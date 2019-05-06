‘Trump of the Tropics’ — Brazil’s Bolsonaro prompts Delta Airline’s withdrawal from award ceremony

Two peas in a pod — (left to right) Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump. (Photo Credit: Palácio do Planalto via Flickr. CC BY 2.0 license)

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Delta Airlines is the latest organization to drop out of an event honoring Brazil’s homophobic president, Jair Bolsonaro. The question that now remains is whether other companies will do the same.

On 14 May, Bolsonaro is set to receive the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce’s Person of the Year Award. The Marriott Marquis in Manhattan is hosting, after the American Museum of Natural History declined.

Another group, Bain & Company, a consulting firm, also announced they would no longer be involved, saying that “encouraging and celebrating diversity is a core Bain principle.”

Delta did not provide any comment beyond confirming the decision to CNBC.

Several other businesses are still listed as sponsors of the event. These include: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of New York Mellon, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Forbes, HSBC, JPMorgan, UBS, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

Marriott has a history of supporting LGBTI rights, even receiving an honor from the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. The company also came out against North Carolina’s infamous HB-2 “bathroom bill.”

Marriott defended hosting the event by saying they are “required by law to accept business even if it conflicts with our values.” The statement added that “acceptance of business does not indicate support, or endorsement.”

Bolsonaro previously said he would be “incapable” of loving an LGBTQ child and that if parents see their son “acting a little bit gay” they should beat him “to make him normal.”

On his first day in office, he stripped LGBTQ issues from the new human rights ministry in Brazil.

Last month he said he doesn’t want the country becoming a “gay tourism paradise” and has also spoken of a shared ideology against “gender ideology” with Donald Trump.

