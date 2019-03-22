Spring Is Blooming

Across the Carolinas, gardens are coming abloom with the coming of spring. Each of them share their unique showcasing of nature’s foliage against the landscape. Visitors can walk along paths, stopping to admire select species and enjoy the quiet and peace that each garden has to share. A list of some of them are included below that may serve to inspire or spark ideas for planting a garden or landscaping at one’s home.

Biltmore Gardens

1 Lodge St., Asheville, NC 28803, 800-411-3812

biltmore.com.

Brookgreen Gardens

1931 Brookgreen Garden Dr., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576, 843-235-6000

brookgreen.org.

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

(pictured above)

6500 S. New Hope Rd., Belmont, NC 28012, 704-825-4490

dsbg.org.

Davidson College Arboretum

(450-acre campus national arboretum)

405 N. Main St., Davidson, NC 28035, 704-894-2119

bit.ly/2W4iLE3.

Historic Rosedale Plantation

3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206, 704-335-0325

historicrosedale.org.

Mary DBT Semans Gardens

The Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Rd. Charlotte, NC 28207, 704-714-4400

dukemansion.com.

North Carolina Botanical Garden

100 Old Mason Farm Rd., CB 3375, Totten Center, Chapel Hill, NC 27599, 919-962-0522

ncbg.unc.edu.

Sarah P. Duke Gardens

426 Anderson St., Box 90341, Durham, NC 27708, 919-684-3698

gardens.duke.edu.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte Botanical Gardens

(includes outdoor gardens as well as McMillan Greenhouse)

9090 Craver Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262, 704-687-0721

gardens.uncc.edu.

Wing Haven Garden & Bird Sanctuary

260 Ridgewood Ave., Charlotte, NC 28209, 704-331-0664

winghavengardens.org.

