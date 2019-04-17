In Memoriam: Jeremy Cain Camp

Jeremy Cain Camp died unexpectedly at the hospital on April 7, 2019 in Elizabethton, Tenn. at the age of 42.

Jeremy Cain Camp is survived by his Mother and Father Linda Kay Butler Caldwell and Ronnie Eugene Caldwell of Gastonia; Sisters Angelia Taylor and Kimberly Carpenter; Brothers Jeff Caldwell, Danny Camp, Richard Camp and Wife Tracy Camp, Clifford (BoBo) Camp; 9 Nieces and Nephews as well as 17 Great Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his Father Maynard Camp and Brother Tommy Dean Camp

- - - advertisement - - -

Cain was born on July 11, 1976 in Kings Mountain, N.C. to Maynard Camp and Linda Butler Caldwell. Cain was a skilled pianist/organist. He was an individual who loved playing and singing and was passionate about writing and singing gospel music. He was an active and dedicated member of Northside Community Church.

- - - advertisement - - -

A memorial is scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 20, 2019 at Northside Community Church 109 E. Fields St., Dallas, NC 28034, with a reception to follow at Northside’s Banquet Hall. Bishop Barry Camp and Pastor John Johnson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cain’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Northside Community Church.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -