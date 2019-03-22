Spring Is Blooming
Gardens Showcase Some of the Best of Nature the Carolinas Has to Offer
Across the Carolinas, gardens are coming abloom with the coming of spring. Each of them share their unique showcasing of nature’s foliage against the landscape. Visitors can walk along paths, stopping to admire select species and enjoy the quiet and peace that each garden has to share. A list of some of them are included below that may serve to inspire or spark ideas for planting a garden or landscaping at one’s home.
Biltmore Gardens
1 Lodge St., Asheville, NC 28803, 800-411-3812
biltmore.com.
Brookgreen Gardens
1931 Brookgreen Garden Dr., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576, 843-235-6000
brookgreen.org.
Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
(pictured above)
6500 S. New Hope Rd., Belmont, NC 28012, 704-825-4490
dsbg.org.
Davidson College Arboretum
(450-acre campus national arboretum)
405 N. Main St., Davidson, NC 28035, 704-894-2119
bit.ly/2W4iLE3.
Historic Rosedale Plantation
3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206, 704-335-0325
historicrosedale.org.
Mary DBT Semans Gardens
The Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Rd. Charlotte, NC 28207, 704-714-4400
dukemansion.com.
North Carolina Botanical Garden
100 Old Mason Farm Rd., CB 3375, Totten Center, Chapel Hill, NC 27599, 919-962-0522
ncbg.unc.edu.
Sarah P. Duke Gardens
426 Anderson St., Box 90341, Durham, NC 27708, 919-684-3698
gardens.duke.edu.
The University of North Carolina at Charlotte Botanical Gardens
(includes outdoor gardens as well as McMillan Greenhouse)
9090 Craver Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262, 704-687-0721
gardens.uncc.edu.
Wing Haven Garden & Bird Sanctuary
260 Ridgewood Ave., Charlotte, NC 28209, 704-331-0664
winghavengardens.org.