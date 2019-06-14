It’s time to celebrate Pride season

Strike up the band! It’s that time of year when the Carolinas are abloom with festivities for Pride Month and beyond. Listed below are a comprehensive list of what’s happening in cities and towns alike.

North Carolina

June 15: Carrboro

Carrboro Latinx Festival

bit.ly/2WkJThO.

June 15: Hendersonville

Hendersonville Pride

bit.ly/2WiGsrO.

June 15: Durham

Orgullo Latinx: Latinx Pride 2019

bit.ly/2WmFR8s.

June 22: Salisbury

Salisbury Pride 2019

bit.ly/2Wn9DKu.

June 29: Elizabeth City

NENC Pridefest

bit.ly/2WonShQ.

June 29: Fayetteville

Fayetteville Pride Fest

bit.ly/2WmNZFV.

July 17-21: Charlotte

Charlotte Black Gay Pride

bit.ly/2WkKFLK.

Aug. 15-17: Fayetteville

Fayetteville Black Pride

bit.ly/2WpOWxs.

Aug. 17-19: Charlotte

Charlotte Pride 2019

bit.ly/2WmXDbV.

Aug. 31: Wilmington

Port City Pride

bit.ly/2WqZsEp.

Sep. 13-15: Manteo

Outer Banks Pridefest 2019

bit.ly/2WjE3x6.

Sept. 15: Greensboro

Greensboro Pride Festival 2019

bit.ly/2WnkTX5.

Sept. 21: Hickory

Catawba County Pride Festival 2019

bit.ly/2WqVXhf.

Sept. 27-28: Asheville

Blue Ridge Pride Festival 2019

bit.ly/2Wl5Flj.

Sept. 28: Durham

Pride Durham 2019

bit.ly/2WkXoOt.

Sep. 28: Raleigh

NC Pride at Night

bit.ly/2WoXwfV.

Oct. 19: Winston-Salem

Pride Winston Salem 2019

bit.ly/2WpQQhA.

May 4: Raleigh

Out! Raleigh 2020

bit.ly/2Wp4v8y.

South Carolina

June 22: Greenville

Upstate Pride Rally & Black Pride Festival

bit.ly/2WpQUxQ.

June 22: Bluffton

Lowcountry Pride

http://bit.ly/2Wnodl1.

Aug. 22-25: Columbia

South Carolina Black Pride

bit.ly/2Wnb37F.

Sep. 14: Charleston

Charleston Pride Festival

bit.ly/2WsH3aE.

Oct. 4-5: Columbia

Famously Hot

South Carolina Pride Festival

bit.ly/2WnwJAx.

Oct. 27-Nov. 3: Spartanburg

Upstate Pride 2019

bit.ly/2WpG9LQ.

Previous Annual Events

May 18: Gastonia

Gaston Pride & PFLAG Gaston Family Picnic

bit.ly/2WrsCDL.

June 1: Myrtle Beach

Coastal Business Guild & Grand Strand Pride in the Park

bit.ly/2Wn5IgL.

Please note that there are additional organizations that have held Pride festivals in the past, but no information was available for them this year. They are Alamance Pride and Sandhills Pride.

[Ed. Note: qnotes has prepared this comprehensive list of Pride festivals for our readers. To that extent, some may have been omitted. If readers will email editor@goqnotes.com with other listings (must have full name, address, phone number and website), qnotes will be happy to add them to the compilation. List accuracy and integrity are vital. Please report any errors or changes that need to be made.]

