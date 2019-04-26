Two anniversaries celebrated through music by Triad Pride Performing Arts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Pride Performing Arts will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising when they perform “Quiet No More — A Choral Celebration of Stonewall” on May 4, 7 p.m., at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. The celebration features Triad Pride Men’s Chorus and Triad Pride Women’s Chorus. Joining them will be special guests Common Woman Chorus of Durham and The Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus, along with a 10-piece orchestra.

The performance will begin by celebrating Triad Pride Men’s Chorus’ 20th anniversary by showcasing different song styles and favorite pieces from past productions. The second half will mark the North Carolina premiere of “Quiet No More.” It is an eight-movement work commissioned by 24 LGBTQ choruses across the U.S. It marks both the biggest collaboration to date between LGBTQ choruses and the biggest performance in the history of Triad Pride Men’s Chorus.

- - - advertisement - - -

“Quiet No More” showcases the talents of a diverse group of LGBTQ composers such as Julian Hornik (“Dear Evan Hansen”); Our Lady J (“Pose,” “Transparent”); and Michael McElroy (“Rent”).

- - - advertisement - - -

Tickets are available now online and are $30 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. The celebratory event is open to the public, and there is an optional post-concert cocktail party to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Triad Pride Men’s Chorus. This event will feature live music by pianist Fei Fei Wang, desserts and cocktails. The ticket price for the concert and gala celebration are $60.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -