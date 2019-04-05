Organizations host a fun-filled slate of events for LGBTQ youth

Finding meaningful and rewarding activities for LGBTQ youth can be challenging, but the events listed below help bridge that gap between isolation and engagement. Some of the activities are simply for fun, while others aid in the development of leadership skills and provide ways to find a footing for future involvement in the community.

The Future Perfect Project

April 6, 1 p.m.

The Rainbow Room (at Calvary United Methodist Church)

304 E. Trinity Ave., Durham, N.C.

Insideout and Upsidedown welcome Broadway artist and The Trevor Project Co-Founder James Lecesne and Ryan Amador for an afternoon workshop.

insideout180.org.

Rock the Red Carpet Prom

April 26, 7 p.m.

Extravaganza Depot

1610 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, N.C.

Time Out Youth Center hosts their annual prom for LGBTQ youth and allies ages 13-20. Tickets are available for advance purchase online for $5. Tickets will be available at the door the day of the event for $10.

timeoutyouth.org/youth/prom.

The Charleston Queer Prom 2019: Enchanted

May 11, 6 p.m.

Redux Contemporary Art Center

1056 King St, Charleston, S.C.

We Are Family sponsors this annual event for middle and high school students. Registration is required and is available online or at the door. Admission is free.

waf.org. bit.ly/2YBHFgd. bit.ly/2CJY6Ok.

Queer Prom 2019 — It’s Not a Phase: Metamorphosis

May 17, 7 p.m.

Seeds Community Garden

706 Gilbert St., Durham, N.C.

iNSIDEoUT holds their 2019 prom for those ages 13-19. A $5 suggestion contribution at the door is appreciated to help defray costs. Email insideoutamy@gmail.com for more details.

insideout180.org.

Alt Prom

May 18, 7 p.m.

Kaleideum Children’s Museum

390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem, N.C.

In its 13th season, the prom’s theme is “Candyland” and is open to high school students in grades 9-12. Enjoy music, dancing and more. Admission is free, however, a $5 suggested contribution is appreciated to help defray costs.

northstarlgbtcc.com/alt-prom-2019.

Queer Prom 2019: Lost in Retro Space!

May 25, 7 p.m.

Columbia Museum of Art

1515 Main St., Columbia, S.C.

This event is presented by Harriet Hancock Center’s Youth OUTLOUD. It is open to current high school students with ID (or letter of admittance if home schooled) is required for entrance. Tickets are $15 at the door.

bit.ly/2FMnVPy.

Time Out Youth Center Lavender Graduation

May 31

Time Out Youth Center

3800 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, N.C.

Time Out Youth Center holds their Lavender Graduation to celebrate the accomplishments of LGBTQ graduates in the Charlotte region.

timeoutyouth.org.

13th Annual Banquet and Gaiety

June 2, 1 p.m.

Duke Park

106 W. Knox St., Durham, N.C.

Celebrate the year of queer youth in the Triangle, giving out dozens of awards to favorite teachers, city council members, non-profit partners, youth organizations and youth.

insideout180.org.

Camp Pride

July 10-14

Charlotte, N.C.

Participants develop social justice and leadership skills.

campuspride.org/camppride.

Queer Oriented Radical Days of Summer

July 21-26, youth 12-15

July 28-Aug. 2, youth 15-17

QORDS is an annual week-long overnight summer camp for queer youth or youth of queer parents, with special focus on youth in the South. This summertime experience brings youth together to create music, learn about LGBTQ issues and have fun. Registration is now closed.

qords.org.

CampOUT

July 29-Aug. 2

Time Out Youth Center

3800 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, N.C.

campOUT is Time Out Youth Center’s annual summer day camp for LGBTQ youth 13-20. It focuses on providing LGBTQ youth opportunities for social engagement, leadership development, community service and fun. More details will be available later in the spring, along with registration details.

timeoutyouth.org/youth/campout.

