AFFA offers rainbow flags to community after flag burning incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. — In response to a reported rainbow flag burning incident in West Ashley during mid-April, the Alliance For Full Acceptance (AFFA) has been offering rainbow flags to community members who wish to display a flag in solidarity with the affected family, the organization and LGBTQ community.

In a post on April 14 in the West Ashley United Facebook group, a woman wrote, “For a few months now we have had a rainbow peace flag outside of our home in Shadowmoss…. Because, well, our family believes in peace and the equality of all humans. Last night around 10:30, we saw someone run past our front window but didn’t think much of it. Woke up this morning to our flag burned in our side driveway outside our home.” Following the post, there has been a wave of support for the family, and a call for people to display rainbow flags in support of the family and LGBTQ community.

- - - advertisement - - -

In response, AFFA announced that the organization will provide rainbow and transgender pride flags to anyone in the Tri-County area who will commit to displaying the flag at their residence or business.

AFFA has received over 200 requests for flags and the organization has garnered national press for their response to this crime.

AFFA Executive Director Chase Glenn said, “Incidents like this flag burning can unfortunately contribute to a culture of fear within the LGBTQ community. It reminds us of the possibility that we are living among people who harbor hate against us. As LGBTQ community members, we are grateful for our allies, including the family whose flag was burned, and we’re asking people to display rainbow flags in solidarity with this family and the LGBTQ community as a whole. We know that love is stronger than hate and flying the rainbow or transgender pride flag speaks to our community’s spirit of valuing diversity, equality, and full acceptance without exception.”

- - - advertisement - - -

“While it is upsetting that this flag was destroyed, the reaction of neighbors across West Ashley is no surprise to me. I know Charleston is a city of love. We appreciate all those allies who will fly a rainbow or other diversity flag to affirm this value. AFFA is happy to support this effort and donate the flags,” AFFA Board President Colleen Condon added.

Those committed to displaying a rainbow flag and/or transgender pride flag on their residence or business should contact AFFA at info@affa-sc.org to receive more information.

info: affa-sc.org.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.