News Briefs for 05.03.19

Stamler receives PFLAG award

Becky Stamler, a Charlotte-area mental health, addiction and gender therapist who also provides diversity training, has been the recipient of the Concord/Kannapolis PFLAG Advocacy Award for 2019. She received the award for her professional work, as well as their service with the Transgender Health Care Group, Time Out Youth Center and being an integral part of the PFLAG chapter as a board member and more. Joan Gale, chapter president, said about Stamler, “For me, the best part of what Becky does for PFLAG and other groups like Time Out Youth is her kindness and personal interest in people. She teaches Transgender 101 and 201 to all kinds of groups, from the Charlotte Rotary to Cardinal Healthcare professionals, to addiction counselors. Also she has been a long time member of the Transgender Health Care Group including being president one year.”

info: ckpflag@gmail.com.

Greensboro org gets new digs

The Guilford Green Foundation + LGBTQ Center has announced that it has secured a new 1,800 square foot space located in downtown Greensboro, N.C. The property, a former Quiznos, has more space than the organization’s current location, thus allowing for growth. It is also more accessible, as it is located on a ground floor, with handicapped parking out front and two nearby bus stops. The organization is currently raising funds to help with the necessary renovations to “make this space our own,” they said. During the March Gala, they were able to raise nearly $27,000 toward this goal, but need twice that much to bring the project to its completion. Visit the website to make a contribution.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Mortgages harder for same-sex couples

For those who find it difficult to get a mortgage, discrimination may be at the root of it, reports LGBTQ Nation. Researchers from Iowa State University’s Ivy College of Business have revealed that same-sex couples are 73 percent more likely to be denied a mortgage compared to their straight counterparts.

info: bit.ly/2XT7KWW.

Youth and family orgs report merge progress

The Family Equality Council and COLAGE have been making strides in merging their two organizations since it was announced last years that they would be doing so. Team members from COLAGE are now onboard as staff and on the board of directors. COLAGE is now a program of the council. The combined organization is currently collecting stories from individuals with transgender parents as part of a larger project to produce a new resource for youth and adults who share this experience. Additionally, there is a survey for adoptees with LGBTQ parents and/or caregivers. Complete information on these initiatives are available online.

info: familyequality.org.

Stonewall film restored

First Run Features has announced the theatrical re-release of the legendary documentary, “Before Stonewall: The Making of a Gay and Lesbian Community,” on June 21 in New York, N.Y. and June 28 in Los Angeles, Calif. with other cities to follow. “Before Stonewall” offers viewers a reminder of what life was like for LGBTQ individuals before that event. Narrated by author Rita Mae Brown, the film features interviews with pioneering cultural figures and activists including Audre Lorde, Allen Ginsberg, Harry Hay, Richard Bruce Nugent, Frank Kameny and Barbara Gittings. It was produced by Robert Rosenberg, John Scagliotti and Greta Schiiller, with Schiller as director, Rosenberg as co-director and Scagliotti as executive producer.

info: firstrunfeatures.com.

Elders seek logo design

The Charlotte LGBTQ Elders have now established a mission statement and is conducting a contest for a logo design for the organization. Preliminary sketches are due by 3 p.m. on May 20 and final designs are due by 3 p.m. on June 10. The designer will receive credit on the organization’s website and a cash award of $100. Visit the Charlotte LGBTQ Elders website for full details, requirements and mission statement. For more information, email charlottelgbtqelders@gmail.com.

info: charlottelgbtqelders.org.

Real estate entrepreneur releases retirement e-book

Jeff Hammerberg, founding CEO of GayRealEstate.com, has released his new e-book, “Ready to Retire? Making Your Retirement Goals a Reality: A Guide for the LGBTQ Community,” and it is available online.

info: gayrealestate.com.

VCU launches LGBTQ-focused minor

Virginia Commonwealth University has announced that it will launch a minor in LGBT+ and Queer Studies in the fall 2019, GayRVA reported. “Students will learn how to examine LGBT+ and queer topics across disciplines, cultures and historical periods,” said Liz Canfield, associate chair of the Department of Gender, Sexuality And Women’s Studies, in a press release. “The curriculum will examine intersectional approaches to LGBT+ and queer studies, incorporating, but not limited to, race and ethnicity, class, disability, and religion.”

info: bit.ly/2XMlSBk.

GGF grants apps available

The Guilford Green Foundation’s 2019 grant applications are now available. To be eligible for consideration, all prospective projects must have an LGBTQ component or serve the community in some capacity. Grant applicants must also be a federal 501(c)(3) non-profit operating in Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph or Rockingham counties. Guilford Green is particularly interested in programs or projects that support youth, the aging population and the transgender community. Applications with full details and requirements, which are available online, are due by May 24 and grants will be awarded in a ceremony on June 28. For further information, email info@ggfnc.org.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Academy trans ban upcoming

Beginning in the 2020 school year, the U.S. Naval Academy will ban transgender individuals from attending their school. They along with the nation’s other elite academies that educate officers have begun to implement the Trump administration’s ban as well, The Associated Press reported. The American Medical Association told The Associated Press the policy and its wording mischaracterizes transgender people as having a “deficiency” and defies science by classifying the need to transition to another gender among “administratively disqualifying conditions” that include those the Pentagon has labeled as a “congenital or developmental defects.”

info: nbcnews.to/2XPvyLf. bit.ly/2XT4sTz.

Poll shows gay prez comfort

A poll shows nearly 70 percent of Americans would be comfortable with a gay or lesbian president, The Progressive Pulse reported. An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows a combined 68 percent of respondents said they would be either enthusiastic (14 percent) or comfortable (54 percent) with a candidate who is gay or lesbian. That’s a shift from 2006, when a similar poll found more than half of respondents said they would be “very uncomfortable” (34 percent) or would have “reservations” (19 percent) about a gay or lesbian presidential candidate.

info: bit.ly/2XP6XX5.

University center supports LGBTQ students

The Technician reported that the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender (GLBT) Center at North Carolina State University promotes Project SAFE Ally and the GLBT Advocate Program for faculty, staff and students to further their understanding on issues that affect LGBTQ students on campus. Individuals who participate in these programs have their names and contact information on a public list, which can be easily accessed by students.

info: bit.ly/2XP79Wj.

Trans fundraiser campaign now live

Transilient’s #morethantrans crowdfunding campaign is now live on Kickstarter. Monies raised will go toward the production of a mini-documentary entitled “Climb Every Mountain.” Contributors can receive limited edition apparel, pins, stickers and more.

info: bit.ly/2XQBljH.

After coming out, runner hits personal best

SB Nation Outsports reported that Sarah Latour, a Kazakhstan adoptee who grew up in Waxhaw, N.C., shared her story about coming out, with a result in her ability to run her personal best afterwards. She is a freshman at North Carolina State University majoring in sports management. She serves as a member of the cross-country and track team.

info: bit.ly/2XNbPfk.

Grindr gets exclusive content

Grindr and Brazilian drag queen, pop superstar and activist Pabllo Vittar announced a partnership to develop and offer exclusive content to the Grindr user community. The partnership will include exclusive Grindr and Vittar video content and the release of new music to Grindr users before it’s available to the general public.

info: grindr.com.

HRC video includes Diamond, Rippon, others

The Human Rights Campaign has released new videos from their “Americans for the Equality Act” campaign featuring transgender singer and songwriter Shea Diamond and Olympian and figure skater Adam Rippon. In one video, Diamond shared her story as a transgender woman and artist from the South and calls on Congress to advance the Equality Act. Rippon called on Congress to advance the Equality Act. The Americans for the Equality Act series, filmed by award-winning directors Dustin Lance Black and Paris Barclay, first launched in March with a debut video featuring Academy Award-winning actress Sally Field and her son Sam Greisman.

info: bit.ly/2XVWnxB. bit.ly/2XT6Ae2.

Bill defeated in S.C. legislature

Proviso 38.29, a bill that would allow private state-funded faith-based adoption agencies in South Carolina to turn away LGBTQ couples from adopting/fostering children was defeated in the Senate, SC Equality shared. In other news, the organization expressed their negative support for an LGBTQ workplace protections bill that included a compromise, but did not include transgender individuals. Jeff Ayers, SC Equality executive director, said, “We will not support a workplace bill that is not all inclusive. I know you all stand in agreement with me on this.”

info: scequality.org.

Literary org seeks contributors

Lambda Literary has issued a solicitation for contributions for its Retreat Scholarship Fund that provides resources for writers to attend the 2019 Writers Retreat for Emerging LGBTQ Voices, a residency for up-and-coming queer writers.

info: bit.ly/2XUnGrN.

Conversion therapy opponents speak out

More than 150 North Carolina behavioral health professionals have signed on to a letter urging lawmakers to pass the Mental Health Protection Act, outlawing so-called “conversion therapy” that attempts to cure minors of being lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, The Progressive Pulse reported. The North Carolina Society for Clinical Social Work, which is partnering with the Born Perfect NC campaign, also released a formal position paper on the issue.

info: bit.ly/2XX6NwR.

Bar releases campus climate survey data

The National LGBT Bar Association announced their first law school campus climate survey data, reflecting law school responses for the 2018-19 school year. This survey polled law schools about 19 topics relevant to LGBTQ law students, faculty and staff, with questions concerning subjects ranging from LGBTQ course offerings to gender-neutral bathrooms. Sixty-six law schools responded to the inaugural survey.

info: bit.ly/2XTvdam.

Rainbow flag reunion slated

The Provincetown Business Guild has announced its partnership with VACAYA on its inaugural LGBT+ Cruise. VACAYA will anchor in Provincetown Harbor on Aug. 15 as part of the kick off of Provincetown’s annual Carnival celebration. To celebrate this first-of-its-kind partnership, Provincetown’s carnival flag and sections of the original Gilbert Baker Rainbow2 Sea to Sea Flag will make their way cross country via land, air, and finally sea from West Hollywood, Calif. to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., to Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pa. and to the Stonewall Inn in New York City before they board the Celebrity Summit for the final leg of their journey to Provincetown, Mass. on the cruise.

info: myvacaya.com.

New books celebrate LGBTQ youth

“Queer Heroes” by Arabelle Sicardi and “Yay! You’re Gay! Now What?” by Riyadh Khalaf have been released. These books offer readers a glimpse of 52 inspirational role models and life advice for those among the LGBTQ community. According to the recently released Top 10 Banned Books in America list compiled by the American Library Association, five out of those 10 books have been banned because of LGBTQ content. Books for children by queer writers or featuring queer characters are being removed from shelves all across the U.S. Books that show all children that LGBTQ individuals are worth celebrating are essential. Additionally, 13 Red Media has released “Twink,” a book about Helix Studios model Kyle Ross prior to his rise to fame and his teenage life in rural America.

info: quarto.com. 13redmedia.com.

University offers HIV/AIDS org funding

Northwestern University’s Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing has requested applicants to submit proposals for funding for its Keep It Up! web-based, e-health HIV prevention intervention for young men who have sex with men. The proposal is intended for community-based organizations and other non-profit organizations which provide HIV testing and prevention services. An estimated $440,000 will be available through this initiative to fund 22 organizations in distinct counties in the U.S. Those who receive funding will integrate the intervention into their existing HIV prevention and testing services. Target counties in the Carolinas are Mecklenburg and Wake. Application deadline is May 13 with award notification on June 28. Start date time frame is for fall 2019.

info: isgmh.northwestern.edu/keepituprfp/.

Student loses scholarship, sets up crowdfunding campaign

Transgender Map Pesqueira, a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin pursuing a degree in Radio/TV/Film and a cadet in the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps working toward a commission as a second lieutenant upon graduation has lost a national scholarship from the Army due to the current policy by the Department of Defense. Now barred from using it and struggling to find a way to financially afford going back to Austin for his sophomore year, Pesqueira has created a GoFundMe campaign to help with the shortfall from the lost scholarship. Without it, his outlook on returning to the university of choice looks grim. More detailed information is available online as well as instructions on how to make a contribution.

info: bit.ly/2XUeCmV.

Partnership created between retailer, Trevor

Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., announced the details of its 2019 year-long partnership with The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project shares in Abercrombie & Fitch’s passion to encourage safe, confident self-expression for individuals of all sexual orientations and gender identities. The expanded partnership will include participation at events such as the Pride Parade in New York City, proceeds of sales from select Abercrombie & Fitch collections (up to $100,000 from the Pride Collection and Fierce will be donated to the Trevor Project) and a customer round-up campaign in all U.S. stores and online.

info: thetrevorproject.org. corporate.abergrombie.com.

LGBTQ-friendly retirement cities announced

SeniorAdvice released their annual list of America’s top cities for gay-friendly retirement in 2019. Named in order were: New Orleans, La., West Palm Beach, Fla., Tucson, Ariz., Toledo, Ohio, Alexandria, Va.,Tempe, Ariz., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Austin, Texas, Dayton, Ohio, Tampa, Fla., Pittsburgh, Pa., Boulder, Colo., Albuquerque, N.M., Asheville, N.C., Eugene, Ore., Salt Lake City, Utah, Boise, Idaho, Buffalo, N.Y., Bridgeport, Conn., and Santa Ana, Calif.

info: senioradvice.com.

Network presents ‘Persianality’ series

Revry has announced the release of its newest Original Series, “Persianality: Persians in Palm Springs.” The digital series was created by and stars the first-ever Iranian-Jewish Drag queen, HRH The Empress. The storyline follows Fereshteh Shoorkhaianian (the Empress) who is taken on a surprise weekend getaway to Palm Springs by her husband Bijan (Teddy Margas). It was directed by Cory Schneider and takes place over the course of one day.

info: revry.tv.

Funders cohort announced

Funders for LGBTQ Issues has named its 2019-2020 Grantmakers United for Trans Communities (Leaders Fellows. They are: Aldo Gallardo, program associate for the Fund for Trans Generations at Borealis Philanthropy; KT Gillett, program manager for Community Engagement at Robin Hood’s Blue Ridge Labs; Ebony Harper, program associate with The California Endowment; Shaena Johnson, LGBTQ Racial Justice Fund program officer at the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice; Klie Kliebert, digital strategist, writer, and community organizer and communications manager at Foundation for Louisiana; and Bré Anne Rivera, a black transgender organizer and a founding member and the previous executive director of Trans Sistas of Color Project-Detroit.

info: bit.ly/2XUhVul.

Judges rule to protect trans children

The Arizona Supreme Court issued a decision in Paul E. v. Courtney F., holding that family law judges may limit a custodial parent’s authority when necessary to protect a child from harm, including by ordering that a child receive counseling, but that such orders must be narrowly tailored to the specific circumstances in each case. Paul E. and Courtney F. disagreed about the appropriate response to their child’s gender dysphoria.

info: nclrights.org.

Coalition adds new partners

The Ally Coalition has added five new funding partners to its list of beneficiaries with its latest series of grants, totaling $75,000. Its broadened network now includes Center for Black Equity in Washington D.C., Campaign for Southern Equality in Asheville, N.C., Youth Breakout in Louisiana, Black and Pink in Massachusetts, and Transgender Law Center’s Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project in California.

info: theallycoalition.org.

