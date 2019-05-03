They say “if you can ‘dish it,’ you can take it.” But I say let’s just “eat it.” I checked the Buff Faye archives (brushed off all the dusty papers) and it seems as though I have not shared in over two year some of my favorite eats in the Queen City. So I figured ladies and their men folk need to know where to get some tasty finger foods. Here are my updated Queen City favorite spots to eat and drink:

The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

4310 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211

It’s like having drag queens on a platter. You get the beef and fish. What could be better really? Seriously, the dining experience is colorful, hip and the gourmet burgers and sushi are absolutely delish.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

1626 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Their hashtag is #BDBurgerPorn. Every morsel is tantalizing and I love this place. Still waiting on having a signature “All Buff” burger named after me. Try the Jalapeño Popper Burger for that extra spicy kick! Plus they handcut their fries.

Pure Pizza

1911 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

I am a huge fan. This place is a hold over from my first list. It’s an ultra-hip pizza joint that had gender neutral bathrooms long before the HB2 controversy. This hot spot is so queer-friendly and uses only home-grown, fresh ingredients. Guaranteed it’s some of the best pizza in the Queen City — and you can even dip your pizza crust in honey with bourbon. Yummy!

Shake Shack

1605 E Woodlawn Rd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Yes, I realize it’s a chain. But have you tried their frozen custard?! It is the best thing ever. Somehow even their grilled cheese tastes amazing. You should give it a try if you want fast, friendly and yummy!

Dish

1220 Thomas Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

If I had to pick one place that I love, it would be Dish. This is another hold over from my previous list. Dish makes everyone feel at home, like you’re eating with family. So much of their food reminds you of what your Mom or Grandma might cook. My favorites are pretty much anything on the menu — but you have to try the potato poppers.

Good Food on Montford

1701 Montford Dr., Charlotte, NC 28209

I call it my hidden spot. It’s trendy and yet rustic. I love this place for drinking wine and having small plates with a creative twist. Definitely a fun place to impress someone special and go back to their place for dessert — after one, two or maybe five glasses of wine.

SouthBound

2433 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Well, well, well… out of nowhere this place popped up and brought such a chill, beach vibe to South Boulevard. I love the indoor/outdoor dining experience and open street feel. The food is equally as festive with tacos, chicharrones and fabulous treats.

Boudreaux’s Louisiana Kitchen

501 E. 36th St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Cajun makes me happy! And this casual restaurant joint serves up the best menu of seafood, gumbo and Cajun-style food. Whenever I go, it is always packed and very popular.

Carpe Diem

1535 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204

Yep, it’s still my favorite. Occasionally I like to get all dressy and go somewhere for a nice glass of wine and a lovely evening of dining. Carpe Diem is my special spot to go. The food is exquisite and the restaurant is gorgeous. Located off Elizabeth, the food is always fabulous. If you want my menu pick, I suggest the pork chops. Definitely a must go.

300 East

300 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

You’re not queer if you have not heard of 300 East. It has been around for over 25 years off East Boulevard inside an old historic home. I recall it as one of the first places where I felt comfortable dining out with my husband. Great for a business lunch or a special occasion.

Well there you have it. Tell them that Buff Faye sent you — who knows, you might get a discount or at least a big smile. Oh yeah, if you’re buying, you can call me for lunch or dinner too!

DRAG TIP: Check your boobs for leftovers after a good meal. I always have enough for a snack later.

SHOUT OUTS: Don’t forget the Queen’s Royal Ball is Friday, May 17 in Uptown Charlotte at Rooftop 210. Learn more at queensroyaldragball.eventbrite.com.

Buff Faye calls the Queen City her home and lives for red velvet cupcakes (plus she loves to raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite bars and hot spots. And don’t forget her monthly Saturday night shows, Sunday drag brunch and regular Friday night party bus. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye.

