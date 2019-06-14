It’s time to celebrate Pride season
Festivals and Events Across the Carolinas
Strike up the band! It’s that time of year when the Carolinas are abloom with festivities for Pride Month and beyond. Listed below are a comprehensive list of what’s happening in cities and towns alike.
North Carolina
June 15: Carrboro
Carrboro Latinx Festival
bit.ly/2WkJThO.
June 15: Hendersonville
Hendersonville Pride
bit.ly/2WiGsrO.
June 15: Durham
Orgullo Latinx: Latinx Pride 2019
bit.ly/2WmFR8s.
June 22: Salisbury
Salisbury Pride 2019
bit.ly/2Wn9DKu.
June 29: Elizabeth City
NENC Pridefest
bit.ly/2WonShQ.
June 29: Fayetteville
Fayetteville Pride Fest
bit.ly/2WmNZFV.
July 17-21: Charlotte
Charlotte Black Gay Pride
bit.ly/2WkKFLK.
Aug. 15-17: Fayetteville
Fayetteville Black Pride
bit.ly/2WpOWxs.
Aug. 17-19: Charlotte
Charlotte Pride 2019
bit.ly/2WmXDbV.
Aug. 31: Wilmington
Port City Pride
bit.ly/2WqZsEp.
Sep. 13-15: Manteo
Outer Banks Pridefest 2019
bit.ly/2WjE3x6.
Sept. 15: Greensboro
Greensboro Pride Festival 2019
bit.ly/2WnkTX5.
Sept. 21: Hickory
Catawba County Pride Festival 2019
bit.ly/2WqVXhf.
Sept. 27-28: Asheville
Blue Ridge Pride Festival 2019
bit.ly/2Wl5Flj.
Sept. 28: Durham
Pride Durham 2019
bit.ly/2WkXoOt.
Sep. 28: Raleigh
NC Pride at Night
bit.ly/2WoXwfV.
Oct. 19: Winston-Salem
Pride Winston Salem 2019
bit.ly/2WpQQhA.
May 4: Raleigh
Out! Raleigh 2020
bit.ly/2Wp4v8y.
South Carolina
June 22: Greenville
Upstate Pride Rally & Black Pride Festival
bit.ly/2WpQUxQ.
June 22: Bluffton
Lowcountry Pride
http://bit.ly/2Wnodl1.
Aug. 22-25: Columbia
South Carolina Black Pride
bit.ly/2Wnb37F.
Sep. 14: Charleston
Charleston Pride Festival
bit.ly/2WsH3aE.
Oct. 4-5: Columbia
Famously Hot
South Carolina Pride Festival
bit.ly/2WnwJAx.
Oct. 27-Nov. 3: Spartanburg
Upstate Pride 2019
bit.ly/2WpG9LQ.
Previous Annual Events
May 18: Gastonia
Gaston Pride & PFLAG Gaston Family Picnic
bit.ly/2WrsCDL.
June 1: Myrtle Beach
Coastal Business Guild & Grand Strand Pride in the Park
bit.ly/2Wn5IgL.
Please note that there are additional organizations that have held Pride festivals in the past, but no information was available for them this year. They are Alamance Pride and Sandhills Pride.
[Ed. Note: qnotes has prepared this comprehensive list of Pride festivals for our readers. To that extent, some may have been omitted. If readers will email editor@goqnotes.com with other listings (must have full name, address, phone number and website), qnotes will be happy to add them to the compilation. List accuracy and integrity are vital. Please report any errors or changes that need to be made.]