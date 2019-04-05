Regional resources provide a home away from home for LGBTQ youth

Across the Carolinas, LGBTQ youth are safe spaces with which to gather with their peers and to receive valuable guidance from adults. Listed here are organizations that are geared to provide support and more to the LGBTQ youth population.

Gay-Straight Alliance Network

For students, gay-straight alliances have been a key component in making an uncomfortable situation more palatable. Not only are GSAs front and center for them while they are engaged in their academic endeavors, but they provide a social outlet as well.

gsanetwork.org.

Gay-Straight Alliance Network contacts for both North and South Carolina are:

Time Out Youth GSA Network

Charlotte, N.C.

timeoutyouth.org. bit.ly/2YEnhv8.

South Carolina GSA Network

Columbia, S.C.

scequality.org. bit.ly/2WsnAXU.

These two organizations will also have other youth-related resources available for those who seek other options.

Campus Pride

Campus Pride provides student leaders and campus groups with support, resources, training and networking to help facilitate the work to create a safer college environment for LGBTQ students.

Founded in 2001

P.O. Box 240473

Charlotte, NC 28224

980-321-9107

info@campuspride.org.

campuspride.org.

Delta Youth (on hiatus)

The mission of Delta Youth is to improve the lives of queer youth in Alamance, Durham and Orange counties by improving physical and emotional health outcomes; building individual financial and educational capacity; creating awareness and visibility within the community; and empowering youth to unapologetically exist in the world.

Founded in 2016

919-590-5566

deltayouthnc@gmail.com.

deltayouth.org.

iNSIDEoUT/Upsidedown/The Cypher

iNSIDEoUT is a youth-led (and youth-founded) organization by and for LGBTQI+ youth that strives to connect and support all LGBTQISA-queer individuals and groups. It also publishes Backwords, the official zine of iNSIDEoUT.

Upsidedown creates space that is respectful of everyone, where youth 12 and younger who are gender non-conforming, transgender, or whatever else, can connect, have fun, and change the world.

The Cypher is a music support group for queer and allied youth of color. This group is a space for youth of color who are LGBTQ to be powerful and accepted.

Founded in 2011

P.O. Box 25429

Durham, NC 27702

919-923-7884

insideoutamy@gmail.com.

insideout180.org.

upsidedown180.org.

insideout180.org/thecypher.

LGBTQ Center of Durham

Transforming Families NC

Transforming Families NC is a peer-led resource and support group for the parents of transgender and gender-exploring children.

114 Hunt St.

Durham NC 27701

919-827-1436

community-wellness@lgbtqcenterofdurham.org.

lgbtqcenterofdurham.org. bit.ly/2U6kXOS.

LGBT Center of Raleigh Youth Initiative

The LGBT Center of Raleigh’s Youth Initiative works to support, engage and empower LGBTQ+ youth in North Carolina. It includes the Youth Coffee House (confidential meeting space), ASPYRE (leadership camp), Queer NC (service work) and TpartE (transgender youth meeting space), among other support services.

324 S. Harrington St.

Raleigh NC 27603

919-832-4484

nbuchser@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

bit.ly/2uGktzv.

North Carolina H.E.A.T. (Heroes Emerging Among Teens)

NC HEAT is a youth-led organization that uses peer education and organizing campaigns to advocate for youth liberation by defending schools against destructive cutbacks, privatization and austerity; organizing to end the school-to-prison pipeline; promote safety and security for LGBTQ students; and secure resources and equality for immigrant youth.

Founded in 2010

wakeyouth.wordpress.com/nc-h-e-a-t.

North Star LGBTQ Community Center

North Star LGBTQ Community Center works to become a safe space for LGBTQ youth 24 and younger to get connected and empowered. Its purpose is to build a strong queer youth community through education, creative and performing arts and community events such as its Alternative Prom (Alt Prom) and Middle School Spring Social.

930 Burke St.

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

336-893-9053

info@northstarlgbtcc.com.

northstarlgbtcc.com. bit.ly/2WxrZsv.

OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley

OUTright Youth provides a unique, youth-centered, safe environment for LGBTQ youth ages 12-23, and their allies, to come together, receive unconditional support and make friends who understand who they are as they struggle with sexual orientation, gender identity and other issues.

Founded in 2010

748 4th St. SW.

Hickory, NC 28602

828-320-1937

awatson@outrightyouthcv.org.

outrightyouthcv.com.

QueerLab

QueerLab, a program of Elsewhere Museum, is a youth-led media program exploring LGBTQ+ experiences in the Southeast and beyond. It publishes I Don’t Do Boxes annually since 2013.

606 S. Elm St.

Greensboro, NC 27406

336-907-3271

museum@goelsewhere.org.

goelsewhere.org.

QORDS

(Queer Oriented Radical Days of Summer)

QORDS is a camp that empowers Southern queer youth and builds community through music and the arts.

Founded in 2012

P.O. Box 1328

Durham, NC 27702

919-864-2215

qords@qords.org.

qords.org.

The Youth Organizing Institute

The Youth Organizing Institute is a leadership development and organizing training program to support low-income youth, LGBTQ youth, and youth of color.

Founded in 2010

info@empoweryouthnc.org.

empoweryouthnc.org.

Time Out Youth Center

Time Out Youth Center offers support, advocacy and opportunities for personal development and social interaction to LGBTQ youth ages 11-20.

Founded in 1991

3800 Monroe Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-344-8335

info@timeoutyouth.org.

timeoutyouth.org.

We Are Family

We Are Family provides support, resources and leadership development opportunities to LGBTQI and straight ally youth.

Founded in 1995

P.O. Box 21806

Charleston, SC 29413

843-637-9379

info@waf.org.

waf.org.

Wilmington Pride Youth Group

The Wilmington Pride Youth Group is a fun, safe, confidential space for teens to gather and discuss various LGBTQIA topics.

(Meeting Space)

ReSpawn Wilmington

208 Princess St.

2nd Floor

Wilmington, NC 28401

910-538-0234

wilmingtonpride@gmail.com.

Youth OUTLOUD

Youth OUTLOUD, a program of the Harriet Hancock Center, gives LGBTQ high-schoolers between the ages of 14-19 years of age a safe and confidential environment that allows the youth to be who they are and to help them make friends with other LGBTQ Youth in the surrounding Midlands area.

Founded in 2008.

1108 Woodrow St.

Columbia, SC 29205

803-771-7713

yol@harriethancockcenter.org.

harriethancockcenter.org.

Youth OUTright WNC

Youth OUTright WNC, Inc. is the only youth advocacy and leadership non-profit organization in Western North Carolina solely dedicated to empowering LGBTQIA+ youth ages 14-20.

Founded in 2009

P.O. Box 1893

Asheville, NC 28802

866-881-3721

info@youthoutright.org.

youthoutright.org.

YouthSAFE

YouthSAFE is a Greensboro, N.C.-based organization providing an environment for LGBTQIA+ youth to find community, share resources and build skills for responding creatively to the world around them. They are a drop-in program for LGBTQ+ youth and always welcome new members. They have weekly meetings on Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

(Meeting Space)

Higher Ground

210 E. Bessemer Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27401

youthsafegso@gmail.com.

youthsafegso.org.

This list is not fully comprehensive and qnotes welcomes input so that the list provides accurate information and current resources to maintain its integrity. Email editor@goqnotes.com to make changes or additions.

