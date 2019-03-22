E-book for LGBTQ home buyers released by real estate entrepreneur

Jeff Hammerberg, founding CEO of GayRealEstate.com, a service connecting clients with compatible agents, has released his new e-book “Real Estate Tips for the LGBTQ Home Buyer: Your Guide to Purchasing the Home of Your Dreams” for free download.

The book was written to assist LGBTQ home buyers so that they can avoid intimidation and be prepared for the many factors to consider throughout the process of purchasing a property. Buying a home will be one of the biggest financial decisions many people will make, so it’s important to be prepared. This book helps LGBTQ home buyers successfully navigate the real estate maze by identifying, and educating on, the critical elements of the home buying process, with particular focus on the issues facing LGBTQ community members.

- - - advertisement - - -

The guide covers important topics like understanding budgets, existing assets, credits and debts, choosing the ideal location, realizing ownership options for LGBTQ couples, choosing the right agents and lenders, mastering the preapproval process, choosing the right mortgage, making an effective offer, approaching the appraisal and home inspection process skillfully and more.

- - - advertisement - - -

The GayRealEstate.com team is committed to ensuring that their clients are connected with agents who will represent their best interests and treat them with respect. The real estate service links clients with trustworthy gay, lesbian and gay-friendly agents who have been interviewed and investigated extensively and maintain equal respect and dedication for all clients.

To download the guide, visit bit.ly/2W9mT5N.

With more than 25 years of experience, GayRealEstate.com supports the LGBTQ community and strives to ensure that every real estate transaction is conducted with integrity, void of discrimination and intolerance.

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -