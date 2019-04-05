News Briefs for 04.05.19

Court overturns abortion ban

A federal district court struck down a long-standing North Carolina law on March 25 — a law that banned abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, except in a medical emergency. The case, Bryant et al. v. Woodall et al., was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of North Carolina Legal Foundation, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. The state amended the law in 2016 to further restrict the already narrow health exception to extremely limited health emergencies. The decision solely applies to abortions pre-viability. The ruling is available online.

Church board slate includes Carolinians

Metropolitan Community Churches (MCC) has announced the names of its slate of candidates to fill its governing board who will be voted on at the upcoming General Conference. Of those running, only four clergy and four lay persons will be elected. Two on the slate are Rev. Paul Whiting who in May will take over as interim pastor for Metropolitan Community Church of Charlotte and Stan Kimer, a Triangle resident, business consultant, qnotes contributor and fellowship member, among a host of other roles. During his 27-year involvement in MCC, Kimer has served as GLAD district lay representative, MCC chair of the Commission on the Laity, team leader of the MCC ecumenical and inter-religious Team, MCC structure review team member and most recently on the moderator nominating committee. He currently serves on the governing board of the North Carolina Council of Churches and previously served as president for two years.

Scientists host potluck

Triangle Area Gay Scientists will hold a potluck on May 11, 7 p.m., at a private residence. To learn more about the organization, email tags@zuberfowler.com.

HRC Carolina seeks gala co-chairs

The Human Rights Campaign North Carolina Board of Directors and Board of Governors are seeking individuals to serve as their 2020 gala co-chairs. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: raising funds; cultivating, educating, leading and motivating dinner committee members; and serving as a positive ambassador for the organization. Application submittal is available online.

Stonewall launches yoga group

Stonewall Sports Charlotte has announced its first Stonewall Connect offering — Stonewall yoga. Classes begin this month on Sundays at 4 p.m. at Bijou 5 Yoga, 2317 Randolph Rd. Classes are $5 each and registration is required. To learn more, email charlotte.connect@stonewallsports.org.

Black youth forced into sexual acts

A Human Rights Campaign report, “The Black and African American LGBTQ Youth Report,” discloses that two out of 10 black LGBTQ youth are forced into sexual acts. The full report is available online at bit.ly/2uFu3CN.

Crowdfunding effort supports student

Jess Guilbeaux, featured on “Queer Eye” season three, is getting some help to go back to college. A GoFundMe campaign has been started to collect funds so that she get out of debt and have the financial means to finish her education at the University of Kansas where she has been a computer science major. Guilbeaux was 16 when she was disowned by her adoptive family when she came out. She had to cut her university sojourn due to accumulated debt.

Events target mental health

R U OK has recently started an initiative that focuses on removing the stigma around talking about mental health issues. On the third Tuesday of the month, the community can come together at 7 p.m. at The Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St., where participants can engage in dialogue focused on creating space to share and learn from one another. In addition, the evening will feature artistic performances. Proceeds go to benefit the Mental Health America Central Carolinas.

ASO’s bingo takes on the ’80s

AIDS Leadership Foothills Alliance will hold their Not Your Mama’s Bingo’s ’80s Throwback Bingo on May 11, 7 p.m., at Hickory/Metro Convention Center, 1960 13th Ave. Dr. SE, in Hickory, N.C. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. Funds raised at the event go to support the work of the organization. Tickets are $25 and available online.

Faith leaders oppose ‘slate of hate’

Tennessee clergy members endorsed a statement opposing anti-LGBTQ bills that were submitted by lawmakers in the state’s general assembly. It read: “As leaders of faith communities we oppose these bills in the Tennessee General Assembly. They promote discrimination rather than justice and demean the worth of LGBTQ people in our state. We call on people of good will to join us in speaking out for basic fairness.” Clergy wishing to sign should send an email with their name and city of residence to info@tnep.org.

Trans fund taking apps

Trans Love Fund (a partnership between the Alliance for Full Acceptance and We Are Family) has launched its Spring 2019 grant cycle to award small, need-based grants to support transgender lives in South Carolina. Applications are available online. The deadline is April 15.

Fellowship initiatives announced

Q Christian Fellowship is in the process of bringing a number of new initiatives to the spiritual community. Some have already started and some are on the horizon. They include: Q Book Club; Q Travels, including the first adventure to Peru; Inaugural Summer Retreat — a chance to build community in a more relaxed environment; Parent Summit — programming for parents of LGBTQ children of all ages; a reimagined process for generating resources and devotionals; Q Roundtable — recorded dialogue around issues and experiences; and Q Chats — an online education campaign with opportunities for discussion.

Study shows attraction links

The Williams Institute shared that new analysis finds that the 25-year-old children of lesbian parents are more likely than their peers to report same-sex attraction, sexual minority identity and same-sex experiences. The subjects are participants in the ongoing U.S. National Longitudinal Lesbian Family Study.

Legal org seeks CEO

Lambda Legal announced its search for the organization’s next CEO. With the assistance of search firms, staff and stakeholders, the board will develop a job profile that highlights the various skill sets required of a new president. The final job profile will be announced and will be available online.

Charlotte MCC to host dinner

Metropolitan Community Church of Charlotte will hold a free Maundy Thursday dinner, From Egypt to LGBT Liberation: Locating the Jewish Jesus in the Passover, on April 18, 6:30 p.m., at 7121 Orr Rd., in Charlotte, N.C. Tickets are $15 and are available online. To learn more, email Kim Martin at ksmartin34@yahoo.com. Last day to order is April 5 at 6 p.m.

Raleigh chamber welcomes ENC exec

RBPN, Raleigh’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly meeting on April 10, 7 p.m., at 18 Seaboard Restaurant, 18 Seaboard Ave. #10, in Raleigh, N.C. Guest speaker for the evening will be Kendra R. Johnson, Equality North Carolina executive director, who will share her thoughts on “Using Your Power to Make a Difference.” Networking will take place between 6-7 p.m. Registration is available online.

Memphis LGBTQ youth to get shelter

OUTMemphis has broken ground on its LGBTQ youth emergency shelter. If production schedules are met, it should open this winter. The building will be located in the Midtown section of the city.

Google gets HRC endorsement boot

In response to Google’s refusal to remove an anti-LGBTQ conversion therapy app from Android phones, the Human Rights Campaign withdrew its Corporate Equality Index endorsement of the technology giant. In question was the one from Living Hope Ministries. The campaign told Fox News that it had been “urging Google to remove this app because it is life-threatening to LGBTQ youth and also clearly violates the company’s own standards.” Microsoft, Apple and Amazon complied with the request to remove the app from their platforms.

Actor releases bullying video

Actor Antoni Corone has released a series of YouTube videos on ways to stop bullying.

Puerto Rico bans conversion therapy

The governor of Puerto Rico signed an executive order on March 27 to end conversion therapy on LGBTQ minors on the U.S. territory. “We are grateful for Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló for taking decisive action to protect LGBTQ youth from conversion therapy,” said Sam Brinton, head of advocacy and government affairs for The Trevor Project. “LGBTQ youth in crisis reach out to us every day, including young people from Puerto Rico, and this action will undoubtedly save young LGBTQ lives.”

PFLAG fundraiser upcoming

Concord/Kannapolis PFLAG will hold their Annual Spring Fundraiser on April 27, 6 p.m., at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Rd., in Concord, N.C. Tickets are $15 and are available in advance via email at ckpflag@gmail.com. They include admission, spaghetti dinner, beverage and dessert. A silent auction and raffle ($3 each or two for $5) for a variety of prizes are on hand as part of the fundraising effort. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte will be in concert for the event. Also, the 2019 recipient of the chapter’s advocacy award will be announced.

Org provides teen safety guide

The National Home Security Alliance has published an online teen safety guide that details how to remain one’s security while on the web.

Queer military org welcomes Mabus

The American Military Partner Association announced that the U.S. Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus will speak at the 6th Annual AMPA National Gala on May 11 in Washington, D.C.

N.C. church ordains trans woman

On March 24, Wake Forest Baptist Church ordained Erica Grace Saunders, a transgender woman, who is a 2019 Master of Divinity candidate at Wake Forest University School of Divinity. Baptist News Global reported that Wake Forest’s pastor Lia Scholl said the student’s sexuality was not an issue and that Saunders had the support of the office of diversity and the LGBTQ center at the university. She has been serving as a ministry intern at the church.

Bisexual youth health analyzed

The Trevor Project has released information on the organization’s analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Youth Risk Behavior Survey data on the health of bisexual youth. Research was focused around bisexual youth suicidal ideation, attempted suicide, feelings of sadness/hopelessness, bullying and forced sexual intercourse. This is the first time the CDC’s data has been analyzed to highlight the specific health needs of the bisexual population. It is available online. “Bisexual youth represent the largest proportion of LGBTQ high school students, and The Trevor Project’s analysis of the CDC’s YRBS data indicate that they are more likely to experience victimization, depressed mood, and suicide attempts than their straight, lesbian and gay peers. These disparities are likely related to increased minority stress faced by bisexual youth who may be stigmatized by both straight and gay/lesbian communities. Enhancing youth coping skills and social support can mitigate the link between stigmatization and negative outcomes, which is why The Trevor Project’s crisis services operates 24/7 to provide that support to bisexual youth as well as all LGBTQ youth in crisis,” said Amy Green, director of research for The Trevor Project. The organization shared, “If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, contact The Trevor Project’s TrevorLifeline 24/7/365 at 866-488-7386. Counseling is also available via chat every day at TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting 678678.”

