liberating Theologies Speaker Series in partnership with Union Theological Seminary of New York’s Union of Affirming Christians​, and are reaching out to find two emerging theologian voices in the community to offer their perspectives. The speakers will deliver their message on May 25 at the Charlotte Museum of History and will join featured speakers Keri L. Day and John Boopalan. Deadline for submission is April 1. Visit bit.ly/EmergingTheologies for further instructions on how to submit a proposal.

info: fcsj.org.

Being overweigh focus of study

Lesbian and bisexual women are at increased risk of being overweight or obese compared to heterosexual women, according to new research from the University of East Anglia and University College London. Gay men, however, are less likely to be overweight than their straight counterparts, and more at risk of being underweight. The study, published in the Journal of Public Health, is the first to investigate the relationship between sexual orientation and body mass index (BMI) using population data in the UK.

info: bit.ly/2XBYU0v.

Roller derby opens season

The Charlotte Roller Derby opened their 2019 season on Feb. 23. Tickets are on sale online for local bouts that are held at the Grady Cole Center.

info: charlotterollergirls.com.

Millennials lead family growth charge

USA Today reported that a survey from the Family Equality Council shows that LGBTQ families are “on the cusp of dramatic grown, and millennials are leading the way… that 63 percent of LGBTQ millennials, those 18-35, are considering expanding their families by becoming first-time parents or by having more children.”

info: bit.ly/2BoydTl.

ClexaCon returns to Vegas

From April 11-15, ClexaCon will will return to Las Vegas, Nev., where it will bring together actresses, directors, producers, writers, comic book illustrators, visual artists, academics, journalists and fans from over 40 countries and all 50 U.S. states to celebrate the best of LGBTQ TV and film.

info: clexacon.com.

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.