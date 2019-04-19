Community bands together for unity in song

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LGBTQ and allied community members heeded the call when director Sarah Stephens asked them to participate in taping of the “We Are the World” video project that she was creating.

It was created to help unify the LGBTQ community. With the large amount of hate crimes, shootings and bullying that’s taking place in the country, Stephens wanted to create something that would exude love and unity between the LGBTQ community in light of all the hate they face. “The world needs to experience this love. When they see us, let them see love… when they hear us, let them hear love,” Stephens shared.

The original project was developed by Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie and Quincy Jones decades ago and has been a beacon to those who seek solace amidst the chaos.

The #LGBTQ Unites over seven-minute video showcases local “talent,” many of whom had not participated in a project such as this beforehand.

To view the video, visit youtube.com/watch?v=xardfoVcvI or view below.

info: facebook.com/sstephensproductions.

Posted by Lainey Millen