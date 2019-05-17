News Briefs for 05.17.19

Clothing designer defies stereotypes

The designers of a new boys’ line of clothing have successfully met their crowdfunding goals to bring its fashions to the consumer. Boy, Wonder utilizes themes and color palettes typically found in the girls’ department — pink, unicorns, sparkles, rainbows, cats, etc. The line consists of seven items in the Debut Collection. And, the company subsequently added three more pieces to its array, penguins, dragons and moon landing, in another crowdfunding effort. Rebecca Melsky and Eva St. Clair had previously launched Princes Awesome that featured trains, dragons, math and more.

info: boy-wonder.com.

‘Pose’ cast video targets youth homelessness

The cast of “Pose” — including Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and Ryan Jamaal Swain — released a video in honor of True Colors Day held in April which discussed the issues of LGBTQ youth homelessness. In it they ask what everyday individuals can do to help end it. LGBTQ youth are 120 percent more likely to experience homelessness than their counterparts, with identity-based family rejection being the most commonly-cited reason, the organizers said.

info: truecolorsday.org.

GLMA conference registration open

The 37th GLMA Annual Conference on LGBTQ Health will be held in New Orleans, La. from Sept. 11-14 and is now offering early bird registration through June 29. The event is open to members and non-members.

info: glma.org.

Mayor Pete slow jams on Fallon show

Presidential candidate and Mayor Pete Buttigieg slow jammed the news on May 14 on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” See the clip below for a view of Mayor Pete’s presentation.

Augusta announces Pride event

The 10th Annual Pride Festival in Augusta, Ga. will be held from June 21-22 and kicks off on the first day with “Beats on Broadway and a parade the following day. Entertainers include “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Trinity K Bonet, YouTube and social media personality Sean Van Der Wilt, musical artist Josh Zuckerman and YouTube duo Bria and Chrissy. Tickets and more information is available online.

info: prideaugusta.org.

Trans woman sentenced on rape charge

Quonshe Brimmer, a 25-year-old transgender woman, was sentenced to 39 to 48 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a minor, The [Jacksonville, N.C.] Daily News reported. The victim was around five and a half years old when the incident occurred. The defense used Brimmer’s gender identity as an arguing point in the case.

info: bit.ly/2LADsXL.

PFLAG chapter raises funds

The Concord/Kannapolis PFLAG chapter raised over $5,000 at its recent spring fundraising event. The funds support the organization’s newly-instituted scholarship fund. The first $1,000 winner was Daphne Reynolds, who attends Cannon School, Concord, N.C. and will use the funds at Ringling College of Art and Design in pursit of a degree in animation. She was greeted at the chapter’s May 14 meeting.

info: ckpflag@gmail.com.

NLGJA to honor Eller

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced that Variety Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller is the recipient of the 2019 Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage. Variety Senior Film Awards, Events and Lifestyle Editor Marc Malkin will present the award to Eller at NLGJA’s annual event in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 31.

info: nlgja.org.

Marchers hit Havana streets

Gay-rights activists took to the streets to hold an unauthorized march in Havana, Cuba on May 11, The Associated Press reported. Some of the participants, who has assembled to press the country for non-discriminatory laws and more, were arrested when they attempted to break trough a police presence.

info: bit.ly/2VRhWSD.

Manford highlighted in feature piece

Jeanne Manford, the person responsible for founding PFLAG in 1973, was featured in a lengthy piece produced by NBC News. The “mother of the LGBTQ ally movement” marched with her son Morty in a 1972 Christopher Street Liberation Day Parade. An elementary school teacher, Manford met with 20 people at a New York City church basement. Word got out and the organization began to grow. Not it has over 400 chapters and 200,000 members across the U.S.

info: nbcnews.to/2W6LX0V.

Map shows same-sex parenting acceptance

A new map by RedLetterDays reveals just how much of the world now accepts same-sex parenting legally through adoption in comparison to 10 years ago. The countries that have legalized same-sex couples adopting a child are highlighted in rainbows in contrast to those who do not in darkness. Twenty-seven countries out of the 169 researched now legally accept same-sex parenting through adoption — leaving 142 that do not. That equates to 16 percent of the world compares to four percent 10 years ago. There are several countries where same-sex marriage and partnerships are legal — such as Chile, Mexico and Taiwan — but do not allow joint adoption. Others allow same-sex couples to apply individually and have their application assessed by the country’s legal system. Only six countries fully recognized the legal adoption rights of same-sex couples up to 2008: South Africa (2002), Israel (2008), Belgium (2006), The Netherlands (2001), Spain (2005) and Sweden (2003).

info: bit.ly/2LFpwM5.

Station expands programming

Atlanta, Ga.’s 24-hours-a-day WERUradio, with a targeted format of “urban music for the LGBTQ community,” is now broadcasting uptempo flavors of R&B, Hip Hop and House Music using a variety of online, as well as the WERUradio app and Alexa/Echo using the WERUradio skill. The channel features musical artists from the LGBTQ community, in addition to on-air programming.

info: weruradio.com. streema.com. radio.net. bit.ly/2LA3MRB.

Org condemns sport court decision

In a divided 2-1 opinion, the international Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a proposed rule by the International Association of Athletics Federation forcing women with high levels of testosterone to take suppressants in order to compete in some women’s races. The case was brought by South African runner Caster Semenya, who challenged the proposed restriction.

info: nclrights.org.

Soper featured in mag

Transgender Basil V. Soper was one of the featured covers of Original Plumbing during its 20 issue run over the past 10 years. The magazine will be releasing a book, “Original Plumbing — The Best of Ten Years of Trans Male Culture,” in the future and the work of Soper’s Transilient will be featured in it.

info: basilvaughnsoper.com. wearetransilient.com. originalplumbing.bigcartel.com.

Mayor Pete sells out fundraiser

A fundraiser at a Los Angeles, Calif. West Hollywood gay bar for gay Mayor Pete Buttigieg was a sell out on May 9 who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in the 2020 election. The Abbey attendees were introduced to the hopeful by his husband Chasten, The Associated Press reported.

info: bit.ly/2LDayGl.

Center creates trans military blog

The Palm Center has launched a new blog about transgender military service. Authored by some of the nation’s top experts on transgender military service, the blog is intended to keep the community informed of developing issues.

info: palmcenter.org/blog_posts.

Trevor nets Google AI grant

Google announced on May 7 that The Trevor Project is one of 20 organizations that will share $25 million in grants from Google.org, credit and consulting from Google Cloud and coaching by Google’s AI experts as a grantee of the Google AI Impact Challenge. The challenge was an open call to non-profits, social enterprises and research institutions from around the world to submit their ideas to use AI to help address societal challenges. Over 2,600 organizations applied.

info: thetrevorproject.org. google.com.

NC high school approves inclusive policy

On May 1, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors approved a policy that “allows participation in interscholastic athletics for all students, regardless of gender or gender identification,” USA Today reported from Asheville Citizen-Times resources.

info: bit.ly/2LEcwWU. highschoolot.com.

Mag writers pen diverse essays

Twenty women writers from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s Ecotone magazine have compiled a collection of essays into a book entitled “Trespass.” It explores the testing of boundaries. One writer, Arisa White, explored “the intricacies of getting a fake ID in the 1980s,” the Kinston Free Press reported. “For a lesbian teen, she notes, these were essential survival gear to get into the gay and lesbian bars, the only places where she and her cohorts could feel truly at ease and at home.”

info: bit.ly/2LDezdT.

Elder equality index initiative begun

The Human Rights Campaign and SAGE have teamed up to launch the Long-Term Care Equality Index, a nationwide assessment intended to rate the quality of life LGBTQ individuals experience in long-term elder care facilities, PrideSource’s Between The Lines reported.

info: bit.ly/2LDiY0m.

